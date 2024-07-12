Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction LEI 40 % Chance of Winning NOR 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.808 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Leicestershire will take on Northamptonshire in the North Group match of the T20 Blast 2024 at Grace Road, Leicester on Friday, June 12. The match is scheduled to start from 11:30 PM IST.

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Chance of Winning

Northamptonshire are placed third in the nine-team North Group points table after five wins and three losses from 10 T20 Blast 2024 matches. They defeated Durham by five wickets in their last match. The team has some genuine match-winners in David Willey, Ravi Bopara, and Ashton Agar.

On the other hand, sixth placed Leicestershire have lost their two games. They were bundled out for 168 while chasing 185 against Worcestershire in their last match. In their second-last match, they failed to defend 185 against Derbyshire. It's quite clear that they are lacking in the batting as well as the bowling department.

The last match between the two sides ended in a thrilling draw as both the teams scored 208 runs in their 20 overs. It was Rishi Patel's 45-ball 101 which single-handedly kept them in the game, or else Northamptonshire played collectively as a team and were the better side in the match. They will be coming more prepared to topple Leicestershire this time around.

Leicestershire chance of winning - 40 %

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 60 %

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Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Northamptonshire opener Ricardo Vasconcelos scored 41 off 33 balls in his last outing against Durham. The innings consisted of six fours and a six. He had scored 24 off 15 including six fours in his previous meeting against Leicestershire. Overall, he has scored 180 runs in seven matches in T20 Blast 2024.

Louis Kimber scored 53 off 23 balls after Leicestershire were reduced to 22/4 in their last meeting against Worcestershire. His innings consisted of four fours and five sixes. Overall, he has scored 156 runs at a staggering strike rate of 153.04. The knock against Worcestershire is expected to give him a lot of confidence.

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

In the last match here, Derbyshire elected to field first and won the match by four wickets. In the second-last match, Leicestershire elected to field first but lost by 25 runs. Worcestershire elected to field first in the third-last match but lost by four runs. Teams have opted to field first in each of the last three outings in Leicester.

Weather Report

Just 10 percent chances of rain in Leicester on Friday. With a humidity level of 63 percent the temperature will hover around 18 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 14 km/h.

Leicestershire Player List

Brett DOliveira (c), Kashif Ali, Josh Cobb, Adam Hose, Ethan Brookes, Gareth Roderick (wk), Ed Pollock, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Hayden Walsh, Harry Darley, Adam Finch, Rob Jones, Jake Libby, Nathan Smith, Ben Gibbon

Leicestershire Playing XI

Rishi Patel All-rounder S Budinger Batter Peter Handscomb (CAP) Wicketkeeper-batter Lewis Goldsworthy Batter Louis Kimber Wicketkeeper-batter James Neesham All-rounder Ben Cox Wicketkeeper-batter Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Ben Mike Bowler Scott Currie All-rounder Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Recent Form

Leicestershire lost their last match against Worcestershire by 16 runs, and second-last match against Derbyshire by four wickets. They have won just one of their last six matches. Overall, they have won four and lost five of their 11 matches.

Northamptonshire Player List

Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, David Willey (c), Ravi Bopara, Saif Zaib, Ashton Agar, Lewis McManus (wk), Gus Miller, Ben Sanderson, Raphael Weatherall, Freddie Heldreich, Justin Broad, George Scrimshaw, George Bartlett, Rob Keogh

Northamptonshire Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Breetzke Wicketkeeper-batter David Willey (CAP) All-rounder Ravi Bopara All-rounder Said Zaib All-rounder Ashton Agar All-rounder Lewis McManus (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Gus Miller All-rounder Ben Sanderson Bowler Raphael Weatherall Bowler Freddie Heldreich Bowler

Northamptonshire Recent Form

Northamptonshire won their last match against Durham by five wickets. Their second-last match was abandoned due to rain, while the third-last match ended in a tie with Leicestershire. They have won five and lost three of their 10 T20 Blast 2024 matches.

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head Record

A total of 22 matches have been played between Leicestershire and Northamptonshire. Leicestershire have won seven times, while Northamptonshire eleven. One match has ended in a tie and three without any result.

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire opening partnership to be over 19.5

The Northamptonshire opening pair of Ricardo Vasconcelos and Matthew Breetzke partnered for 34 runs in their last outing against Durham. In the tied match against Leicesterhire, they stitched a 42-run partnership off just 22 balls. In their last outing Breetzke opened with Willey and the duo scored 34 runs together against Worcestershire. Leicestershire have a decent bowling unit but allowed Worcestershire openers to partner for 24 runs in their last outing. In the second-last match, the Derbyshire opening partnership against them accounted for 34 runs off 15 balls only. There is a high chance of Northamptonshire openers to score 20 runs together on Friday.

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Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Top Batters

Rehan Patel to be the top batter for Leicestershire

Leicestershire opener Rehan Patel smashed a cracking hundred in the previous outing against Northamptonshire. He would be aiming for another successful campaign against Northamptonshire. Currently, he is the leading run-scorer in the T20 Blast 2024. He has scored 400 runs in 11 matches at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 148.14.

Matthew Breetzke to be the top batter for Northamptonshire

Eyes will be on Northamptonshire opener Matthew Breetzke as well. He has scored 309 runs in nine matches at an average of 38.62 and a strike rate of 144.39. The 25-year-old right-hander scored 47 off 26 when he batted against Leicestershire on June 21. He is the highest run-scorer for his team in T20 Blast 2024.

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers

Scott Currie to be the top bowler for Leicestershire

Right-arm pacer Scott Currie is the leading wicket-taker for his team in the T20 Blast 2024 at the moment. He picked two wickets in his last match against Worcestershire. His last three outings in T20 Blast 2024, has seen him pick six wickets. Overall, he has picked 16 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.06 and an economy rate of 8.29. The tally is fifth-highest in the T20 Blast 2024.

Raphael Weatherall to be the top bowler for Northamptonshire

19-year-old Raphael Weatherall has shown a lot of talent and character in his debut T20 season. The pacer is the joint-highest wicket-taker for Northamptonshire in the T20 Blast 2024. He has picked 10 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 21 and an economy rate of 11.05. In his last outing against Leicestershire, the youngster picked four wickets. He dismissed captain Peter Handscomb, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Mike and Ben Cox. He would be aiming for a similar outing once again.