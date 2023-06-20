Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction LEI 36 % Chance of Winning NOT 64 % Bet Now! Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire battle out in Match 91 of the Vitality T20 Blast. The highly anticipated North Group clash is set to take place at the County Ground, Grace Road Leicester on Tuesday, June 20, with a scheduled start time of 11:00 pm IST.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Chance of Winning

Leicestershire are coming off a six-wicket loss against Worcestershire in the previous match. Batting first Leicestershire failed to put up a competitive total on the board. They were bundled out for 112 runs in 18.2 overs. Peter Handscomb was the top scorer with the bat scoring 36 runs in 20 balls. Leicestershire bowlers put on a valiant effort with the ball as they managed to pick up four wickets and dragged the match till the 17th over. Rehan Ahmed was the top performer with the ball picking up two wickets for 25 runs in four overs. Leicestershire now lost eight out of the ten matches played in the season and are positioned at the bottom of North Group with four points in ten matches.

Nottinghamshire are coming off a disappointing loss against Northamptonshire in their previous match. Bowling first, Nottinghamshire conceded 177 runs for the loss of five wickets. Samit Patel was the star performer with the ball picking up two wickets for 23 runs in four overs. Chasing a challenging total on a slowish track, the Nottinghamshire batsman struggled to score runs. Five batsmen were dismissed for zero runs as Northamptonshire won the game by a huge margin of 78 runs. With the loss against Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire's four-match winning streak comes to an end. They are positioned 3rd in the North Group with 12 points in ten matches.

Leicestershire chance of winning: 36%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning: 64%

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Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Joe Clarke has been in phenomenal form racking up runs consistently in the competition for Nottinghamshire. Clarke has amassed 306 runs in ten matches. We predict Clarke to score over 27.5 runs at odds of 1.89 against Leicestershire. Peter Handscomb is off to a good start to his season. He has scored 36 runs in his first outing for Leicestershire and we predict that he will do even better when he goes up against Nottinghamshire scoring more than 28.5 runs with odds of 1.84 odds on offer.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

The surface at County Ground, Grace Road, Leicester is a balanced wicket with assistance to both the batsman and bowlers. With the conditions to be cloudy expect some swing early in the innings for the team bowling first. In 54 T20 domestic matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 25 matches, while the team batting second won 28 matches. The average 1st innings score is 165 runs. Teams bowling first won two out of the last three matches played at this venue.

Weather Report

The temperature at Grace Road County Ground, Leicester on Tuesday, June 20th is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius and 81% humidity, 80% precipitation and wind blowing at 14 km/h. During the match, it is going to be cloudy and with a 30% chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Leicestershire Players List

Nick Welch, Soloman Budinger, Colin Ackermann, Rishi Patel, Rehaan Ahmed, Wiaan Mulder, Tom Scriven, Lewis Hill, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Peter Handscomb, Will Davis, Michael Finan, Arron Lilley, Naseem Shah, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Josh Hull, Matthew Salisbury, Sam Evans, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Roman Walker.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Nick Welch Batsman Peter Handscomb Wicket Keeper Rishi Patel All-rounder Colin Ackermann All-rounder Louis Kimber Batsman Wiann Mulder All-rounder Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Tom Scriven Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler Matthew Salisbury Bowler Michael Finan Bowler

Leicestershire Recent Form

Leicestershire are having a rough time in the season. They managed to win two matches out of the ten matches they played in the tournament. They are positioned at the bottom of the points table in the North Group.

Nottinghamshire Players List

Alex Hales, Matthew Montgomery, Colin Munro, Lyndon James, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Matthew Carter, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Clarke, Tom Moores, Shaheen Afridi, Jack Brooks, Conor Mckerr, Calvin Harrison, Jake Ball, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Brett Hutton, Liam Patterson-White, Ben Duckett, Dane Paterson, James Hayes, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Joe Clarke Batsman Alex Hales Batsman Colin Munro Batsman Tom Moores Wicket Keeper Matthew Montgomery All-rounder Steven Mullaney All-rounder Samit Patel All-rounder Calvin Harrison Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler Matthew Carter Bowler Jake Ball Bowler

Nottinghamshire Recent Form

Nottinghamshire are in a good run of form. They won four of their last five matches and are positioned 3rd in the North Group with six wins in ten matches.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

Both Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire clashed in 22 T20 matches. Leicestershire holds a record of 17-15 against Nottinghamshire. Out of the 17 wins against Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire won 11 matches batting first and six matches batting 2nd, While Nottinghamshire won four matches batting first and 11 matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Leicestershire won two matches, while Nottinghamshire won two matches.

Total Matches Played: 37 matches

Leicestershire Won: 17 matches

Nottinghamshire Won: 15 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 5 matches

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to score over 51.5 runs in the first six overs.

Nottinghamshire's opening duo of Alex Hales and Joe Clarke are known for scoring runs at a fast pace early in the powerplay overs. Nottinghamshire on average scored 53 runs in the first six overs in the last three matches. We predict Nottinghamshire to score 51 runs in the first six overs against Leicestershire.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Top Batter

Rishi Patel to be the top batter for Leicestershire

Rishi Patel has been the star performer with the bat for Leicestershire in the season. He scored 36 runs in his last outing. Rishi Patel has amassed 318 runs in ten matches. He is the leading run-scorer for Leicestershire in the tournament. We predict Rishi Patel to be the top batter for Leicestershire against Nottinghamshire.

Joe Clarke to be the top batter for Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke has been in phenomenal form in the season. He is the leading run-scorer for Nottinghamshire in the tournament. Clarke has amassed 306 runs in ten matches averaging 34.00. We predict Clarke to continue his good run of form and produce another match-winning inning and be the top scorer for Nottinghamshire against Leicestershire.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Top Bowler

Rehan Ahmed to be the top bowler for Leicestershire

After struggling to find his line and lengths in the initial phase of the tournament Rehan Ahmed is turning out to be the strike bowler for Leicestershire. He has picked up five wickets in the last five matches. In the previous match, he picked up two wickets for 25 runs in four overs. Nottinghamshire batters struggle against wrist spinners and hence we predict Rehan Ahmed to play a crucial role with the ball and be the top bowler for Leicestershire against Nottinghamshire.

Shaheen Afridi to be the top bowler for Nottinghamshire

Shaheen Afridi has picked up 14 wickets in ten matches and is turning out to be the strike bowler for Nottinghamshire. He can swing the ball both ways and can be very effective in overcast conditions. The Leicestershire batsman has struggled against left-arm pacers. We predict Shaheen Afridi to be the top bowler for Nottinghamshire against Leicestershire.