Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction LEI 56 % Chance of Winning NOT 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.805 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire’s second matchup of the ongoing Vitality Blast is going to be held at Grace Road, Leicester, on July 14, 2024.The action will kick off at 7:00 P.M IST.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Leicestershire put a damper on Northamptonshire’s campaign with a fifth victory of the season and surpassed the latter to take fourth place in the North Group. Batting first, Northamptonshire posted 183 runs on the board which gave Leicestershire something to fight for and they took the challenge headlong. James Neesham was the star of the show with 67, his first half-century of the season, and Sol Budinger rose to the occasion to score 45 runs but his hopes of a 50 were crushed by a dismissal. The two of them put Leicestershire in a great position and the rest were able to take over and finish the match, marking a three-wicket victory.

Nottinghamshire have absolutely no excuse for their dismal performance against Durham in the previous match and it further reiterates why they are at the bottom this season. The former were tasked with chasing down 160 which is not unattainable by any means but Nottinghamshire made a meal of it by losing wickets consistently, especially during the middle overs. They put themselves in a precarious position and let slip a victory that was theirs for the taking. Matthew Montgomery led the run charts with a knock of 30 and that demonstrates just how poorly they had performed. In the end, they yielded by 30 runs.

Leicestershire chance of winning - 56%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 44%

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Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Nottinghamshire to score low before first dismissal

Nottinghamshire’s opening partnerships faced a steep decline in the last two matches and Alex Hales’ absence has resulted in a downturn in performance. Benjamin Martindale and Joe Clarke are both in the midst of a slump and their partnerships of 6, 9, 36, 38 and 30 runs reflect that. Their averages of 5.50 and 26.50, respectively, are abysmal and a monumental shift is required for them to start contributing and holding up their end of the bargain.

Match Prediction Best Odds Leicestershire Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Nottinghamshire 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

Chasing has proven to be successful in four out of six matches held here so far this season and the average first innings total is 172 at Grace Road which is an attainable target. While the surface is conducive for a big total, the teams fielding first do not find much difficulty in hunting down the total, making that the preferred option in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

With a 20% chance of rainfall at Leicester, the weather is not anticipated to have a bearing on the match and the temperature is projected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

Leicestershire Player List

Peter Handscomb (c), Lewis Hill, Marcus Harris, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Ben Green, Ben Mike, Ian Holland, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Chris Wright, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker, Sam Wood, Scott Currie, Lewis Goldsworthy, Paul Stirling.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Sol Budinger Batter Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Peter Handscomb (C) Batter James Neesham Batter Louis Kimber Batter Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Ben Mike Bowler Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder Scott Currie Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire have won a single match in the last three outings but their margins of defeat were not particularly substantial.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Joe Clarke (c), Haseeb Hameed, Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Calvin Harrison, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Fazalhaq Farooqi, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten.

Predicted Playing XI

Benjamin Martindale All-rounder Joe Clarke (C) Batter Ben Slater Batter Jack Haynes Batter Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Matthew Montgomery All-rounder Lyndon James All-rounder Liam Patterson-White All-rounder Calvin Harrison Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire have lost two out of the last three games and the remaining match concluded without a result.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire are still level pegging with 17 wins apiece in their tally after their previous encounter ended without a result.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 43

Leicestershire - 17

Nottinghamshire - 17

Tie - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 8

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire’s substandard opening partnerships are sinking them further since it is resulting in a loss of wickets in succession at the top. Benjamin Martindale and Joe Clarke are responsible for leading the way for the team and it has been a less than ideal endeavor for the pair. With partnerships of 6, 9 and 36 in the last three games, the skipper is doing much of the work and there is a great deal of pressure on him to deliver. Leicestershire are more balanced when it comes to setting up first wicket partnerships where Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger weigh in equally. Together, they have added 28, 2 and 17 runs to the first wicket in the last three games and have the edge going into the next match.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire T20 Grace Road, null Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.09 Bet Now!

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

James Neesham to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

James Neesham’s third time was the charm as he notched up 67 runs in his third innings of the season to mark his first half-century. He has a total of 85 runs in three innings and an average of 28.33. He was the top run scorer in the last outing and since he far surpassed everyone else, he is expected to do so once more.

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Joe Clarke’s knock of 23 in the previous encounter against Durham made him the second highest run scorer for the team. He continues to hold the top spot overall with 265 runs in ten innings and an average of 26.50, making him Nottinghamshire’s most dependable player for the upcoming game.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Ben Mike to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Ben Mike hit his mark in the previous match against Northamptonshire where his three-over spell was the best of the team. He picked three wickets and allowed a mere 17 runs to be scored off his bowling which resulted in an economy rate of 5.66. With 13 wickets in 12 innings, he is the leading contender for the next fixture.

Lyndon James to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler



Lyndon James’ three-wicket haul against Durham made him the top wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire and, additionally, he conceded 31 runs in four overs and earned an economy rate of 7.75. With eight wickets in seven innings and an average of 18.87, he is endorsed to be their premier bowler against Leicestershire as well.