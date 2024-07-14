Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction
LEI
56%
Chance of Winning
NOT
44%
T20
Grace Road
Facts:
- Leicestershire’s Rishi Patel is the second highest run scorer of the tournament with 401 runs in 11 innings.
- Nottinghamshire have defeated Leicestershire seven times at the latter’s home ground, Grace Road.
Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning
Leicestershire put a damper on Northamptonshire’s campaign with a fifth victory of the season and surpassed the latter to take fourth place in the North Group. Batting first, Northamptonshire posted 183 runs on the board which gave Leicestershire something to fight for and they took the challenge headlong. James Neesham was the star of the show with 67, his first half-century of the season, and Sol Budinger rose to the occasion to score 45 runs but his hopes of a 50 were crushed by a dismissal. The two of them put Leicestershire in a great position and the rest were able to take over and finish the match, marking a three-wicket victory.
Nottinghamshire have absolutely no excuse for their dismal performance against Durham in the previous match and it further reiterates why they are at the bottom this season. The former were tasked with chasing down 160 which is not unattainable by any means but Nottinghamshire made a meal of it by losing wickets consistently, especially during the middle overs. They put themselves in a precarious position and let slip a victory that was theirs for the taking. Matthew Montgomery led the run charts with a knock of 30 and that demonstrates just how poorly they had performed. In the end, they yielded by 30 runs.
- Leicestershire chance of winning - 56%
- Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 44%
Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips
Nottinghamshire to score low before first dismissal
Nottinghamshire’s opening partnerships faced a steep decline in the last two matches and Alex Hales’ absence has resulted in a downturn in performance. Benjamin Martindale and Joe Clarke are both in the midst of a slump and their partnerships of 6, 9, 36, 38 and 30 runs reflect that. Their averages of 5.50 and 26.50, respectively, are abysmal and a monumental shift is required for them to start contributing and holding up their end of the bargain.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Leicestershire Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Nottinghamshire
Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction
Chasing has proven to be successful in four out of six matches held here so far this season and the average first innings total is 172 at Grace Road which is an attainable target. While the surface is conducive for a big total, the teams fielding first do not find much difficulty in hunting down the total, making that the preferred option in the upcoming match.
Weather Report
With a 20% chance of rainfall at Leicester, the weather is not anticipated to have a bearing on the match and the temperature is projected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius.
Leicestershire Player List
Peter Handscomb (c), Lewis Hill, Marcus Harris, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Ben Green, Ben Mike, Ian Holland, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Chris Wright, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker, Sam Wood, Scott Currie, Lewis Goldsworthy, Paul Stirling.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rishi Patel
|
Batter
|
Sol Budinger
|
Batter
|
Rehan Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Peter Handscomb (C)
|
Batter
|
James Neesham
|
Batter
|
Louis Kimber
|
Batter
|
Ben Cox
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ben Mike
|
Bowler
|
Lewis Goldsworthy
|
All-rounder
|
Scott Currie
|
Bowler
|
Josh Hull
|
Bowler
Leicestershire Team Form
Leicestershire have won a single match in the last three outings but their margins of defeat were not particularly substantial.
Nottinghamshire Player List
Joe Clarke (c), Haseeb Hameed, Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Calvin Harrison, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Fazalhaq Farooqi, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Benjamin Martindale
|
All-rounder
|
Joe Clarke (C)
|
Batter
|
Ben Slater
|
Batter
|
Jack Haynes
|
Batter
|
Tom Moores
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Matthew Montgomery
|
All-rounder
|
Lyndon James
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Patterson-White
|
All-rounder
|
Calvin Harrison
|
Bowler
|
Olly Stone
|
Bowler
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
Nottinghamshire Team Form
Nottinghamshire have lost two out of the last three games and the remaining match concluded without a result.
Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head
Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire are still level pegging with 17 wins apiece in their tally after their previous encounter ended without a result.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 43
Leicestershire - 17
Nottinghamshire - 17
Tie - 1
No Result/Abandoned - 8
Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds
Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire
Nottinghamshire’s substandard opening partnerships are sinking them further since it is resulting in a loss of wickets in succession at the top. Benjamin Martindale and Joe Clarke are responsible for leading the way for the team and it has been a less than ideal endeavor for the pair. With partnerships of 6, 9 and 36 in the last three games, the skipper is doing much of the work and there is a great deal of pressure on him to deliver. Leicestershire are more balanced when it comes to setting up first wicket partnerships where Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger weigh in equally. Together, they have added 28, 2 and 17 runs to the first wicket in the last three games and have the edge going into the next match.
Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire
T20
Grace Road, null
Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters
James Neesham to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter
James Neesham’s third time was the charm as he notched up 67 runs in his third innings of the season to mark his first half-century. He has a total of 85 runs in three innings and an average of 28.33. He was the top run scorer in the last outing and since he far surpassed everyone else, he is expected to do so once more.
Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter
Joe Clarke’s knock of 23 in the previous encounter against Durham made him the second highest run scorer for the team. He continues to hold the top spot overall with 265 runs in ten innings and an average of 26.50, making him Nottinghamshire’s most dependable player for the upcoming game.
Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers
Ben Mike to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler
Ben Mike hit his mark in the previous match against Northamptonshire where his three-over spell was the best of the team. He picked three wickets and allowed a mere 17 runs to be scored off his bowling which resulted in an economy rate of 5.66. With 13 wickets in 12 innings, he is the leading contender for the next fixture.
Lyndon James to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler
Lyndon James’ three-wicket haul against Durham made him the top wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire and, additionally, he conceded 31 runs in four overs and earned an economy rate of 7.75. With eight wickets in seven innings and an average of 18.87, he is endorsed to be their premier bowler against Leicestershire as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Leicestershire
- Leicestershire to win @ 1.80 (Parimatch)
- Nottinghamshire to win @ 2.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch