Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction LEI 40 % Chance of Winning WAR 60 % Bet Now! After nearly a week since the start of the Vitality T20 Blast, Leicestershire is gearing up to make the start to their campaign for the season, facing off against Warwickshire who have already secured a victory against Yorkshire. Leicestershire have three title wins to their credit in 2004, 2006 and 2011 but have struggled to clinch another championship since then. Warwickshire, on the other hand, have one title win from their successful 2014 campaign. They are slated for a showdown on May 26, 2023, at Fischer County Ground, Leicestershire. The match will start at 10:30 P.M IST (5:00 P.M GMT) and should be a good one.

Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

With one team having won a match in the tournament already and another making its debut this season, it is a rather confusing ordeal. However, Warwickshire appears to be in stronger form, reflecting in their odds of 1.55. Leicestershire, with their lacklustre results in the County Championship, have been assigned odds of 2.35.

Leicestershire chance of winning - 40%

Warwickshire chance of winning - 60%

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Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

The T20 Blast tournament kicked off on May 20th, and Warwickshire made an impressive start by defeating Yorkshire with a convincing 34-run victory in their first match. On the other hand, Leicestershire is yet to make their debut in the tournament. However, considering their varied results in the County Championship, they will be eager to begin the new tournament on a positive note. Their opening partnership looks quite strong and, additionally, Lewis Hill and Colin Ackermann appear to be in good form and could be key players for their team.

Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

The upcoming match will take place at Fischer County Ground, located in Grace Road, Leicester. An interesting observation about this venue is that teams batting second have experienced greater success compared to teams batting first. Out of the 44 T20 matches played here, teams batting second have emerged victorious on 24 occasions, while teams batting first have won 19 times and one match ended in a tie. The average score for teams batting first is 165, with the highest recorded score being an impressive 255. Considering this trend, the team winning the toss is likely to choose to field first.

Weather Report

On the day of the match, the weather in Leicester is expected to be partly cloudy, but will remain a suitable environment for cricket. The temperature is likely to stay consistent at 19 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

Leicestershire Player List

Colin Ackermann (c), Rehan Ahmed, Ed Barnes, Sol Budinger, Will Davis, Sam Evans, Michael Finan, Lewis Hill, Josh Hull, Louis Kimber, Aaron Lilley, Wiaan Mulder, Naveen-ul-Haq, Callum Parkinson, Rishi Patel, Matt Salisbury, Tom Scriven, Scott Steel, Harry Swindells, Nick Welch, Chris Wright, Roman Walker

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Sol Budinger Batter Lewis Hill Batter Colin Ackermann (C) All-Rounder Harry Swindells Wicket-Keeper Wiaan Mulder Batter Will Davis Bowler Tom Scriven All-Rounder Ed Barnes Bowler Roman Walker Bowler Chris Wright Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire has been consistently securing draws in the County Championship. Out of their last 5 matches, they lost the most recent one and managed to draw the remaining 4 matches. This pattern makes it challenging to predict their form for the upcoming T20 match.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Moeen Ali, Hasan Ali, Chris Benjamin, Jacob Bethell, Ed Barnard, Danny Briggs, Ethan Brookes, Henry Brookes, Michael Burgess, George Garrett, Sam Hain, Olly Hannon-Dalby, Manraj Johal, Amir Khan, Jake Lintott, Glenn Maxwell, Craig Miles, Dan Mousley, Liam Norwell, Will Rhodes, Chris Rushworth, Hamza Shaikh, Che Simmons, Paul Stirling, Chris Woakes, Robert Yates

Predicted Playing XI

Paul Stirling Batter Robert Yates Batter Alex Davies (C) Wicket-Keeper Sam Hain Batter Dan Mousley All-Rounder Chris Benjamin Batter Chris Woakes All-Rounder Henry Brookes Bowler Craig Miles Bowler Danny Briggs Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire has been displaying a strong form recently, especially in the County Championship. In their last 5 matches, they secured victory in 3, drew one, and suffered one loss. Additionally, they emerged triumphant in their previous T20 Blast match against Yorkshire.

Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

In their previous five encounters, Warwickshire emerged victorious in three matches, while Leicestershire secured two wins. It is worth mentioning that Warwickshire achieved their victories with significantly larger margins. In the 2022 season, Warwickshire showcased their dominance by finishing at the top of the North Group standings. They won 10 matches and suffered 4 losses. On the other hand, Leicestershire finished in 6th place in the same standings, recording 8 victories and 6 losses.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Total matches - 19

Leicestershire - 7

Warwickshire - 11

No result/Abandoned - 1

Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire enters their next match as the clear favourites, carrying the momentum of their winning streak. Their T20 performance history suggests that Warwickshire holds a significant advantage over their opponents. In the 2022 season, Warwickshire excelled by advancing to the quarter-finals, while Leicestershire faced an early exit during the group stage, finishing in 6th place in the North Group standings, whereas Warwickshire claimed the top spot. However, it is worth noting that Leicestershire cannot be underestimated, as they showcased their potential by defeating their rivals in their previous Blast match.

Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Colin Ackermann to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Following his success in the County Championship, Ackermann is set to take the lead as Leicestershire's top batter in their forthcoming match.

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Based on his excellent form in the County Championship and his impressive performance against Yorkshire in the Vitality Blast match, Sam Hain is predicted to be Warwickshire's top batter in the upcoming game.

Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Wiaan Mulder to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

The young South African, aged 25, has participated in 6 T20 Blast matches, showcasing his talent by capturing 5 wickets at an impressive strike rate of 19.2 and an average of 27.6. Mulder’s exceptional performance extends to the County Championship, where he has been consistently taking wickets. Notably, he excelled in their match against Derbyshire, claiming 5 wickets in a single innings. Moreover, his recent performance against Worcestershire was commendable, proving his effectiveness as a bowler.

Henry Brookes to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Henry Brookes emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Warwickshire in their recent encounter against Yorkshire, showcasing his skills by capturing 4 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 8.34. His track record includes participating in 30 T20 Blast matches, where he has claimed a total of 41 wickets, maintaining an economy rate of 9.02. Considering his consistent performances and past achievements, he is expected to continue as their top-performing bowler in the upcoming matches.