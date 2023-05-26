Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction
LEI
40%
Chance of Winning
WAR
60%
T20
Fischer County Ground
Facts
- Leicestershire’s home ground, Fischer County Ground, has been more favourable for teams batting second.
- Leicestershire has 3 championship victories, whereas Warwickshire has one.
- Warwickshire has more wins than Leicestershire in the T20 format.
Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning
With one team having won a match in the tournament already and another making its debut this season, it is a rather confusing ordeal. However, Warwickshire appears to be in stronger form, reflecting in their odds of 1.55. Leicestershire, with their lacklustre results in the County Championship, have been assigned odds of 2.35.
Leicestershire chance of winning - 40%
Warwickshire chance of winning - 60%
Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Betting Tips
The T20 Blast tournament kicked off on May 20th, and Warwickshire made an impressive start by defeating Yorkshire with a convincing 34-run victory in their first match. On the other hand, Leicestershire is yet to make their debut in the tournament. However, considering their varied results in the County Championship, they will be eager to begin the new tournament on a positive note. Their opening partnership looks quite strong and, additionally, Lewis Hill and Colin Ackermann appear to be in good form and could be key players for their team.
Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction
The upcoming match will take place at Fischer County Ground, located in Grace Road, Leicester. An interesting observation about this venue is that teams batting second have experienced greater success compared to teams batting first. Out of the 44 T20 matches played here, teams batting second have emerged victorious on 24 occasions, while teams batting first have won 19 times and one match ended in a tie. The average score for teams batting first is 165, with the highest recorded score being an impressive 255. Considering this trend, the team winning the toss is likely to choose to field first.
Weather Report
On the day of the match, the weather in Leicester is expected to be partly cloudy, but will remain a suitable environment for cricket. The temperature is likely to stay consistent at 19 degrees Celsius throughout the day.
Leicestershire Player List
Colin Ackermann (c), Rehan Ahmed, Ed Barnes, Sol Budinger, Will Davis, Sam Evans, Michael Finan, Lewis Hill, Josh Hull, Louis Kimber, Aaron Lilley, Wiaan Mulder, Naveen-ul-Haq, Callum Parkinson, Rishi Patel, Matt Salisbury, Tom Scriven, Scott Steel, Harry Swindells, Nick Welch, Chris Wright, Roman Walker
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rishi Patel
|
Batter
|
Sol Budinger
|
Batter
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Lewis Hill
|
Batter
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Colin Ackermann (C)
|
All-Rounder
|
Harry Swindells
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
Batter
|
Will Davis
|
Bowler
|
Tom Scriven
|
All-Rounder
|
Ed Barnes
|
Bowler
|
Roman Walker
|
Bowler
|
Chris Wright
|
Bowler
Leicestershire Team Form
Leicestershire has been consistently securing draws in the County Championship. Out of their last 5 matches, they lost the most recent one and managed to draw the remaining 4 matches. This pattern makes it challenging to predict their form for the upcoming T20 match.
Warwickshire Player List
Alex Davies (c), Moeen Ali, Hasan Ali, Chris Benjamin, Jacob Bethell, Ed Barnard, Danny Briggs, Ethan Brookes, Henry Brookes, Michael Burgess, George Garrett, Sam Hain, Olly Hannon-Dalby, Manraj Johal, Amir Khan, Jake Lintott, Glenn Maxwell, Craig Miles, Dan Mousley, Liam Norwell, Will Rhodes, Chris Rushworth, Hamza Shaikh, Che Simmons, Paul Stirling, Chris Woakes, Robert Yates
Predicted Playing XI
|
Paul Stirling
|
Batter
|
Robert Yates
|
Batter
|
Alex Davies (C)
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Sam Hain
|
Batter
|
Dan Mousley
|
All-Rounder
|
Chris Benjamin
|
Batter
|
Chris Woakes
|
All-Rounder
|
Henry Brookes
|
Bowler
|
Craig Miles
|
Bowler
|
Danny Briggs
|
Bowler
|
Jake Lintott
|
Bowler
Warwickshire Team Form
Warwickshire has been displaying a strong form recently, especially in the County Championship. In their last 5 matches, they secured victory in 3, drew one, and suffered one loss. Additionally, they emerged triumphant in their previous T20 Blast match against Yorkshire.
Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head
In their previous five encounters, Warwickshire emerged victorious in three matches, while Leicestershire secured two wins. It is worth mentioning that Warwickshire achieved their victories with significantly larger margins. In the 2022 season, Warwickshire showcased their dominance by finishing at the top of the North Group standings. They won 10 matches and suffered 4 losses. On the other hand, Leicestershire finished in 6th place in the same standings, recording 8 victories and 6 losses.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Total matches - 19
Leicestershire - 7
Warwickshire - 11
No result/Abandoned - 1
Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds
Warwickshire enters their next match as the clear favourites, carrying the momentum of their winning streak. Their T20 performance history suggests that Warwickshire holds a significant advantage over their opponents. In the 2022 season, Warwickshire excelled by advancing to the quarter-finals, while Leicestershire faced an early exit during the group stage, finishing in 6th place in the North Group standings, whereas Warwickshire claimed the top spot. However, it is worth noting that Leicestershire cannot be underestimated, as they showcased their potential by defeating their rivals in their previous Blast match.
Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Best Batters
Colin Ackermann to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter
Following his success in the County Championship, Ackermann is set to take the lead as Leicestershire's top batter in their forthcoming match.
Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter
Based on his excellent form in the County Championship and his impressive performance against Yorkshire in the Vitality Blast match, Sam Hain is predicted to be Warwickshire's top batter in the upcoming game.
Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers
Wiaan Mulder to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler
The young South African, aged 25, has participated in 6 T20 Blast matches, showcasing his talent by capturing 5 wickets at an impressive strike rate of 19.2 and an average of 27.6. Mulder’s exceptional performance extends to the County Championship, where he has been consistently taking wickets. Notably, he excelled in their match against Derbyshire, claiming 5 wickets in a single innings. Moreover, his recent performance against Worcestershire was commendable, proving his effectiveness as a bowler.
Henry Brookes to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler
Henry Brookes emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Warwickshire in their recent encounter against Yorkshire, showcasing his skills by capturing 4 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 8.34. His track record includes participating in 30 T20 Blast matches, where he has claimed a total of 41 wickets, maintaining an economy rate of 9.02. Considering his consistent performances and past achievements, he is expected to continue as their top-performing bowler in the upcoming matches.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Warwickshire
Warwickshire appears to hold an advantage over Leicestershire, as they have already secured a victory in the tournament and have displayed consistent performances in the County Championship. In contrast, Leicestershire has encountered draws in 4 out of their last 5 matches and suffered a recent loss to Worcestershire. Leicestershire has three championship titles to their credit but has failed to reach the finals since their triumph in 2011. Warwickshire, on the other hand, has secured one championship victory and reached the finals in 2017. Moreover, they achieved a higher position in the overall standings during the 2022 season.
Leicestershire to win @ 2.35 (Parimatch)
Warwickshire to win @ 1.55 (Parimatch)Bet Now!