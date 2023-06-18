Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction LEI 40 % Chance of Winning WOR 60 % Bet Now! Leicestershire will take on Worcestershire in the T20 Blast 2023 North Group match at Grace Road Leicester on Sunday June 18. The action will kick start from 7:00 PM IST. Leicestershire finished one place ahead of them in sixth after winning eight of their 14 league matches. Worcestershire were the bottom ranked-team after just two wins in 14 league matches.

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning

Both Leicestershire and Worcestershire have a lot of weaknesses in their sides, however, if one has to pick between the two - Worcestershire have a slight edge despite losing their star player Michael Bracewell to injury.

Adam Hose and Brett D'Oliveira have scored over 200 runs for them and should find scoring easy against a very lacklustre Leicestershire bowling attack. Brett D'Oliveira has also picked 11 wickets and an all-rounder like him does not exist in the opposition camp. Leg-spinner Usama Mir has been a nice addition and he has picked eight wickets in just four matches. Further, Pat Brown has also picked 15 wickets in eight matches at an average of 20.13.

The Leicestershire batting line-up is heavily dependent on Rishi Patel, the only batter to cross the 200-run mark for his team. In the bowling department Callum Parkinson is a lone warrior and the only bowler to claim 10 wickets for his side in the ongoing season.

Worcestershire have an edge over Leicestershire and they should ideally win the upcoming match.

Leicestershire chances of winning - 40%

Worcestershire chances of winning - 60%

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Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Afghanistan speedster Naveen-ul-Haq is one pacer who can help Leicestershire climb up the points table. So far, he has picked just four wickets in five matches at an average of 39.25 and an economy rate of 8.72. His stint with IPL side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has been expected to help him considerably in his T20 Blast campaign. Leicestershire would want him to get to his absolute best as soon as possible.

Jack Haynes is considered one of the many talented youngsters in England domestic circuit but he is having a very average season so far. In the eight matches, Haynes has played so far, he has scored 170 runs only at an average of of 21.25. Worcestershire would want him to score high in the remaining matches.

Match Toss Prediction

In the first T20 Blast 2023 match in Leicestershire, the home side won the toss and elected to bat but lost by five wickets. Worcestershire opted to bat first in the second match here and won by 33 runs. In the third match at Grace Road, Leicestershire opted to bowl and but lost again by 2 runs. Yorkshire opted to bat against Leicestershire on June 6 and won by 30 runs. In the last match here, the home side opted to bowl and lost by six wickets. With rain on cards, team winning could look to bat first and put scoreboard pressure on the team.

Weather Report

High chances of rain in Leicestershire on Sunday. The precipitation level will be as high as 70 percent. The humidity level will also be hovering around 70 percent. The maximum expected temperature is 24 degree celsius.

Leicestershire Player List

Leicestershire Squad

Colin Ackermann (c), Rehan Ahmed, Ed Barnes, Sol Budinger, Will Davis, Sam Evans, Michael Finan, Lewis Hill, Josh Hull, Louis Kimber, Aaron Lilley, Wiaan Mulder (South Africa), Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan), Callum Parkinson, Rishi Patel, Matt Salisbury, Tom Scriven, Scott Steel, Harry Swindells, Nick Welch, Chris Wright, Roman Walker

Leicestershire Predicted XI

Nich Welch Batter S Budinder Batter Rishi Patel All-rounder Colin Ackerman (cap) All-rounder Mulder All-rounder A Lilley Bowler Rehan Ahmed Bowler Harry Swindells (wk) WK-Batter Callum Parkinson Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq All-rounder Will Davis Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire are going through a horrid run and have lost seven of their nine matches. In their last match, they lost to Yorkshire by eight wickets. Just two wins in nine matches have come for them. Leicestershire lost each of their first five matches.

Worcestershire Player List

Worcestershire Squad

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Azhar Ali (Pakistan), Kashif Ali, Josh Baker, Michael Bracewell (New Zealand), Pat Brown, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox, Oliver Cox, Henry Cullen, Rehaan Edavalath, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Jack Haynes, Adam Hose, Joe Leach, Jake Libby, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Pollock, Gareth Roderick, Mitchell Santner (New Zealand), Mitchell Stanley, Josh Tongue, Matthew Waite

Worcestershire Predicted XI

Ed Pollock Batter Brett DOliveira All-rounder Jack Haynes Batter Adam Hose Batter Kashif Ali Batter Ben Cox (wk) Wicketkeeper-Batter Ed Pollock batter Usma Mir Bowler Matthew Waite Bowler Patrick Brown Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire have lost each of their last four matches. In their last match, they lost to Warwickshire by 21 runs. However, they defeated Leicestershire by 33 runs in their third match of the season. Worcestershire were unbeaten in their first four matches.

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Head to Head

The contests between the two teams have been closely fought in the past. Leicestershire have managed a slight edge and Worcestershire need just two consecutive wins to equal Leicestershire's tally of eight wins in 15 matches against them.

Matches Played - 15

Leicestershire Wins - 8

Worcestershire Wins - 6

Abandoned - 1

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire’s opening partnership to be over 22.5

Leicestershire opening pair has scored 65, 2, 1, 56, 0, and 14 runs in their last six outings in the T20 Blast 2023. It's quite evident that, there is a lack of consistency and when they have failed, they have failed miserably. When Leicestershire met Worcestershire earlier in the season on May 29, their opening pair scored 24 runs together. This time around, Leicestershire would aim to break the opening partnership quicker.

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Top Team Batsmen

Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire's Top Batter

The 24-year-old batter has looked in good touch. He slammed a hundred in his second-last outing against Durham, however, he could score only nine runs in the last match against Yorkshire. The 37 T20 matches he has featured in so far, has seen him score 694 runs at an average of 21.03 and a strike rate of 132.95. In the ongoing T20 Blast 2023, he is the leading run-scorer for his team. He has scored 291 runs in nine matches at an average of 32.33 and a strike rate of 146.96.

Adam Hose to be Worcestershire's Top Batter

Adam Hose is the in-form batter for Worcestershire and their leading run-scorer as well. He has scored 261 runs in eight matches at an average of 37.28 and a strike rate of 151.74. Overall, he has scored 3008 runs in 115 T20 matches at an average of 31.01 and a strike rate of 144.61.

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Top Team Bowlers

Callum Parkinson to be Leicestershire's top bowler

Callum Parkinson is the leading wicket-taker for his side. In the nine matches Parkinson has played this season, he has picked 10 wickets at an average of 24.80 and an economy rate of 7.08. Overall, he has played 92 T20 matches and picked 104 wickets at an average of 23.17 and an economy rate of 7.50.

Brett D'Oliveira to be Worcestershire's top bowler

Brett D'Oliveira has gone wicket-less in his last four outings after picking four for eleven runs against Nottinghamshire. He would be aiming to get back amongst wickets against Leicestershire, a team which has struggled with the bat. In the eight matches so far, he has picked 11 wickets at an average of 15.54 and an economy rate of 8.55. Overall, he has picked 73 T20 wickets in 129 matches at an average of 29.34 and an economy rate of 7.68.