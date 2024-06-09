Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction LEI 41 % Chance of Winning WOR 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.834 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Leicestershire and Worcestershire are set to clash in the Vitality Blast on June 9, 2024, and the match is scheduled to take place at Grace Road, Leicester. They will meet at 7:00 P.M IST.

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Leicestershire have been in a rut and their predicament only worsened after their previous outing against tail-enders Durham who allowed the former to score 176 runs in the first innings. Wicket-keeper batter Ben Cox came alive in his second game of the season, having scored a half-century with 50 runs while opener Rishi Patel added 35 runs. However, the bowlers found it difficult to defend this total since Durham’s new-found performance made life difficult for Leicestershire. Leicestershire conceded defeat by a significant margin of seven wickets.

Worcestershire were no match for Northamptonshire in their last match, despite the fact that the latter posted a total of 169 runs while batting first. Worcestershire’s slow start was ultimately their undoing as they lost several crucial wickets and did not make much of an impact on the scoreboard. Wicket-keeper batter Gareth Roderick was the leading batter for the team with a mere 39 runs while the rest were much worse off. The match came to a thrilling conclusion as Worcestershire threatened Northamptonshire’s lead but the former ended up losing by just six runs.

Leicestershire chance of winning - 41%

Worcestershire chance of winning - 59%

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Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Worcestershire to score low before first dismissal

Worcestershire’s openers found success on a single occasions where Brett D'Oliveira and Matthew Waite managed to notch up a partnership of 55 runs but the matches before and after do not paint a remotely convincing picture of their form, seeing as they added 14, 25 and 2 runs to the first wicket. Both batters have been struggling equally to support the other and their ability to stay at the crease, or the lack thereof, is affecting their overall performance. Worcestershire’s openers will be expected to succumb rather quickly at the hands of Leicestershire’s bowlers.

Match Prediction Best Odds Leicestershire Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Worcestershire Opening Partnership Under 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Leicestershire 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

Grace Road has hosted two matches this season and on both occasions, the teams fielding first emerged as the victors. The first innings scores were not bad by any means owing to the short boundaries but with the kind of assistance that bowlers get at this venue, chasing will be the preferred option for both teams.

Weather Report

With a mere 10% possibility of rain, weather disruptions won’t have much of a role in the outcome despite cloudy conditions on the horizon. The temperature is likely to reach 16 degrees Celsius.

Leicestershire Player List

Peter Handscomb (c), Lewis Hill, Marcus Harris, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Ben Green, Ben Mike, Ian Holland, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Chris Wright, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker, Sam Wood, Scott Currie.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Sol Budinger Batter Peter Handscomb (C) Batter Louis Kimber Batter Wiaan Mulder Batter Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Ben Mike Bowler Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Ian Holland All-rounder Scott Currie Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire’s two back-to-back defeats do not inspire confidence whatsoever and it’s only going to get more difficult for them here on out, especially if they continue to make unforced errors.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Hayden Walsh, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Shoaib Bashir.

Predicted Playing XI

Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Matthew Waite All-rounder Ed Pollock Batter Adam Hose Batter Ethan Brookes All-rounder Tom Taylor Bowler Nathan Smith Bowler Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Hayden Walsh Bowler Adam Finch Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire struggled terribly against Northamptonshire but because it was a close battle, they can be expected to do better in the upcoming match.

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head

Leicestershire are only marginally ahead of Worcestershire in their head-to-head tally with eight victories to their name while Worcestershire have seven.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 16

Leicestershire - 8

Worcestershire - 7

Abandoned - 1

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger bounced back after a slight dip in performance as the opening duo added 39 runs to the first wicket against Durham. In the two matches prior to that, there was a massive polarity in their showings with stands of two runs and 79 runs. However, it appears as though they have stabilized after the first few games and more consistency can be expected from them here on out. Worcestershire’s unpredictability on the opening front makes for a weak case for their ability to outclass Leicestershire with scores of 14, 25, 55 and 2 runs between Brett D'Oliveira and Matthew Waite in the last four games. Leicestershire are expected to put on a better first wicket partnership than Worcestershire.

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Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Best Batters

Peter Handscomb to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Peter Handscomb did not do particularly well in the previous match against Durham since he found himself dismissed for just ten runs. However, he still leads the team’s run charts with 101 runs in three innings. Although his untimely dismissal was a tad surprising, he is expected to return as their mainstay in the next match.

Adam Hose to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Adam Hose stands as Worcestershire’s leading run-getter with 97 runs in four innings so far and an average of 24.25. He was the second highest run scorer for the team in their previous encounter versus Northamptonshire where he notched up 30 runs before his dismissal. He remains the top pick for the upcoming game, too.

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers

Ben Mike to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Ben Mike did not add any more wickets to his tally in the last match but he still remains a prospect for the top spot in the next match. He was still quite economical during the game against Durham as he had an economy rate of 8.25 after his four-over spell. He remains the top wicket-taker for the team with four wickets in three innings and will be anticipated to come out on top again.

Shoaib Bashir to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Shoaib Bashir participated in his first game of the season against Northamptonshire and immediately emerged as their leading wicket-taker. In four overs, he allowed 38 runs and bagged two wickets which gave him a decent economy rate of 9.50. After this performance, he will be expected to do just as well against Leicestershire in the next outing.