Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction LEI 36 % Chance of Winning YOR 64 % Bet Now! Leicestershire will take on Yorkshire in the T20 Blast 2023 North Group match at Grace Road, Leicester on Tuesday, June 6. The action will kick start from 11:00 PM IST. Yorkshire reached the semi-final stage of the T20 Blast 2022 where they lost by six wickets. Leicestershire finished one place ahead of them in sixth after winning eight of their 14 league matches.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Chance of Winning

Yorkshire will be the favourites to win the upcoming match against bottom-ranked Leicestershire. They are on a 3-match unbeaten run and Leicestershire, who lost their first five matches, could find it really hard to go past Shan Masood's side.

Just one Leicestershire batter is averaging over 32. Louis Kimber, who has played just two matches, is averaging 96. Just three batters are having a strike rate in excess of 130 - two of them have played just two matches. The struggle for them has been equally high in the bowling department.

Naseem Shah was expected to deliver big time but he has picked just four matches in five matches so far. Callum Parkinson, their leading wicket-taker (seven in six matches) hasn't picked any wicket in his last two outings. Afghanistan star Naveen-ul-Haq has also managed to pick just three wickets in three matches.

Yorkshire batting unit has got a new life courtesy the form of Dawid Malan who has scored 81*, 83 and 95* in his last three matches. His opening partner Adam Lyth is getting into the groove. He has scored 31 and 32 runs respectively in his last two matches. Pakistan star Shan Masood is also in the squad.

Pacer pair of David Wiese and Ben Mike have picked eight wickets each at a bowling average of 19.12 and 21.50 respectively. The likes of Jordan Thompson and Dom Bess also feature in the bowling unit.

Leicestershire chances of winning - 36%

Yorkshire chances of winning - 64%

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Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah is one pacer who can change the fortunes of Leicestershire considerably. So far, he has picked just four wickets in five matches. The raw pace of the 20-year-old pacer can cause trouble to many. Shah has played 81 T20 matches and picked 77 wickets at an average of 30.02 and an economy rate of 7.77.

Shan Masood of Yorkshire is yet to join the party and eyes will be on the captain in the upcoming match. He did not get the opportunity in the last match as his team won by seven wickets. The first five innings have seen him score 91 runs only at an average of 18.20 and a strike rate of 130. He was in blazing form last year and that contributed massively to the team's success. The side would expect the same this year as well.

Match Toss Prediction

Leicestershire won the toss in the first match at the venue this season and elected to bat first. However, they lost the match. In the second match in Leicester, Worcestershire opted to bat and won the match by 33 runs. Leicestershire opted to bowl in the third match here but they lost again by two runs. There are strong chances that the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The maximum temperature in Leicester on Tuesday will reach up to 17 degree celsius. The chances of rain are minimal due to a precipitation level of 20 percent. The humidity is expected to hover somewhere around 65 percent. The wind speed at the ground is predicted to be 18 km/h.

Leicestershire Player List

Leicestershire Squad

Colin Ackermann (c), Rehan Ahmed, Ed Barnes, Sol Budinger, Will Davis, Sam Evans, Michael Finan, Lewis Hill, Josh Hull, Louis Kimber, Aaron Lilley, Wiaan Mulder (South Africa), Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan), Callum Parkinson, Rishi Patel, Matt Salisbury, Tom Scriven, Scott Steel, Harry Swindells, Nick Welch, Chris Wright, Roman Walker

Leicestershire Predicted XI

Nich Welch Batter Lewis Hill Batter Rishi Patel All-rounder Colin Ackerman (cap) All-rounder Louis Kimber All-rounder Rehan Ahmed Bowler Harry Swindells (wk) WK-Batter Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire are going through a horror run in the T20 Blast 2023. They lost their first five matches of the season before beating Durham by seven wickets in their sixth and last match.

Yorkshire Player List

Yorkshire Squad

Shan Masood (c, Pakistan), Jonny Bairstow, Finlay Bean, Dom Bess, Harry Brook, Jafer Chohan, Ben Cliff, Ben Coad, Harry Duke, Mickey Edwards, Will Fraine, Matthew Fisher, George Hill, Dominic Leech, Adam Lyth, Will Luxton, Dawid Malan, Ben Mike, Matt Milnes, Adil Rashid, Matthew Revis, Joe Root, Jack Shutt, Jonathan Tattersall, Jordan Thompson, Yash Vagadia, David Wiese (Namibia), James Wharton

Yorkshire Predicted XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter Will Luxton Batter Matthew Revis Batter Shan Masood Batter J Thompson All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Ben Mike Bowler Jonathan Tattersall (wk) WK-Batter Dom Bess Bower Jafer Chohan Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire have won each of their last three matches. They registered a seven-wicket against Derbyshire in their last match. Overall, they have lost three of their last five matches.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Head to Head

Leicestershire and Yorkshire have locked horns in 29 matches till date. The two teams have been very competitive against each other and their head-to-head record clearly depicts that.

Matches Played - 29

Leicestershire Wins: 16

Yorkshire Wins - 20

Abandoned: 2

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire's opening partnership to be over 22.5

Yorkshire openers Adam Lyth and Dawid Malan are very likely to score over 22 runs together in their upcoming match against Derbyshire. In their previous outing, they stitched an 83-run partnership for the first wicket. In the match prior to it against Lancashire, they forged an 88-run partnership. In the match prior to it against Nottinghamshire, the opening stand between them accounted for 41 runs. Yorkshire are on a three match unbeaten run and high on confidence. Lyth and Malan - the England stars are very likely to score over 22 runs against under-pressure Leicestershire.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Top Team Batsmen

Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire's Top Batter

Rishi Patel is the leading run-scorer for Leicestershire at the moment. He has scored 142 runs in six matches at an average of 23.66 and a strike rate of 121.36. He is the best hope for his team's lacklustre batting unit in the next match. Overall, he has scored 545 runs in 34 matches at an average of 18.16 and a strike rate of 123.58.

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire Top Batter

The swashbuckling batter is currently the leading run-scorer for Yorkshire. He has scored 328 runs in six matches at an average of 82 and a strike rate of 155.45. He has three fifties in the tournament so far. In the last match against Derbyshire, he scored 81 unbeaten runs. Overall, Malan has played 301 T20 matches and scored 8339 runs at an average of 33.48 and a strike rate of 129.89.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Top Team Bowlers

Naveen-ul-Haq to be Leicestershire's top bowler

Afghanistan has arrived in the T20 Blast 2023 with an impressive outing for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2023. The first three matches have seen him pick three wickets but he is expected to peak in the upcoming matches. In the last match against Durham, he picked two wickets for 35 runs. Overall, he has picked 174 wickets in 143 matches at an average of 23.25 and a strike rate of 8.08.

David Wiese to be Yorkshire's top bowler

The right-arm pacer is the joint leading wicket-taker for Yorkshire at the moment. He has picked eight wickets in five matches at an average of 19.12 and an economy rate of 7.65. Overall, the South African has played 335 T20 matches and picked 268 wickets at an average of 26.18 and an economy rate of 8.29.