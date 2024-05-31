Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction LEI 31 % Chance of Winning YOR 69 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.44 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.44 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Leicestershire and Yorkshire are poised to take on each other in the Vitality Blast on May 31, 2024. Their clash will be hosted at Grace Road, Leicester, with a scheduled start time of 11:00 P.M IST.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Leicestershire missed out on victory by a hair in their final match against Nottinghamshire last season. Nottinghamshire set a decent, attainable target of 169 runs but to Leicestershire’s horror, they could not chase it down. Wiaan Mulder’s unbeaten 83 was the only performance that Leicestershire could bank on as the rest were dismissed rather quickly. However, they failed to hang it out till the end and ended up losing by a mere four runs.

Yorkshire’s last completed game of the 2023 season was against Warwickshire but their home soil advantage did not seem to be of much aid. Warwickshire were the first to bat and they managed to score 180 runs which left Yorkshire with a somewhat challenging chase. The key to staying in contention was to make a good start and the openers did so. The rest of the batters picked up from there and scored 176 runs but a lack of time ensured victory for the visiting team who won by a measly four runs.

Leicestershire chance of winning - 31%

Yorkshire chance of winning - 69%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score low before first dismissal

Yorkshire’s openers certainly have their moments where they take the opposition head-on and they are no strangers to formidable first wicket partnerships. However, this is not always the case as their efforts have fallen flat on several occasions. In the last five games of the County Championship, the team’s opening duo added 86, 0, 8, 12, 26, 46, 59, 29 and 5 runs to the first wicket. For the most part, the totals were substandard and Yorkshire’s lead-off batters are expected to put up yet another mediocre showing in the next game.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

The chasing side has edged out more often at Grace Road, given their record of 27 wins against the batting side’s 23. Despite this, the previous season saw eight matches take place at the venue out of which five were won by the teams batting first and the average first innings total was 169. The toss winning skipper will likely want to bat first and defend a total in spite of the advantage that chasing had in the past.

Weather Report

Overcast conditions are predicted on the day of the match but a minimal 10% chance of rain makes it conducive for a cricket match. The temperature is expected to be around 16 degrees Celsius.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill (c), Marcus Harris, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Ben Green, Ben Mike, Ian Holland, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Peter Handscomb, Chris Wright, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker, Sam Wood, Scott Currie.

Predicted Playing XI

Peter Handscomb Wicket-keeper Wiaan Mulder Batter Rishi Patel Batter Marcus Harris Batter Lewis Hill (C) Batter Louis Kimber Batter Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Tom Scriven Bowler Roman Walker Bowler Scott Currie Bowler Ben Mike Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire drew all seven games in the County Championship so far but their displays have been consistent which makes them dependable.

Yorkshire Player List

Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, Donovan Ferreira, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter Shan Masood (C) Batter James Wharton Batter Matthew Revis Batter Jonathan Tattersall Wicket-keeper Jordan Thompson Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler Dom Bess Bowler Dominic Leech Bowler Ben Coad Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire also failed to register any victories but they suffered two defeats during the season. This does not bode well for them and casts doubt upon their present form.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head

Leicestershire lead their tally against Yorkshire with 16 wins in 31 matches while the latter emerged victorious on 12 occasions.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 31

Leicestershire - 16

Yorkshire - 12

Tie - 1

Abandoned - 2

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire

Adam Lyth has been the mainstay for Yorkshire as an opener but his inconsistency makes it difficult to gauge whether his contribution to the opening wicket is going to be valuable or not. In the last three matches of the County Championship, Yorkshire ended up with opening totals of 8, 12, 26, 46 and 59 while the final three games of the 2023 Vitality Blast saw them score 23, 6 and 0 runs. Leicestershire has seen a better plight in terms of first wicket partnerships, having scored 15, 38, 28 and 1 in the last three County matches while having added 0, 75 and 4 runs to the first wicket in the last three fixtures of the 2023 T20 Blast. Leicestershire are expected to have better potential to set up a competitive first wicket stand.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire T20 Grace Road, null Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.74 Bet Now! Yorkshire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.43 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.44 Bet Now!

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Best Batters

Peter Handscomb to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Peter Handscomb had a substandard run in the 2023 Vitality Blast where he scored 128 runs in five innings. However, he upped his game in the County Championship in revitalized form and notched up 548 runs in eight innings, making him the Leicestershire’s leading batter. He will be anticipated to bring this form into the T20 Blast as well.

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Adam Lyth led the run charts for Yorkshire in the County Championship this season, wherein he garnered 603 runs in 12 innings. With an average of 54.81, he was quite an important asset to the side after a mediocre run in the 2023 T20 Blast where he was the team’s second highest run scorer with 237 runs in 13 innings. He remains the top pick for the game against Leicestershire.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Best Bowlers

Scott Currie to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Scott Currie emerged as Leicestershire’s top wicket-taker in the County Championship so far this season, having captured 20 wickets in nine innings. He was incredibly consistent during the season and had the leading bowling average of 29.25 from the team. He is the top choice for the upcoming match.

Ben Coad to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Coad was leagues above the rest of the bowlers from the team during the County Championship where the medium pacer picked 21 wickets in ten innings. He also maintained an impressive average of 21.33 and an overall economy rate of 2.55 which makes him a dependable player to bet on.