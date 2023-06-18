Middlesex vs Essex Match Prediction MID 35 % Chance of Winning ESS 65 % Bet Now! Middlesex and Essex battle out in Match 85 of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast. The highly anticipated South Group clash is set to take place at the iconic Lords Cricket Ground in London on Sunday. The match is slated to be played on June 18, with a scheduled start time of 7:00 pm IST.

Middlesex vs Essex Chance of Winning

Middlesex finds themselves in a dire situation, having suffered defeats in all the matches they played in the competition. In the previous match, Middlesex lost to Kent in a high-scoring game. Bowling first Middlesex bowlers conceded 228 runs for the loss of three wickets. Josh De Caires was the most economical bowler for Middlesex. Chasing down a mammoth total Middlesex failed to chase down the target despite Max Holden’s scintillating hundred. Holden’s 121 runs in 59 balls couldn't help his team register their first win of the season. With the loss against Kent, Middlesex make it nine losses in a row. Their current string of losses puts them on the brink of elimination from the tournament. Middlesex are positioned at the bottom of the South Group with zero points in nine matches.

Essex are on winning a four-match winning streak. In the previous match, Essex dominantly won over Glamorgan. Bowling first Essex restricted their opponents Glamorgan to 175 runs for the loss of six wickets. Daniel Sams was the most economical bowler for Essex. Essex then chased down the target in 16 overs. Feroze Khushi scored a match-winning knock of 61 runs in 37 balls and a quick-fire cameo of 43 runs in 21 balls powered Essex to their sixth win of the season. With the win over Glamorgan, Essex jumped to 3rd position in the South Group with 12 points in eight matches.

Middlesex chance of winning: 35%

Essex's chance of winning: 65%

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Middlesex vs Essex Betting Tips

Max Holden scored 121 runs in his last outing. Holden’s return to form is crucial for Middlesex to end the season in a much better position in the South Group. He has scored 314 runs in nine matches in the season. Based on his recent form we predict Holden to score over 22.5 runs @ 1.89 odds against Essex. Micheal Pepper had a disappointing outing in the previous match. Pepper has scored 166 runs in five matches. We predict Pepper to score over 28.5 runs @ 1.87 odds against Middlesex. Steven Eskinazi has been in phenomenal form despite his team's poor run of form. Eskinazi has amassed 282 runs in nine matches. He scored 24 runs in his last match. We predict Eskinazi to score over 29.5 runs against Essex @ 1.88 odds.

Middlesex vs Essex Toss Prediction

The surface at Lords Ground, London is an excellent batting surface. The average 1st innings score in the 2023 T20 Blast has been 202 runs. Teams batting first won all three matches played at this venue in the season. In 39 T20 domestic matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 22 matches, while the team batting second won 16 matches and one match ended in a tie. The overall average 1st innings score at this venue is 170 runs. We predict the team winning the toss to follow the trend and opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature at Lord's, London on Sunday, June 18th, is expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius and 70% humidity, 90% precipitation and wind blowing at 14 km/h. Expect a few scattered showers as per the weather forecast.

Middlesex Players List

Steven Eskinazi (Captain), Joe Cracknell, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Tom Helm, Blake Cullen, John Simpson (wk), Thilan Walallawatia, Toby Roland Jones, Mark Stoneman, Sam Robson, Ethan Bamber, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Max Harris, Robbie White.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Steven Eskinazi (C) Batsman Joe Cracknell Wicket-Keeper John Simpson Batsman Max Holden Batsman Luke Hollman All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder Jack Davies Batsman Josh De Caires All-rounder Martin Andersson Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Blake Cullen Bowler

Middlesex Recent Form

Middlesex are on a nine-match losing streak, they are the only team without a single win in the competition. The major reason for their downfall has been the collective failure of both their batsman and bowlers to close out games. Middlesex had the narrowest of losses which they could have converted into a win. They are on the brink of elimination from the competition. Middlesex will look to make a comeback and aim for their first win of the season.

Essex Players List

Simon Harmer (Captain), Feroze Khushi, Josh Rymell, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Tom Westley, Dan Lawrence, Daniel Sams, Doug Bracewell, Matthew Critchley, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington (wk), Michael Pepper (wk), Will Buttleman (wk), Aaron Beard, Aaron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Jamie Potter, Samuel Cook, Shane Snater, Eshun Kelly, Luc Benkenstein, Jamal Richards.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Feroze Khushi Batsman Robin Das Batsman Michael Pepper Batsman Josh Rynell Batsman Paul Walter All-rounder Matthew Critchley All-rounder Daniel Sams All-rounder Simon Harmer All-rounder Shane Snater Bowler William Buttleman Bowler Samuel Cook Bowler

Essex Recent Form

Essex are on a four-match winning streak. They played eight matches and managed to win six. Essex won their previous match against Glamorgan by four wickets. Daniel Sams as an all-rounder has flourished with both bat and ball. Essex are positioned in the top four in the South group. They would like to continue their good run of form and extend their winning streak to five with a win over Middlesex.

Middlesex vs Essex Head-to-Head Record

Both Middlesex and Essex clashed in 34 T20 matches. Middlesex holds a record of 15 - 18 against Essex. Of the 15 wins against Essex, Middlesex won eight matches batting first and seven games batting 2nd, While Essex won six matches batting first and 12 matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Essex won three matches, while Middlesex won two games.

Total Matches Played: 34 matches

Middlesex Won: 15 matches

Essex Won: 18 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: one match

Middlesex vs Essex Betting Odds

Essex to score over 53.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.8 odds

Essex on average scored 61 runs in the first six overs in their last five matches. In their previous match, they scored 66 runs in the first six overs. Middlesex on average conceded 59 runs in the first six overs in their last five matches. Middlesex conceded 59 runs in the first six overs in their previous match. With the batting firepower that Essex has at the top of the order, we predict Essex to comfortably score over 53 runs in the first six overs against Middlesex.

Middlesex vs Essex Top Batters

Max Holden to be the top batter for Middlesex

After struggling to score runs in the initial phase of the tournament. Max Holden is finally delivering with the bat. He has amassed 314 runs in nine matches and is the leading run-scorer for Middlesex. We predict Holden to be the top batter for Middlesex against Essex.

Michael Pepper to be the top bowler for Essex

Micheal Pepper is the most talented batsman in the Essex batting lineup. Pepper can rack up runs in quick time and bats at a high strike rate. He has scored 166 runs in five matches at an average of 33.2. We predict Pepper to be the top batter for Essex against Middlesex.

Middlesex vs Essex Top Bowlers

Josh De Caires to be the top bowler for Middlesex

Josh De Caires continues to be the strike bowler for Middlesex. He has picked up five wickets in five matches for Middlesex. We predict Caires to be the bowler for Middlesex against Essex.

Daniel Sams to be the top bowler for Essex

Daniel Sams is the strike bowler for Essex in the competition. He has picked up 15 wickets in 8 matches. In the previous match he bowled a match winning spell of 1/20 in four overs. We predict Sams to be the top bowler for Essex against Middlesex.