Middlesex vs Essex Match Prediction MID 35 % Chance of Winning ESS 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.47 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.482 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Middlesex and Essex are going to meet in the Vitality Blast on June 13, 2024, at Lord's, London. Their encounter is slated to commence at 10:45 P.M IST.

Middlesex vs Essex Chances of Winning

There is absolutely no way of making a case for Middlesex after Somerset mopped the floor with them in their previous outing. Middlesex batted first and performed horrendously as their batting lineup failed to deliver as a whole and before they knew it, they were bowled out for 78. To put things into perspective, the lower order fared the best amongst the entire team considering bowlers Tom Helm and Noah Cornwell scored 15 runs each, making them the joint top run scorers. This was a no-brainer for Somerset who went on to finish the match in just over 12 overs and took home a nine-wicket victory on foreign turf.

Essex have started to make their way out of their rut after they bagged a second win this season against Glamorgan in the last game. The latter batted first and Essex’s bowlers managed to keep them down to 166 runs while having toppled eight wickets. On paper, Essex’s life was made easy but they did struggle a tad during the chase. Essex also saw the collapse of eight wickets but the top order’s contributions alongside that of number nine and ten ensured that they made it over the line with a two-wicket victory. Adam Rossington, Luc Benkenstein and Michael Pepper actualized this win with individual scores of 48, 35 and 31 runs, respectively.

Middlesex chance of winning - 35%

Essex chance of winning - 65%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Middlesex vs Essex Betting Tips

Middlesex to score low before first dismissal

Stephen Eskinazi and Martin Andersson do not have much to show for themselves in terms of their contributions to the first wicket so far. They have scored 12, 1, 108, 5 and 22 runs together in the previous five games and more often than not, their partnership has not produced the desired results for the team. They have got their work cut out for them against Essex’s bowling attack and after such measly showings, not much is expected of the openers.

Match Prediction Best Odds Middlesex Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Essex Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Essex 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Middlesex vs Essex Toss Prediction

The teams batting first had 100% success rate at Lord’s last season but in the two matches played here in the ongoing season, the chasing side are two for two. The previous match between Middlesex and Somerset was particularly terrible for the batting side and the toss winner will certainly take that into consideration. Chasing is expected to be a favored option at this venue.

Weather Report

There is a minimal 20% chance of rainfall with the temperature likely to reach 17 degrees Celsius. Cloudy skies are on the horizon.

Middlesex Player List

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Toby Roland-Jones, Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Leus du Plooy, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm.

Predicted Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi (C) Batter Martin Andersson Batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder Leus du Plooy Batter Max Holden Batter Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Luke Hollman Bowler Joshua De Caires Batter Tom Helm Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Blake Cullen Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have been in abhorrent shape and the fact that they only have one win against their name raises concerns about their form going forward.

Essex Player List

Simon Harmer (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Tom Westley, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Dean Elgar Batter Michael Pepper Batter Jordan Cox Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Matt Critchley All-rounder Daniel Sams All-rounder Simon Harmer (C) Bowler Luc Benkenstein Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Aaron Beard Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex are by no means a top team in the tournament so far but with two wins and two upsets, they have the opportunity to redress their situation against Middlesex where their mistakes are likely to be easily forgiven.

Middlesex vs Essex Head-to-Head

Essex have upset Middlesex on more occasions in their head-to-head games with 19 wins while the latter have 16 wins.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 38

Middlesex - 16

Essex - 20

No Result/Abandoned - 2

Middlesex vs Essex Betting Odds

Essex to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex

Middlesex’s openers, Stephen Eskinazi and Martin Andersson, have not been particularly helpful given the weight of their responsibility. With the exception of their innings against Glamorgan where they miraculously scored 108 runs together, the pair have not shown much resilience in the remaining matches which is reflected in their first wicket stands of 12, 1, 5 and 22 runs. Adam Rossington and Dean Elgar are not significantly better but remain the favorites with scores of 43, 14, 67 and 0 runs in Essex’s previous four games.

Middlesex vs Essex T20 Lord's, null Middlesex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.50 Bet Now! Essex Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.47 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.482 Bet Now!

Middlesex vs Essex Best Batters

Martin Andersson to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Middlesex’s batters were unbelievably disappointing in the last game and Martin Andersson is the only hope for their lineup at the moment. Having been one game short of the rest of the team, the opener still managed to stand at the top of the run charts with 116 runs in four innings. He was dismissed for ten in the previous game against Somerset but will be expected to bounce back.

Michael Pepper to be Essex’s Best Batter

Michael Pepper continues to be a boon for the team as the leading batter with 139 runs in four innings. He was going at a great pace in the last match against Glamorgan where he was striking at 221.42 and managed to score 31 runs before his dismissal, and although he was not the top run scorer on that occasion, he is expected to outclass the rest of the batters in the upcoming game.

Middlesex vs Essex Best Bowlers

Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Luke Hollman only had the opportunity to deliver a single over in the last match against Somerset and although he went wicketless, he allowed just seven runs to be scored off his bowling. He remains the leading wicket-taker for the team with eight wickets in five innings and with an exceptional average of 16.37, he is the top pick for the next game.

Daniel Sams to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Daniel Sams was the joint leading wicket-taker for the team in their previous outing versus Glamorgan, having picked three wickets in four overs. He also delivered a maiden during his spell and achieved an economy rate of 7.00. He stands tied as the top wicket-taker with seven wickets in four innings but will be on course to hand the opposition another thrashing.