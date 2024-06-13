Middlesex vs Essex Match Prediction
MID
35%
Chance of Winning
ESS
65%
T20
Lord's
Facts:
- Essex lead their tally against Middlsex by 20-16 so far in the tournament.
- Martin Andersson is the top run scorer for Middlesex with 116 runs in four innings.
- Michael Pepper is Essex’s leading batter with 139 runs in four innings.
Middlesex vs Essex Chances of Winning
There is absolutely no way of making a case for Middlesex after Somerset mopped the floor with them in their previous outing. Middlesex batted first and performed horrendously as their batting lineup failed to deliver as a whole and before they knew it, they were bowled out for 78. To put things into perspective, the lower order fared the best amongst the entire team considering bowlers Tom Helm and Noah Cornwell scored 15 runs each, making them the joint top run scorers. This was a no-brainer for Somerset who went on to finish the match in just over 12 overs and took home a nine-wicket victory on foreign turf.
Essex have started to make their way out of their rut after they bagged a second win this season against Glamorgan in the last game. The latter batted first and Essex’s bowlers managed to keep them down to 166 runs while having toppled eight wickets. On paper, Essex’s life was made easy but they did struggle a tad during the chase. Essex also saw the collapse of eight wickets but the top order’s contributions alongside that of number nine and ten ensured that they made it over the line with a two-wicket victory. Adam Rossington, Luc Benkenstein and Michael Pepper actualized this win with individual scores of 48, 35 and 31 runs, respectively.
- Middlesex chance of winning - 35%
- Essex chance of winning - 65%
Middlesex vs Essex Betting Tips
Middlesex to score low before first dismissal
Stephen Eskinazi and Martin Andersson do not have much to show for themselves in terms of their contributions to the first wicket so far. They have scored 12, 1, 108, 5 and 22 runs together in the previous five games and more often than not, their partnership has not produced the desired results for the team. They have got their work cut out for them against Essex’s bowling attack and after such measly showings, not much is expected of the openers.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Middlesex Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Essex Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Essex
Middlesex vs Essex Toss Prediction
The teams batting first had 100% success rate at Lord’s last season but in the two matches played here in the ongoing season, the chasing side are two for two. The previous match between Middlesex and Somerset was particularly terrible for the batting side and the toss winner will certainly take that into consideration. Chasing is expected to be a favored option at this venue.
Weather Report
There is a minimal 20% chance of rainfall with the temperature likely to reach 17 degrees Celsius. Cloudy skies are on the horizon.
Middlesex Player List
Stephen Eskinazi (c), Toby Roland-Jones, Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Leus du Plooy, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Stephen Eskinazi (C)
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Batter
|
Martin Andersson
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Batter
|
Ryan Higgins
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All-rounder
|
Leus du Plooy
|
Batter
|
Max Holden
|
Batter
|
Jack Davies
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Luke Hollman
|
Bowler
|
Joshua De Caires
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Batter
|
Tom Helm
|
Bowler
|
Henry Brookes
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Bowler
|
Blake Cullen
|
Bowler
Middlesex Team Form
Middlesex have been in abhorrent shape and the fact that they only have one win against their name raises concerns about their form going forward.
Essex Player List
Simon Harmer (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Tom Westley, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Adam Rossington
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Wicket-keeper
|
Dean Elgar
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Batter
|
Michael Pepper
|
Batter
|
Jordan Cox
|
Batter
|
Paul Walter
|
All-rounder
|
Matt Critchley
|
All-rounder
|
Daniel Sams
|
All-rounder
|
Simon Harmer (C)
|
Bowler
|
Luc Benkenstein
|
Bowler
|
Shane Snater
|
Bowler
|
Aaron Beard
|
Bowler
Essex Team Form
Essex are by no means a top team in the tournament so far but with two wins and two upsets, they have the opportunity to redress their situation against Middlesex where their mistakes are likely to be easily forgiven.
Middlesex vs Essex Head-to-Head
Essex have upset Middlesex on more occasions in their head-to-head games with 19 wins while the latter have 16 wins.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 38
Middlesex - 16
Essex - 20
No Result/Abandoned - 2
Middlesex vs Essex Betting Odds
Essex to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex
Middlesex’s openers, Stephen Eskinazi and Martin Andersson, have not been particularly helpful given the weight of their responsibility. With the exception of their innings against Glamorgan where they miraculously scored 108 runs together, the pair have not shown much resilience in the remaining matches which is reflected in their first wicket stands of 12, 1, 5 and 22 runs. Adam Rossington and Dean Elgar are not significantly better but remain the favorites with scores of 43, 14, 67 and 0 runs in Essex’s previous four games.
Middlesex vs Essex
T20
Lord's, null
Middlesex vs Essex Best Batters
Martin Andersson to be Middlesex’s Best Batter
Middlesex’s batters were unbelievably disappointing in the last game and Martin Andersson is the only hope for their lineup at the moment. Having been one game short of the rest of the team, the opener still managed to stand at the top of the run charts with 116 runs in four innings. He was dismissed for ten in the previous game against Somerset but will be expected to bounce back.
Michael Pepper to be Essex’s Best Batter
Michael Pepper continues to be a boon for the team as the leading batter with 139 runs in four innings. He was going at a great pace in the last match against Glamorgan where he was striking at 221.42 and managed to score 31 runs before his dismissal, and although he was not the top run scorer on that occasion, he is expected to outclass the rest of the batters in the upcoming game.
Middlesex vs Essex Best Bowlers
Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler
Luke Hollman only had the opportunity to deliver a single over in the last match against Somerset and although he went wicketless, he allowed just seven runs to be scored off his bowling. He remains the leading wicket-taker for the team with eight wickets in five innings and with an exceptional average of 16.37, he is the top pick for the next game.
Daniel Sams to be Essex’s Best Bowler
Daniel Sams was the joint leading wicket-taker for the team in their previous outing versus Glamorgan, having picked three wickets in four overs. He also delivered a maiden during his spell and achieved an economy rate of 7.00. He stands tied as the top wicket-taker with seven wickets in four innings but will be on course to hand the opposition another thrashing.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Essex
- Middlesex to win @ 2.50 (Parimatch)
- Essex to win @ 1.53 (Parimatch)
Parimatch