Middlesex vs Glamorgan Match Prediction MID 45 % Chance of Winning GLAM 55 % Bet Now! Middlesex and Glamorgan will renew their rivalry in the ongoing T20 Blast on May 31 in the South Group. The fixture is set to be played at the Merchant Taylors’ School Ground in Northwood. The match is set to commence at 9 PM IST and both sides will be looking to earn crucial points from this encounter.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

Middlesex are in trouble with their campaign at the moment having lost all their three matches so far. On the other hand, Glamorgan, in comparison, have fared decently after winning one and losing one match so far. Looking at the recent form, Glamorgan are the favourites to win this match, but a heavy loss in the last match has seen the oddsmakers pick Middlesex above them. We, however, do not believe it to be a fair assessment and we are picking Glamorgan as our more likely matchwinners for this contest.

Middlesex Implied Probability to win @ 45%

Glamorgan Implied Probability to win @ 55%

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Middlesex vs Glamorgan Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Middlesex and Glamorgan are set to lock horns against each for the first time in the ongoing T20 Blast on Wednesday. Middlesex have two huge losses already and it has dented their net run-rate, which is -1.611.. They first lost to Surrey by a massive 73 runs and then went down to Hampshire in a one-sided encounter by 8 wickets. They lost to Gloucestershire by two runs in a close game last time. Chasing 182 runs to register their first win of the season, Middlesex needed only 12 runs off the last two overs with five wickets in hand. However, they managed to reach only 179 runs in their 20 overs to lose a cliff-hanger.

As far as Glamorgan are concerned, they pocketed a thrilling two-wicket win against Gloucestershire in the first game. The middle-order trio of Kiran Carlson, Colin Ingram and Chris Cooke led the way for them after a poor start. After losing wickets in cluster at the back end of the chase, Timm van der Gugten played a vital hand of unbeaten 21 off 12 balls to take his team home in the final over. However, in their next game against Somerset, Glamorgan got hammered by six wickets. They posted only 153 runs batting first and were bundled out in the final over. In response, Tom Banton slammed 54 off just 28 balls and there was no comeback. Somerset ended up chasing down the 154-run target in less than 15 overs to inflict a heavy loss and take their Net Run Rate to -1.001.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction

Northwood has hosted only one game this season so far and Gloucestershire managed to defend a score of 181, only just though, to win by two runs against Middlesex. The team winning the toss should be aiming to bowl first as the last game gave indications of the track being a flat one with plenty of runs on offer.

Weather Report

The weather in Northwood is mostly clear on Wednesday. There is a forecast for very little rain before the match but showers should not disrupt the game. The temperature is expected to be around 15-19 Degrees Celsius.

Middlesex Player List

Middlesex squad:Stephen Eskinazi (C), Martin Andersson, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Jack Davies, Nathan Fernandes, Tom Helm, Ryan Higgins, Max Holden, Luke Hollan, Pieter Malan, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson (WK), Thilan Walallawita

Predicted Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi (captain) Batter Joe Cracknell Batter Max Holden Batter Pieter Malan Batter Luke Hollman All-Rounder Ryan Higgins All-Rounder John Simpson Wicketkeeper Martin Andersson Bowler Nathan Fernandes Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Blake Cullen Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have not gotten off to the greatest start in this year’s T20 Blast. They have lost all their three matches and are fast reaching a point where they have to win their remaining games to stay in contention. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table at the moment with a poor Net Run Rate as well.

Glamorgan Player List

Glamorgan squad: Eddie Byrom, Sam Northeast, Kiran Carlson (C), Colin Ingram, Chirs Cooke (WK), Ben Kellaway, Billy Root, Daniel Douthwaite, Ruaidhri Smith, Peter Hatzoglou, Jamie Mcllroy, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten

Predicted Playing XI

Eddie Byrom Batter Sam Northeast Batter Kiran Carlson (captain) Batter Colin Ingram Batter Chris Cooke Wicketkeeper Ben Kellaway All-Rounder Billy Root Batter Daniel Douthwaite Bowler Ruaidhri Smith Bowler Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Jamie Mcllroy Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan are currently in a much better shape as compared to Middlesex. They have won one and lost one match so far and are currently sitting at the fifth place in the points table. Glamorgan have a good chance of advancing up in the table with a win over Middlesex, although the defeat in the last match should be a worry.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Head to Head

Middlesex and Glamorgan have played six matches so far in the T20 Blast since 2011. Glamorgan have won on four occasions while Middlesex ended up winning two matches. Interestingly, Middlesex have won the last two matches and will take heart from this record to register their first win of the season.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Middlesex to have highest opening partnership

Even though Middlesex are in trouble with three consecutive losses, their openers are not their problem. The duo of Stephen Eskinazi and Joe Cracknell added 78 runs in just 8 overs in the last game and gave a flying start, with the batters making 54 (38) and 42 (28) respectively.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Top Team Batter

Pieter Malan to be Middlesex’s best batter

Pieter Malan is a stylish player with plenty of experience. He bats at four for Middlesex and has so far amassed 112 runs in three matches with a high score of 80 runs. His strike rate of close to 170 is also the best in his team and it makes him an important player for his side for this match.

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s best batter

Colin Ingram is a veteran when it comes to T20 cricket and his heroics in the shortest format are well known. He has so far mustered 60 runs in two matches at a strike-rate of close to 143. A lot will depend on the way he bats in this encounter and Glamorgan will bank on him to come up as their best batter for this match.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Top Team Bowlers

Tom Helm to be Middlesex’s best bowler

Middlesex need Tom Helm to click in this encounter and make the difference for them with the new ball. Helm has been brilliant so far in this season picking up four wickets with the best figures of 3/38 in his four overs. Though he has been a bit expensive, Helm has a T20 strike rate of 16.2 with the ball, which indicates his wicket-taking abilities.

Daniel Douthwaite to be Glamorgan’s best bowler

Daniel Douthwaite has been exceptional to say the least so far in two matches he has played for Glamorgan. He has accounted for seven scalps thus far at an economy of only 7. His best figures this season read 4/23. He has played 45 matches so far, picking up 38 wickets and has an economy rate of just under nine, making him a promising fast bowler.