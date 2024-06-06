Middlesex vs Glamorgan Match Prediction MID 42 % Chance of Winning GLAM 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.682 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR On June 6, 2024, Middlesex and Glamorgan are slated to take on each other in the Vitality Blast at Lord's, London. The action is scheduled to kick off at 10:45 P.M IST.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning

Middlesex’s upsetting chase against Kent was offset by their performance against Essex in the last outing but it was still not quite enough to see them home. Max Holden’s unbeaten 85 and Martin Andersson’s 49 helped bring the team’s total up to 203 but it did not suffice, and the bowling department’s efforts were not up to scratch. They managed to topple six wickets but a sloppy attempt to curtail runs handed Essex the victory.

Glamorgan, on the other hand, could revel in their achievement as they took down Sussex in their previous game after a missed opportunity against Surrey in the first match. Sam Northeast and Colin Ingram were largely responsible for the big total on the scoreboard, having added 61 and 39 runs, respectively. The team’s score of 183 still saw them on tenterhooks as it did not look particularly safe against Sussex but Glamorgan’s bowling unit was like a bulwark that did not allow the rivals to sniff a possibility of victory. In the end, the latter came out on top by a margin of 25 runs.

Middlesex chance of winning - 42%

Glamorgan chance of winning - 58%

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Middlesex vs Glamorgan Betting Tips

Glamorgan to score high before first dismissal

Eddie Byrom and Kiran Carlson are responsible for laying down the foundation for Glamorgan and after two games so far, they seem to be on an upward trend. In their first match where they took on a formidable Surrey, the former was dismissed early in the innings which led to a breakup of their partnership after 11 runs. They hung it out a little longer in the next game where they ended up with a stand of 23 runs and although it does not presage a grand opening total, the pair are certainly on the path towards overcoming their difficulties, particularly Byrom whose early departure led to substandard first wicket partnerships thus far.

Match Prediction Best Odds Middlesex Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Glamorgan Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Middlesex 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction

Lord’s saw a flawless record for the batting side in the previous season of the tournament where they won all four matches held at the venue. Furthermore, the totals were nearly insurmountable since the average first innings score across the four games stood at 211. Chasing is not impossible at this surface but a massive head start for the teams batting first is enough incentive for the toss winner to want to bat first.

Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies are predicted in London on match day with no threat from the rain whatsoever. The temperature is expected to reach 18 degrees Celsius.

Middlesex Player List

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Toby Roland-Jones, Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Leus du Plooy, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm.

Predicted Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi (C) Batter Martin Andersson Batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder Max Holden Batter Joe Cracknell Batter Joshua De Caires Batter Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Luke Hollman Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Blake Cullen Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have lost two games in a row and rank last in the standings with a dismal net run rate of -3.188 which puts them in a tough spot as they take on Glamorgan.

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (c), Sam Northeast, Asa Tribe, Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Henry Hurle, William Smale, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mason Crane, Mir Hamza, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan.

Predicted Playing XI

Eddie Byrom Batter Kiran Carlson (C) All-rounder Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Sam Northeast Batter Colin Ingram All-rounder Marnus Labuschagne Batter Daniel Douthwaite Bowler Thomas Bevan All-rounder Timm van der Gugten Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Jamie McIlroy Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan’s defeat in the first match set them up for a reprisal in the next game and they delivered on it, thanks to the collective effort of the batters and bowlers.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Head-to-Head

Glamorgan are well ahead of Middlesex in their head-to-head encounters with 11 wins in the bag out of 16 matches while the latter won the remaining five games.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 16

Middlesex - 5

Glamorgan - 11

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex

With Stephen Eskinazi and Leus du Plooy opening the batting for Middlesex in their first game, the pair were able to add 22 runs to the first wicket. Martin Andersson’s arrival in the second match was a major boon for the side but Stephen Eskinazi’s duck saw to it that Middlesex’s opening partnership collapsed after five runs. Glamorgan’s first encounter against Surrey saw Eddie Byrom and Kiran Carlson score 11 runs together but they managed to turn it up and score 23 runs against Sussex. On both occasions, the former was the weak link but even with their problems aside, they have an edge over Middlesex’s first wicket.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan T20 Lord's, null Middlesex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.10 Bet Now! Glamorgan Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.682 Bet Now!

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Best Batters

Max Holden to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

After a disastrous no-show in the first match, Max Holden pumped it up and singlehandedly added 85 runs to the scoreboard against Essex. He was striking at 202.38 and remained not out during the innings which showed that he had the potential to be much more destructive. As their leading run-getter with 87 runs in two innings, he will be expected to do wonders again.

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Colin Ingram came off a brilliant season in the County with a whopping 752 runs in ten innings and continues to lead Glamorgan’s run charts in the tournament so far with 89 runs in two innings. After a half-century in the first match, he departed early against Sussex where he contributed 39 runs at a strike rate of 169.56. He is the top pick for the next game.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Best Bowlers

Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Luke Hollman was Middlesex’s leading wicket-taker in both games and stands at the top with five wickets in two innings. In the previous game against Essex, Hollman pulled through with two wickets despite an expensive spell. With an average of 15.40 and an overall economy rate of 9.62, he will be anticipated to come out on top once more.

Mason Crane to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Mason Crane was the top bowler for the team in their previous outing against Sussex. In a four-over spell, he allowed 22 runs and claimed two wickets which earned him an economy rate of 5.50. Tied as Glamorgan’s top wicket-taker, Crane is the top choice for the upcoming game as well.