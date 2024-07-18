Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction
MID
29%
Chance of Winning
GLO
71%
T20
County Ground in Chelmsford
Facts:
- Middlesex’s Luke Hollman is the third highest wicket-taker so far with 21 wickets in nine innings.
- Gloucestershire’s David Payne is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 24 wickets in 13 innings.
Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning
Middlesex have managed to improve their standing after two back-to-back victories, the last of which was against Glamorgan in a rain-affected match. Middlesex’s bowlers were relentless against Glamorgan and almost bowled out the latter, having kept them down to 88/9 by the end of the tenth over and much of it was courtesy of Luke Hollman’s four-wicket haul. This made their chase a cakewalk where openers Martin Andersson and Leus du Plooy did the bulk of the scoring with 30 and 28 runs, respectively. Naturally, Middlesex surpassed the target with six wickets still in hand.
Gloucestershire experienced their most dominant victory of the season against Glamorgan prior to this fixture where their exceptional batting efforts saw them achieve a total of 206. Jack Taylor’s unbeaten 80 off 35 was the innings that set the tone and Cameron Bancroft, Beau Webster and James Bracey added 44, 33 and 31 runs, respectively. Glamorgan were already on the backfoot as they entered this game but things took a turn for the worse as they found themselves bundled out for a paltry 85 in nearly 16 overs, gifting Gloucestershire a 121-run triumph.
- Middlesex chance of winning - 29%
- Gloucestershire chance of winning - 71%
Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips
Middlesex to score over 22.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
Amidst all the struggles that Middlesex have undergone this season, their opening wicket is their only saving grace and the partnerships they set up have been quite impactful. Although they have had different sets of openers in the previous few matches, their consistency has not taken a huge blow. Skipper Leus du Plooy and Martin Andersson opened for the team in the last match and added 55 runs to the first wicket while the four fixtures before that saw opening totals of 7, 32, 35 and 12 from the opening duo. That said, Middlesex have experienced an unusual surge in performance and if they can sustain that, their first wicket is also likely to flourish.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Middlesex Opening Partnership Over 22.5
Gloucestershire Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Middlesex
Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction
County Ground in Chelmsford has an average first innings total of 185 after six completed games this season and on all occasions, fielding first was the adopted strategy. Four of these matches were won by the sides who were on the hunt and the toss winning skipper of the upcoming match will want to obtain the advantage and field first, too.
Weather Report
With a 10% chance of rain and partially cloudy skies, the weather at Chelmsford is likely to allow an uninterrupted match. The temperature is predicted to peak at 26 degrees Celsius.
Middlesex Player List
Leus du Plooy (c), Stephen Eskinazi, Toby Roland-Jones, Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm.
Predicted Playing XI
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Leus du Plooy (C)
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Batter
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Martin Andersson
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Batter
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Jack Davies
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Wicket-keeper
|
Ryan Higgins
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All-rounder
|
Luke Hollman
|
Bowler
|
Joe Cracknell
|
Batter
|
Mark Stoneman
|
Batter
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Joshua De Caires
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Batter
|
Tom Helm
|
Bowler
|
Blake Cullen
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Bowler
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Noah Cornwell
|
Bowler
Middlesex Team Form
Middlesex have won two out of the last three matches, including one against Gloucestershire, but they are not nearly consistent enough to keep it up.
Gloucestershire Player List
Jack Taylor (c), Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tommy Boorman, Beau Webster, Ed Middleton, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Oliver Price, Tom Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Cameron Bancroft, James Bracey, Ahmed Syed, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Miles Hammond
|
Batter
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
|
James Bracey
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Beau Webster
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Taylor (C)
|
Batter
|
Ben Charlesworth
|
Batter
|
Oliver Price
|
All-rounder
|
Matt Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Josh Shaw
|
Bowler
|
David Payne
|
Bowler
|
Tom Smith
|
Bowler
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire’s batting is their greatest strength and their 121-run victory over Glamorgan only heightens their chances.
Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head
Middlesex added one victory to their tally against Gloucestershire to make it their fourth head-to-head win. However, the latter are entirely out of reach with 17 triumphs.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 23
Middlesex - 4
Gloucestershire - 17
Tie - 1
No Result - 1
Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds
Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
In a rare occurrence, Middlesex and Gloucestershire’s openers added seven runs to the first wicket in their last head-to-head encounter, making it a drawn partnership. Nevertheless, Gloucestershire’s openers have no consistency whatsoever as Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft have scored 0, 92 and 7 runs together in the previous three outings. Middlesex’s opening wicket has undergone several changes in the last three matches but their trajectory is a tad more promising than Gloucestershire with first wicket totals of 55, 7 and 32 runs. With this in mind, the bookmakers believe that Middlesex’s opening pair have the edge going into the upcoming match.
Middlesex vs Gloucestershire
T20
County Ground in Chelmsford, null
Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Best Batters
Martin Andersson to be Middlesex’s Best Batter
Martin Andersson’s 30 off 23 was Middlesex’s top score against Glamorgan in the previous game which was shortened due to the rain. He still holds the top spot overall with 217 runs in nine innings and an average of 27.12. He is anticipated to lead the way for his side once more.
Jack Taylor to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter
Jack Taylor’s outing against Glamorgan in the previous match was his best showing of the season where he notched up an unbeaten 80 runs while striking at 228.57. This made him the second highest run-getter for his team with 324 runs in 11 innings, and naturally makes him the leading choice for the next fixture.
Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers
Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler
Luke Hollman has been a steady player leading Middlesex’s bowling unit in the tournament so far, having captured 21 wickets in nine innings with an impressive average of 10.33. His performance against Glamorgan last time out was arguably one of his best of the season considering his two-over spell resulted in four wickets and a stellar economy rate of 6.50. He remains the top pick by all means.
David Payne to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler
David Payne was incredible against Glamorgan wherein he delivered three overs, allowed just seven runs, bagged three wickets and achieved an economy rate of 2.33. He is Gloucestershire’s leading bowler with 24 wickets in 13 innings and a brilliant average of 14.00, making him a lucrative pick for the upcoming match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Gloucestershire
- Middlesex to win @ 2.86 (Parimatch)
- Gloucestershire to win @ 1.41 (Parimatch)
Parimatch