Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction MID 29 % Chance of Winning GLO 71 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.41 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.433 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Middlesex and Gloucestershire will take on each other for the second time in the ongoing Vitality Blast on July 18, 2024, at County Ground, Chelmsford. Their match is going to commence at 11:30 P.M IST.

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Middlesex have managed to improve their standing after two back-to-back victories, the last of which was against Glamorgan in a rain-affected match. Middlesex’s bowlers were relentless against Glamorgan and almost bowled out the latter, having kept them down to 88/9 by the end of the tenth over and much of it was courtesy of Luke Hollman’s four-wicket haul. This made their chase a cakewalk where openers Martin Andersson and Leus du Plooy did the bulk of the scoring with 30 and 28 runs, respectively. Naturally, Middlesex surpassed the target with six wickets still in hand.

Gloucestershire experienced their most dominant victory of the season against Glamorgan prior to this fixture where their exceptional batting efforts saw them achieve a total of 206. Jack Taylor’s unbeaten 80 off 35 was the innings that set the tone and Cameron Bancroft, Beau Webster and James Bracey added 44, 33 and 31 runs, respectively. Glamorgan were already on the backfoot as they entered this game but things took a turn for the worse as they found themselves bundled out for a paltry 85 in nearly 16 overs, gifting Gloucestershire a 121-run triumph.

Middlesex chance of winning - 29%

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 71%

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Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Middlesex to score over 22.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Amidst all the struggles that Middlesex have undergone this season, their opening wicket is their only saving grace and the partnerships they set up have been quite impactful. Although they have had different sets of openers in the previous few matches, their consistency has not taken a huge blow. Skipper Leus du Plooy and Martin Andersson opened for the team in the last match and added 55 runs to the first wicket while the four fixtures before that saw opening totals of 7, 32, 35 and 12 from the opening duo. That said, Middlesex have experienced an unusual surge in performance and if they can sustain that, their first wicket is also likely to flourish.

Match Prediction Best Odds Middlesex Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Gloucestershire Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Middlesex 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

County Ground in Chelmsford has an average first innings total of 185 after six completed games this season and on all occasions, fielding first was the adopted strategy. Four of these matches were won by the sides who were on the hunt and the toss winning skipper of the upcoming match will want to obtain the advantage and field first, too.

Weather Report

With a 10% chance of rain and partially cloudy skies, the weather at Chelmsford is likely to allow an uninterrupted match. The temperature is predicted to peak at 26 degrees Celsius.

Middlesex Player List

Leus du Plooy (c), Stephen Eskinazi, Toby Roland-Jones, Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm.

Predicted Playing XI

Leus du Plooy (C) Batter Martin Andersson Batter Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Ryan Higgins All-rounder Luke Hollman Bowler Joe Cracknell Batter Mark Stoneman Batter Joshua De Caires Batter Tom Helm Bowler Blake Cullen Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have won two out of the last three matches, including one against Gloucestershire, but they are not nearly consistent enough to keep it up.

Gloucestershire Player List

Jack Taylor (c), Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tommy Boorman, Beau Webster, Ed Middleton, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Oliver Price, Tom Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Cameron Bancroft, James Bracey, Ahmed Syed, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Beau Webster All-rounder Jack Taylor (C) Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Oliver Price All-rounder Matt Taylor Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler David Payne Bowler Tom Smith Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire’s batting is their greatest strength and their 121-run victory over Glamorgan only heightens their chances.

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head

Middlesex added one victory to their tally against Gloucestershire to make it their fourth head-to-head win. However, the latter are entirely out of reach with 17 triumphs.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 23

Middlesex - 4

Gloucestershire - 17

Tie - 1

No Result - 1

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

In a rare occurrence, Middlesex and Gloucestershire’s openers added seven runs to the first wicket in their last head-to-head encounter, making it a drawn partnership. Nevertheless, Gloucestershire’s openers have no consistency whatsoever as Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft have scored 0, 92 and 7 runs together in the previous three outings. Middlesex’s opening wicket has undergone several changes in the last three matches but their trajectory is a tad more promising than Gloucestershire with first wicket totals of 55, 7 and 32 runs. With this in mind, the bookmakers believe that Middlesex’s opening pair have the edge going into the upcoming match.

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire T20 County Ground in Chelmsford, null Middlesex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.86 Bet Now! Gloucestershire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.433 Bet Now!

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Best Batters

Martin Andersson to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Martin Andersson’s 30 off 23 was Middlesex’s top score against Glamorgan in the previous game which was shortened due to the rain. He still holds the top spot overall with 217 runs in nine innings and an average of 27.12. He is anticipated to lead the way for his side once more.

Jack Taylor to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Jack Taylor’s outing against Glamorgan in the previous match was his best showing of the season where he notched up an unbeaten 80 runs while striking at 228.57. This made him the second highest run-getter for his team with 324 runs in 11 innings, and naturally makes him the leading choice for the next fixture.

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers

Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Luke Hollman has been a steady player leading Middlesex’s bowling unit in the tournament so far, having captured 21 wickets in nine innings with an impressive average of 10.33. His performance against Glamorgan last time out was arguably one of his best of the season considering his two-over spell resulted in four wickets and a stellar economy rate of 6.50. He remains the top pick by all means.

David Payne to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

David Payne was incredible against Glamorgan wherein he delivered three overs, allowed just seven runs, bagged three wickets and achieved an economy rate of 2.33. He is Gloucestershire’s leading bowler with 24 wickets in 13 innings and a brilliant average of 14.00, making him a lucrative pick for the upcoming match.