Middlesex vs Hampshire Match Prediction MID 34 % Chance of Winning HAM 66 % Bet Now! Hampshire takes on Middlesex in the 52nd game of the Vitality Blast 2023 after a comprehensive victory against Sussex. The two sides will go head to head on June 6 at the Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett which is scheduled to start at 09:00 pm IST.

Middlesex vs Hampshire Chance of Winning

Both teams head into this game with contrasting form. Middlesex has had a torrid season so far as they are the last team that is yet to bag a point in 2023 Vitality T20 Blast. On the other hand, Hampshire head into this with back to back wins in the last two games and are backed as clear favourites in this fixture. We believe this would be a comfortable outing for Hampshire as Middlesex just does not possess enough quality to trouble the defending champions who would be looking to bag a third win in as many games when they take on Middlesex.

Middlesex’s chances of winning - 34%

Hampshire’s chances of winning - 66%

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Middlesex vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

We believe James Vince would score over 27.5 and Ben McDermott would score over 25.5. One of the key reasons for Hampshire’s change of fortune after the first three games has been the form of their openers. In the last game, both batsmen dismantled the Sussex bowling attack as both registered an unbeaten half century as Hampshire walked away with a ten wicket win. In the first game between the two teams, Hampshire managed an opening stand of 91 as James Vince scored an unbeaten 88 and McDermott managed to score 39 runs in the game. The Bookmakers have provided odds of 1.87 each for both the tips and we believe you should encash on both the tips as this is a great opportunity to get some quick returns.

Middlesex vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

This would be the first and only game that would be played at Radlett. The last two games (2022 Vitality T20 Blast) at the Radlett Cricket Club have been won by the chasing team. Even the first game between the two teams in this tournament was won by Hampshire as they chased down a score of 171. Looking at the underline facts, we believe teams would prefer to ball first at this venue.

Weather Report

We expect a great day for cricket at the Radlett Cricket Club and expect a full game to be played out as chances of any disruption is minimal. The maximum temperature during the game will be around 19C while the minimum is expected to be 8C making conditions well suited for a game of cricket.

Middlesex News & Player List

Middlesex Player List

Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi (c), Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Daniel O'Driscoll (Wk), Jack Davies (Wk), Joe Cracknell (Wk), John Simpson (Wk), Robbie White (Wk), Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Ishaan Kaushal, Max Harris, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm

Predicted Playing XI

John Simpson Wicket-keeper Batter Stephen Eskinazi All-rounder Martin Anderson All-rounder Pieter Malan All-rounder Joe Cracknell Batter Jack Davis All-rounder Max Holden Batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder Toby Roland-Jones Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Blake Cullen Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have had a campaign to forget thus far as they have lost every single one of the six games they have played in this season. This has seen them rooted to the bottom of the table with any chance of playoff finish all but gone owing to their NRR of -1.775. The last time they faced Hampshire, they were battered as they lost the game by eight wickets

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

Hampshire squad:James Vince (c), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Toby Albert, Keith Barker, Ben Brown, Jack Campbell, Mason Crane, Scott Currie, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Joseph Eckland, Nathan Ellis (Australia), James Fuller, Nick Gubbins, Ian Holland, Benny Howell, Ben McDermott, Fletcha Middleton, Felix Organ, Harry Petrie, Tom Prest, John Turner, Joe Weatherley, Brad Wheal, Ross Whiteley, Chris Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Wicket-keeper Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder James Fuller All-rounder Mason Crane All-rounder Ross Whiteley Batter Joe Weatherley Batter James Vince (C) Batter Toby Albert Batter Nathan Ellis Bowler Chris Wood Bowler Scott Currie Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire had a mixed start to the season as they lost two of the first three games but have managed to turn things around after registering comprehensive victories against Essex and Sussex. Hampshire now sit fourth on the table, level on points with Gloucestershire who have played a game more.

Middlesex vs Hampshire Head to Head

Hampshire have had an upper hand in this fixture, both teams have faced off 39 times in the T20 Blast. Hampshire have edged Middlesex in this fixture winning 22 games so far. In the last two games between these two sides, Hampshire have registered comprehensive victories on both the occasions.

T20 played - 39

Middlesex win(s) - 14

Hampshire win(s) - 22

Middlesex vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire would struggle to clear the ropes in the game

Even though Hampshire have grabbed comfortable victories in the last two games, their struggle to clear the rope have continued since the beginning of the tournament. With an exception against Essex where they managed to clear the ropes 14 times, Hampshire have only managed to score 3, 2 and 4 and 6 sixes averaging 3.75 sixes in four games which is quite low in this format. In the last game between these two sides, even though Hampshire registered a comfortable victory, they only managed to clear the ropes twice. Looking into these above mentioned stats, we believe it's safe to say that the probability of Hampshire struggling to clear the ropes again in this game is high, giving us a huge opportunity to take home some quick money and we reckon you should grab this opportunity with both hands.

Middlesex vs Hampshire Top Team Batters

Pieter Malan to be Middlesex’s top batter

Pieter Malan has been one of the few positives for Middlesex in what has been a difficult campaign so far. Even though Stephen Eskinazi has been the top scorer for Middlesex, Malan’s 80 in the loss against Hampshire this season makes him our top pick for the game

James Vince to be Hampshire’s top batter

Why change something that has been working for us in all Hampshire games? We once again side with Hampshire’s hotshot for this game. James Vince has been in scintillating form heading into this fixture. In the last four games, he has scored 88*, 88*, 103 and 71* making him our top pick for the game.

Middlesex vs Hampshire Top Team Bowlers

Tom Helm to be Middlesex’s top bowler

Middlesex Bowlers have struggled throughout the campaign which makes it hard to single out one as a top pick. Regardless, we would side with Tom Helm as our top pick as he has outshined others in the last two games.

Liam Dawson to be Hampshire’s top bowler

Liam Dawson has been exceptional in the last two wins for Hampshire. His performance in these games have seen him take the top spot as the leading wicket taker for Hampshire this tournament. His Bowling figures of 4/21 and 2/18 in the last two games makes him our top pick for the game.