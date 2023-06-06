Middlesex vs Hampshire Match Prediction
MID
34%
Chance of Winning
HAM
66%
T20
Radlett Cricket Club
Facts
- James Vince averages 175 in the first five games which is phenomenal for an opening batman.
- Middlesex are the only team yet to register a single point in 2023 Vitality T20 Blast.
Middlesex vs Hampshire Chance of Winning
Both teams head into this game with contrasting form. Middlesex has had a torrid season so far as they are the last team that is yet to bag a point in 2023 Vitality T20 Blast. On the other hand, Hampshire head into this with back to back wins in the last two games and are backed as clear favourites in this fixture. We believe this would be a comfortable outing for Hampshire as Middlesex just does not possess enough quality to trouble the defending champions who would be looking to bag a third win in as many games when they take on Middlesex.
- Middlesex’s chances of winning - 34%
- Hampshire’s chances of winning - 66%
Middlesex vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
We believe James Vince would score over 27.5 and Ben McDermott would score over 25.5. One of the key reasons for Hampshire’s change of fortune after the first three games has been the form of their openers. In the last game, both batsmen dismantled the Sussex bowling attack as both registered an unbeaten half century as Hampshire walked away with a ten wicket win. In the first game between the two teams, Hampshire managed an opening stand of 91 as James Vince scored an unbeaten 88 and McDermott managed to score 39 runs in the game. The Bookmakers have provided odds of 1.87 each for both the tips and we believe you should encash on both the tips as this is a great opportunity to get some quick returns.
Middlesex vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction
This would be the first and only game that would be played at Radlett. The last two games (2022 Vitality T20 Blast) at the Radlett Cricket Club have been won by the chasing team. Even the first game between the two teams in this tournament was won by Hampshire as they chased down a score of 171. Looking at the underline facts, we believe teams would prefer to ball first at this venue.
Weather Report
We expect a great day for cricket at the Radlett Cricket Club and expect a full game to be played out as chances of any disruption is minimal. The maximum temperature during the game will be around 19C while the minimum is expected to be 8C making conditions well suited for a game of cricket.
Middlesex News & Player List
Middlesex Player List
Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi (c), Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Daniel O'Driscoll (Wk), Jack Davies (Wk), Joe Cracknell (Wk), John Simpson (Wk), Robbie White (Wk), Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Ishaan Kaushal, Max Harris, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm
Predicted Playing XI
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John Simpson
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Wicket-keeper Batter
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Stephen Eskinazi
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All-rounder
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Martin Anderson
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All-rounder
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Pieter Malan
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All-rounder
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Joe Cracknell
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Batter
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Jack Davis
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All-rounder
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Max Holden
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Batter
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Ryan Higgins
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All-rounder
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Toby Roland-Jones
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Bowler
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Tom Helm
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Bowler
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Blake Cullen
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Bowler
Middlesex Team Form
Middlesex have had a campaign to forget thus far as they have lost every single one of the six games they have played in this season. This has seen them rooted to the bottom of the table with any chance of playoff finish all but gone owing to their NRR of -1.775. The last time they faced Hampshire, they were battered as they lost the game by eight wickets
Hampshire News & Player List
Hampshire Player List
Hampshire squad:James Vince (c), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Toby Albert, Keith Barker, Ben Brown, Jack Campbell, Mason Crane, Scott Currie, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Joseph Eckland, Nathan Ellis (Australia), James Fuller, Nick Gubbins, Ian Holland, Benny Howell, Ben McDermott, Fletcha Middleton, Felix Organ, Harry Petrie, Tom Prest, John Turner, Joe Weatherley, Brad Wheal, Ross Whiteley, Chris Wood
Predicted Playing XI
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Ben McDermott
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Wicket-keeper Batter
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Liam Dawson
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All-rounder
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James Fuller
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All-rounder
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Mason Crane
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All-rounder
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Ross Whiteley
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Batter
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Joe Weatherley
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Batter
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James Vince (C)
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Batter
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Toby Albert
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Batter
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Nathan Ellis
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Bowler
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Chris Wood
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Bowler
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Scott Currie
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Bowler
Hampshire Team Form
Hampshire had a mixed start to the season as they lost two of the first three games but have managed to turn things around after registering comprehensive victories against Essex and Sussex. Hampshire now sit fourth on the table, level on points with Gloucestershire who have played a game more.
Middlesex vs Hampshire Head to Head
Hampshire have had an upper hand in this fixture, both teams have faced off 39 times in the T20 Blast. Hampshire have edged Middlesex in this fixture winning 22 games so far. In the last two games between these two sides, Hampshire have registered comprehensive victories on both the occasions.
T20 played - 39
Middlesex win(s) - 14
Hampshire win(s) - 22
Middlesex vs Hampshire Betting Odds
Hampshire would struggle to clear the ropes in the game
Even though Hampshire have grabbed comfortable victories in the last two games, their struggle to clear the rope have continued since the beginning of the tournament. With an exception against Essex where they managed to clear the ropes 14 times, Hampshire have only managed to score 3, 2 and 4 and 6 sixes averaging 3.75 sixes in four games which is quite low in this format. In the last game between these two sides, even though Hampshire registered a comfortable victory, they only managed to clear the ropes twice. Looking into these above mentioned stats, we believe it's safe to say that the probability of Hampshire struggling to clear the ropes again in this game is high, giving us a huge opportunity to take home some quick money and we reckon you should grab this opportunity with both hands.
Middlesex vs Hampshire Top Team Batters
Pieter Malan to be Middlesex’s top batter
Pieter Malan has been one of the few positives for Middlesex in what has been a difficult campaign so far. Even though Stephen Eskinazi has been the top scorer for Middlesex, Malan’s 80 in the loss against Hampshire this season makes him our top pick for the game
James Vince to be Hampshire’s top batter
Why change something that has been working for us in all Hampshire games? We once again side with Hampshire’s hotshot for this game. James Vince has been in scintillating form heading into this fixture. In the last four games, he has scored 88*, 88*, 103 and 71* making him our top pick for the game.
Middlesex vs Hampshire Top Team Bowlers
Tom Helm to be Middlesex’s top bowler
Middlesex Bowlers have struggled throughout the campaign which makes it hard to single out one as a top pick. Regardless, we would side with Tom Helm as our top pick as he has outshined others in the last two games.
Liam Dawson to be Hampshire’s top bowler
Liam Dawson has been exceptional in the last two wins for Hampshire. His performance in these games have seen him take the top spot as the leading wicket taker for Hampshire this tournament. His Bowling figures of 4/21 and 2/18 in the last two games makes him our top pick for the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Hampshire
Hampshire had an underwhelming start to the campaign as their registered defeats against Somerset and Surrey in the first three games. But since then, they have managed to register back to back wins and have climbed to the fourth spot on the table. James Vince was on fire again as Sussex were handed a 10 wicket thrashing by Hampshire in the last game. Sussex collapsed with 144 on the board, Hampshire’s openers were brutal in the chase, overhauling the target at 10 runs an over with both openers scoring unbeaten half centuries and managed to chase the target with five overs to spare.
Middlesex's struggles from last season have continued in this tournament as they have registered six losses in as many games as they languish at the bottom of the table. MIddlesex remain the only team in the tournament who are yet to grab a single point this season. Both teams went head to head in the 14th game of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast, James Vince blasted 88 off 55 balls as Hampshire chased down 171 and registered their first win of the tournament after a comprehensive eight wicket victory. The Bookmakers have seen this and have labelled Hampshire at outright favourites in this game handing them odds of 1.53. Middlesex, as expected, are coined as massive underdogs with Parimatch offering odds of 2.50 for them to pull off an upset. We believe it would be a comfortable outing for Hampshire, they would continue their winning momentum and compound further misery on Middlesex on June 6.
- Middlesex to win @ 2.50 (Parimatch)
- Hampshire to win @ 1.53 (Parimatch)