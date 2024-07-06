Middlesex vs Hampshire Match Prediction MID 35 % Chance of Winning HAM 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.533 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Middlesex take on Hampshire in the 2024 T20 Blast at the Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 06 at 07:00 PM IST.

Middlesex vs Hampshire Chance of Winning

Middlesex have had a dismal start to the campaign as they have one win in nine matches and need a perfect run in the second half of the campaign to make the playoffs this season. Middlesex played back to back games against Surrey prior to this game. They lost the first game and the last game got suspended due to rain.

Much like their opponents, Hampshire have struggled to make an impact in this campaign as they have two wins in eight matches and are currently sixth on the table. Hampshire heads into this game after back to back losses against Essex and Surrey. As per our calculations, Hampshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Middlesex’ chances of winning - 35%

Hampshire’ chances of winning - 65%

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Middlesex vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Ben McDermott has struggled to make an impact this season as he has scored 95 runs in seven matches with an average of 15.83 runs which is pretty low for a top order batsman. We expect McDermott’s struggle to continue in the upcoming fixture and to score low against Middlesex.

James Vince had struggled throughout the campaign this term but in the last game against Sussex, Vince scored a brilliant half century which could kick start his campaign. Historically, Vince has always been brilliant in the second half of the campaign which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Middlesex Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Hampshire Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Hampshire 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Middlesex vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first which has been the case this season as four of the last five matches has been won by team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 60% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 10C.

Middlesex News & Player List

Middlesex Player List

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Martin Andersson, Leus du Plooy, Max Holden, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies (wk), Luke Hollman, Tom Helm, Henry Brookes, Blake Cullen, Noah Cornwell, Joe Cracknell, Josh De Caires, Ethan Bamber, Nathan Fernandes

Predicted Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi Batter Martin Andersson Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Max Holden All-rounder Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Ryan Higgins All-rounder Luke Hollman Batter Tom Helm All-rounder Henry Brookes Bowler Blake Cullen Bowler Noah Cornwell All-rounder

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex had an underwhelming campaign so far as they have one win in nine matches and are currently ninth on the table.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Ben McDermott (wk), Fletcha Middleton, Toby Albert, Joe Weatherley, Benny Howell, James Fuller, Michael Neser, Liam Dawson, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, John Turner, Nick Gubbins, Felix Organ, Alistair Orr, Eddie Jack

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Benny Howell Batter Ben McDermott Wicket-keeper Toby Albert All-rounder James Fuller Bowler Michael Neser All-rounder Liam Dawson Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler Chris Wood Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire had a solid start to the tournament as they had two wins in the first three matches but since then they are winless in the last five games and are currently sixth on the table.

Middlesex vs Hampshire Head to Head

Hampshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Middlesex in this tournament 23-14. Both sides went head to head earlier in this campaign and the game was called off due to bad weather.

Head to Head

Middlesex: 14

Hampshire: 23

Middlesex vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire

Hampshire and Middlesex go head to head in what seems like a must win game for both sides as both teams have had an underwhelming start to the campaign. One one hand, Hampshire have two wins in eight games thus far and are five points off the playoff spot. On the other hand, Middlesex have bagged just one win in the nine matches and are currently ninth on the table. Even though both sides have stuttered in this campaign, their openers have done a decent job thus far and in the last three matches both sides have managed a better opening stand. Considering the fact over the years Hampshire always have an exceptional second half of the campaign we expect them to dominate this game and end up with a better opening partnership.

Middlesex vs Hampshire T20 Radlett Cricket Club, null Middlesex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.44 Bet Now! Hampshire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.533 Bet Now!

Middlesex vs Hampshire Top Batters

Max Holden to be Middlesex’ top batter

Max Holden has been the shining light in what has been a dismal batting display by Middlesex thus far. He has been the most consistent batsman and with 176 runs is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Joe Weatherley to be Hampshire’ top batter

Joe Weatherley has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign thus far for Hampshire. Weatherly has scored 240 runs in seven matches and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Middlesex vs Hampshire Top Bowlers

Paul Walter to be Middlesex’ top bowler

Luke Hollman has had an exceptional campaign thus far and even without the results he has been pretty relentless with his efforts. With 14 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Middlesex which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Michael Neser to be Hampshire’ top bowler

Michael Neser has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Hampshire this season. In the last game against Sussex, Neser bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.