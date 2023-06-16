Middlesex vs Kent Match Prediction MID 36 % Chance of Winning KEN 64 % Bet Now! Middlesex and Kent will lock horns in Match 72 of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast. The highly anticipated South Group clash is set to take place at the iconic Lords Cricket Ground in London on Friday. The match is slated to be played on June 16, with a scheduled start time of 10:45 pm IST.

Middlesex vs Kent Chance of Winning

Kent are having a tough time in the tournament. After starting on a winning note their next four matches. In their previous game, Kent defeated Hampshire by six wickets. Bowling first Kent restricted Hampshire to 177 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Grant Stewart and Fred Klaassen were the star performers with the ball picking up two wickets each. Kent then chased down the target in 19.3 overs. Daniel Bell Drummond scored a match-winning knock of 89 runs in 55 balls. Joe Denly played a supporting knock of 41 runs in 29 balls. With the win, Kent gained two valuable points and get back to winning ways. They are currently positioned 7th in the South Group with four points.

Middlesex are yet to win a match in the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast. They are on an eight-match losing streak. In their previous game, Middlesex lost to Sussex by four runs. In the first innings, Middlesex bowlers conceded 181 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Luke Hollman & Ryan Higgins picked up two wickets each. Despite Steven Eskinazi’s valiant 94* runs in 62 balls Middlesex faltered to chase down the target. With the loss against Sussex Middlesex are on the verge of elimination. They are currently positioned 9th in the South Group with eight losses in eight matches.

In a highly significant game for both teams, Middlesex and Kent face each other for the first time this season. The outcome of this clash will play a vital role in determining their qualification chances in the South Group.

Middlesex Chance of Winning: 36%

Kent Chance of Winning: 64%

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Middlesex vs Kent Betting Tips

Daniel Bell Drummond scored a match-winning knock of 89 runs in his last outing. He has scored 247 runs in seven matches. We predict Drummond to continue his good run of form and score over 23.5 runs @ 1.833 odds against Middlesex. Steven Eskinazi’s return to form after a string of low scores is a huge positive for Middlesex. Eskinazi scored 94* runs in his last outing. He has scored 258 runs in eight innings. We predict Eskinazi to score over 28.5 runs @ 1.833 odds against Kent. Grant Stewart has been the most consistent bowler for Kent. He has picked up 12 wickets in seven matches. We predict Stewart to pick up two wickets and above against Middlesex.

Middlesex vs Kent Toss Prediction

The surface at Lords, London is a two-paced surface. The surface tends to slow down and batting becomes difficult as the game progresses. In 38 T20 domestic matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 21 matches, while the team batting second won 16 matches and one match ended in a tie. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 170 runs. In the last match played at this venue, Middlesex lost to Sussex by four runs.

Middlesex struggled to chase down targets throughout the season and in the two matches played at this venue this season the team batting first won both the matches. We predict the team winning the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature at Lord's, London on Friday, June 16th, is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius and 39% humidity, 0% precipitation and wind blowing at 11 km/h. It is going to be mostly sunny as per the weather forecast.

Middlesex Players List

Steven Eskinazi (Captain), Joe Cracknell, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Tom Helm, Blake Cullen, John Simpson (wk), Thilan Walallawatia, Toby Roland Jones, Mark Stoneman, Sam Robson, Ethan Bamber, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Max Harris, Robbie White.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Steven Eskinazi (C) Batsman Joe Cracknell Wicket-Keeper Pieter Malan Batsman Max Holden Batsman Luke Hollman All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder Jack Davies Batsman Josh De Caires All-rounder Martin Andersson Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Blake Cullen Bowler

Middlesex Recent Form

Middlesex are having a tough time in the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast season. They lost all their matches in the tournament so far. They are on an eight-match losing streak. The major concern for Middlesex has been the form of their bowlers and middle-order batsman.

Kent Players List

Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jordan Cox, George Linde, Jack Leaning, Joey Evison, Grant Stewart, Kane Richardson, Michael Hogan, Alex Blake, Arafat Bhuiyan, Harry Finch, Marcus O’Riordan, James Logan, Wes Agar, Nathan Gilchrist.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tawanda Muyeye Batsman Daniel Bell Drummond Batsman Joe Denly All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket-Keeper Jack Leaning All-rounder Jordan Cox Batsman George Linde All-rounder Joey Evinson Bowler Grant Stewart Bowler Kane Richardson Bowler Michael Hogan Bowler

Kent Recent Form

Kent won one match and lost four matches in the last five matches in Vitality T20 Blast. Kent won their last match against Hampshire by six wickets.

Middlesex vs Kent Head-to-Head Record

Both Middlesex and Kent clashed in 32 T20 matches. Middlesex holds a record of 16 - 15 against Kent. Out of the 16 wins against Kent, Middlesex won nine matches batting first and seven games batting 2nd, While Kent won 11 matches batting first and four matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Kent won three matches, while Middlesex won two games.

Total Matches Played: 32 matches

Middlesex Won: 16 matches

Kent Won: 15 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: one match

Middlesex vs Kent Betting Odds

Steven Eskinazi to score over 2.5 fours @ 1.727 odds

Steven Eskinazi scores most of his runs in boundaries. He has smashed 30 fours in eight matches in the season. On average Eskinazi scores 3.75 fours per game. In his last outing, Eskinazi scored ten fours.

Kent to have the highest opening partnership than Middlesex @ 1.909 odds

Kent openers Tawanda Muyeye and Daniel Bel Drummond on average scored 37 runs for the first wicket. Both the openers added two half-century and one-century partnerships. In the last match, the duo added 59 runs for the opening wicket.

Middlesex openers Joe Cracknell and Steven Eskinazi on average scored 33 runs for the first wicket. Both the openers had good opening stands earlier in the tournament. In their last four outings, the duo failed to score over 30 runs for the first wicket.

Middlesex vs Kent Top Batters

Daniel Bell- Drummond to be the top batter for Kent

Daniel Bell Drummond produced match-winning innings in his last outing. He scored 89 runs in the previous match. Drummond scored 247 runs in seven innings. We predict Drummond to be the top batter for Kent against Middlesex.

Steven Eskinazi to be the top batter for Middlesex

Steven Eskinazi scored 94* runs in his last outing. He has scored 258 runs in eight matches in the season. We predict Eskinazi to be the top batter for Middlesex against Kent.

Middlesex vs Kent Top Bowlers

Grant Stewart to be the top bowler for Kent

Grant Stewart is the leading wicket-taker for Kent in the season. Stewart has picked up 12 wickets in seven matches. In his last outing, he bagged two wickets. We predict Stewart to be the top bowler for Kent against Middlesex.

Josh De Caires to be the top bowler for Middlesex

Josh De Caires is the strike bowler for Middlesex in the last four matches. He has picked up four wickets in four matches at an economy of less than 8.5. We predict Caires to be the top bowler for Middlesex.