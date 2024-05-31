Middlesex vs Kent Match Prediction MID 40 % Chance of Winning KEN 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.682 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Middlesex and Kent will meet in the Vitality Blast on May 31, 2024. The teams are scheduled to clash in County Ground, Chelmsford, with the action kicking off at 11:30 P.M IST.

Middlesex vs Kent Chances of Winning

Despite a dismal 2023 season overall, Middlesex went out in style with a spike in performance as they defeated Glamorgan in their final match of the season. Batting first, the former added 200 runs to the scoreboard, owing to Ryan Higgins’ 71 and a brilliant effort from the openers, Stephen Eskinazi and Joe Cracknell, who contributed 38 and 39 runs, respectively. A big total left Glamorgan with a massive task ahead but they started to crumble under the pressure and found themselves bowled out for 151 well before the 20-over limit, losing by 49 runs.

Kent’s final match of the 2023 season witnessed them clash with Somerset who were far too formidable to topple by the end of the group stage. Somerset batted first and left Kent with a monumental chase as the former set a target of 222 runs. To Kent’s credit, they came oh-so-close with meaningful contributions from most of the batting order but fell short by 15 runs in the end.

Middlesex chance of winning - 40%

Kent chance of winning - 60%

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Middlesex vs Kent Betting Tips

Middlesex to score high before first dismissal

Granted Middlesex were a severely underperforming team in the 2023 edition of the Vitality Blast, the tail-enders were quite prolific on the opening front with first wicket totals of 79, 14, 10, 90 and 47 runs in their last five matches of the season. This was an impressive feat to have achieved on the regular and if they can bring the same momentum to kick start their fresh campaign, they are on course for a big opening stand.

Middlesex vs Kent Toss Prediction

County Ground in Chelmsford has a relatively equal record of wins for the teams batting first and fielding first with 24 and 25 victories, respectively, out of a total of 50 matches. However, the pitch is expected to be overwhelmingly in favor of the chasing side who snagged the last three wins at this venue in the 2023 edition of the tournament.

Weather Report

A 70% chance of rainfall threatens the venue with showers predicted on the day of the match. A temperature of 14 degrees Celsius is likely to prevail during the game.

Middlesex Player List

Toby Roland-Jones (c), Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Leus du Plooy, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Stephen Eskinazi, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm.

Predicted Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi Batter Joe Cracknell Batter Max Holden Batter Leus du Plooy All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder Nathan Fernandes All-rounder Ethan Bamber Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Luke Hollman Bowler Toby Roland-Jones (C) Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex are currently in second place in the County Championship Division Two standings with two wins out of seven games and have proven to be a revamped side, though they do not have it in them to be a match for Kent.

Kent Player List

Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Sam Billings, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton Batter Zak Crawley Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond (C) Batter Marcus O'Riordan All-rounder Joe Denly Batter Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Joey Evison All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Grant Stewart Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler George Garrett Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent occupy last place in the County Championship Division One rankings at the moment but their T20 form is expected to be significantly better with the capacity to overcome Middlesex in their next game.

Middlesex vs Kent Head-to-Head

Kent and Middlesex have met on 35 occasions in the history of the T20 Blast with the former holding an ever so slight advantage with 17 wins while Middlesex registered 16 wins.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 35

Middlesex - 16

Kent - 17

Tie - 1

No Result - 1

Middlesex vs Kent Betting Odds

Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Kent

Kent’s partnerships in the County Championship and T20 Blast alike have either been larger than life or fell apart before anything significant was achieved, which points to an inconsistency on their part. In the last three matches of the County Championship, their openers scored 8, 194, 0, 13, 45 and 5 runs and similarly, in the Vitality Blast 2023, they added 7, 3 and 127 runs to the first wicket in the last three games. Middlesex’s consistency makes them more favorable to set up an impressive opening stand, considering the openers scored 97, 65, 27, 55 and 5 runs in the last three County matches while having amassed 79, 14 and 10 runs in the final three T20 Blast matches last season.

Middlesex vs Kent T20 County Ground in Chelmsford, null Middlesex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.20 Bet Now! Kent Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.682 Bet Now!

Middlesex vs Kent Best Batters

Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Ryan Higgins was a slight way off the top among the run scorers last season with 375 runs in 13 innings, making him the third highest run-getter for Middlesex in the T20 Blast 2023. However, he displayed top form in the County Championship at the halfway stage this year with 637 runs in nine innings, including three centuries and a half-century. He will be backed to come out on top.

Daniel Bell-Drummond to be Kent’s Best Batter

Daniel Bell-Drummond is the epitome of consistency, owing to his performances in the 2023 Vitality Blast and the latest County Championship wherein he scored 600 runs in 13 innings and 638 runs in 14 innings, respectively. He is known for racking up big runs and will be the batter to watch out for, thanks to his ability to wreak havoc on the opposition.

Middlesex vs Kent Best Bowlers

Ethan Bamber to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Ethan Bamber bagged four wickets in two innings during the 2023 edition of the Vitality Blast but his promising performance in the County Championship this season makes him a likely prospect to be their premier bowler. So far, he has captured 19 wickets in 11 innings and leads the team’s bowling attack, coupled with an average of 35.63 and an overall economy rate of 2.97.

Grant Stewart to be Kent’s Best Bowler

In the 2024 County Championship, Grant Stewart only took part in five innings where he managed to claim three wickets. However, he was a valuable asset to Kent in the 2023 Vitality Blast where he picked 24 wickets in 14 innings and emerged as the team’s leading wicket-taker. With an average of 17.70 in the previous season, he will be expected to be their top bowler in the next game.