Middlesex vs Kent Match Prediction
MID
40%
Chance of Winning
KEN
60%
T20
County Ground in Chelmsford
Facts:
- Kent have beaten Middlesex in four out of their previous five head-to-head meetings.
- Kent’s Daniel Bell-Drummond was the second highest run scorer of the 2023 T20 Blast with 600 runs in 13 innings.
- Stephen Eskinazi was the leading run-getter for Middlesex last season with 462 runs in 14 innings.
Middlesex vs Kent Chances of Winning
Despite a dismal 2023 season overall, Middlesex went out in style with a spike in performance as they defeated Glamorgan in their final match of the season. Batting first, the former added 200 runs to the scoreboard, owing to Ryan Higgins’ 71 and a brilliant effort from the openers, Stephen Eskinazi and Joe Cracknell, who contributed 38 and 39 runs, respectively. A big total left Glamorgan with a massive task ahead but they started to crumble under the pressure and found themselves bowled out for 151 well before the 20-over limit, losing by 49 runs.
Kent’s final match of the 2023 season witnessed them clash with Somerset who were far too formidable to topple by the end of the group stage. Somerset batted first and left Kent with a monumental chase as the former set a target of 222 runs. To Kent’s credit, they came oh-so-close with meaningful contributions from most of the batting order but fell short by 15 runs in the end.
- Middlesex chance of winning - 40%
- Kent chance of winning - 60%
Middlesex vs Kent Betting Tips
Middlesex to score high before first dismissal
Granted Middlesex were a severely underperforming team in the 2023 edition of the Vitality Blast, the tail-enders were quite prolific on the opening front with first wicket totals of 79, 14, 10, 90 and 47 runs in their last five matches of the season. This was an impressive feat to have achieved on the regular and if they can bring the same momentum to kick start their fresh campaign, they are on course for a big opening stand.
Middlesex vs Kent Toss Prediction
County Ground in Chelmsford has a relatively equal record of wins for the teams batting first and fielding first with 24 and 25 victories, respectively, out of a total of 50 matches. However, the pitch is expected to be overwhelmingly in favor of the chasing side who snagged the last three wins at this venue in the 2023 edition of the tournament.
Weather Report
A 70% chance of rainfall threatens the venue with showers predicted on the day of the match. A temperature of 14 degrees Celsius is likely to prevail during the game.
Middlesex Player List
Toby Roland-Jones (c), Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Leus du Plooy, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Stephen Eskinazi, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Stephen Eskinazi
|
Batter
|
Joe Cracknell
|
Batter
|
Max Holden
|
Batter
|
Leus du Plooy
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan Higgins
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan Fernandes
|
All-rounder
|
Ethan Bamber
|
Bowler
|
Tom Helm
|
Bowler
|
Jack Davies
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Luke Hollman
|
Bowler
|
Toby Roland-Jones (C)
|
Bowler
Middlesex Team Form
Middlesex are currently in second place in the County Championship Division Two standings with two wins out of seven games and have proven to be a revamped side, though they do not have it in them to be a match for Kent.
Kent Player List
Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Sam Billings, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ben Compton
|
Batter
|
Zak Crawley
|
Batter
|
Daniel Bell-Drummond (C)
|
Batter
|
Marcus O'Riordan
|
All-rounder
|
Joe Denly
|
Batter
|
Harry Finch
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Joey Evison
|
All-rounder
|
Beyers Swanepoel
|
All-rounder
|
Grant Stewart
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Gilchrist
|
Bowler
|
George Garrett
|
Bowler
Kent Team Form
Kent occupy last place in the County Championship Division One rankings at the moment but their T20 form is expected to be significantly better with the capacity to overcome Middlesex in their next game.
Middlesex vs Kent Head-to-Head
Kent and Middlesex have met on 35 occasions in the history of the T20 Blast with the former holding an ever so slight advantage with 17 wins while Middlesex registered 16 wins.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 35
Middlesex - 16
Kent - 17
Tie - 1
No Result - 1
Middlesex vs Kent Betting Odds
Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Kent
Kent’s partnerships in the County Championship and T20 Blast alike have either been larger than life or fell apart before anything significant was achieved, which points to an inconsistency on their part. In the last three matches of the County Championship, their openers scored 8, 194, 0, 13, 45 and 5 runs and similarly, in the Vitality Blast 2023, they added 7, 3 and 127 runs to the first wicket in the last three games. Middlesex’s consistency makes them more favorable to set up an impressive opening stand, considering the openers scored 97, 65, 27, 55 and 5 runs in the last three County matches while having amassed 79, 14 and 10 runs in the final three T20 Blast matches last season.
Middlesex vs Kent
T20
County Ground in Chelmsford, null
Middlesex vs Kent Best Batters
Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex’s Best Batter
Ryan Higgins was a slight way off the top among the run scorers last season with 375 runs in 13 innings, making him the third highest run-getter for Middlesex in the T20 Blast 2023. However, he displayed top form in the County Championship at the halfway stage this year with 637 runs in nine innings, including three centuries and a half-century. He will be backed to come out on top.
Daniel Bell-Drummond to be Kent’s Best Batter
Daniel Bell-Drummond is the epitome of consistency, owing to his performances in the 2023 Vitality Blast and the latest County Championship wherein he scored 600 runs in 13 innings and 638 runs in 14 innings, respectively. He is known for racking up big runs and will be the batter to watch out for, thanks to his ability to wreak havoc on the opposition.
Middlesex vs Kent Best Bowlers
Ethan Bamber to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler
Ethan Bamber bagged four wickets in two innings during the 2023 edition of the Vitality Blast but his promising performance in the County Championship this season makes him a likely prospect to be their premier bowler. So far, he has captured 19 wickets in 11 innings and leads the team’s bowling attack, coupled with an average of 35.63 and an overall economy rate of 2.97.
Grant Stewart to be Kent’s Best Bowler
In the 2024 County Championship, Grant Stewart only took part in five innings where he managed to claim three wickets. However, he was a valuable asset to Kent in the 2023 Vitality Blast where he picked 24 wickets in 14 innings and emerged as the team’s leading wicket-taker. With an average of 17.70 in the previous season, he will be expected to be their top bowler in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Kent
- Middlesex to win @ 2.20 (Parimatch)
- Kent to win @ 1.67 (Parimatch)
Parimatch