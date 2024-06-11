Middlesex vs Somerset Match Prediction MID 33 % Chance of Winning SOM 67 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.451 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Middlesex and Somerset are poised to clash in the Vitality Blast on June 11, 2024, at the prestigious Lord's in London. Their outing will commence at 11:00 P.M IST.

Middlesex vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Middlesex breathed a sigh of relief as they ended their three-match losing streak with an unusual victory over Kent in the last game. Kent faced the wrath of Middlesex’s unencumbered bowling attack who put up quite a spectacle for the first time this season. They captured eight wickets and did not let Kent get comfortable but the latter racked in a somewhat respectable total of 173. Middlesex’s innings did not get off to the best start with their mainstay Martin Andersson out on a duck but they did not lose morale as captain Stephen Eskinazi and Ryan Higgins scored 40 and 44 runs, respectively. The rest of the batters also pitched in and Middlesex were able to make it over the line despite the obstacles hurled at them vis-à-vis the fall of six wickets.

Somerset made major gains in their previous match against Hampshire where they came alive with a significant total of 241, thanks to Tom Abell and Sean Dickson who contributed individual totals of 96* and 65 runs, respectively. The bowlers had an easy task ahead of them but they put in the grunt work and bowled out the opposition by the final over, and Ben Green made a distinct impact on the team’s victory by achieving a fifer during his spell. Hampshire did not stand a chance against Somerset and lost by a whopping 63 runs.

Middlesex chance of winning - 33%

Somerset chance of winning - 67%

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Middlesex vs Somerset Betting Tips

Middlesex to score under 20.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Middlesex’s opening wicket has not necessarily been a boast-worthy area for the team which comprises skipper Stephen Eskinazi and Martin Andersson. In four games, they managed to achieve averages of 28.00 and 35.33, respectively, while having posted opening totals of 1, 108, 5 and 22 runs. Their considerable sum of 108 runs against Glamorgan was a one-off occurrence since instances where the team have mounted substantial opening partnerships are few and far between. Middlesex’s first wicket remains somewhat vulnerable going into the next fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Middlesex Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Somerset Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Somerset 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Middlesex vs Somerset Toss Prediction

Middlesex took on Glamorgan in the previous game held at Lord’s where batting first, which is usually a massive advantage here, did not work out for the home side. Nevertheless, the four matches played at the venue in the 2023 season ended in a clean sweep for the teams batting first with a sizable first innings total of 211. Glamorgan’s success while chasing was likely a blip and won’t have much of an influence on the toss winner’s decision.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests mostly cloudy conditions coupled with a slight 20% chance of precipitation while the temperature hovers around 16 degrees Celsius.

Middlesex Player List

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Toby Roland-Jones, Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Leus du Plooy, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm.

Predicted Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi (C) Batter Martin Andersson Batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder Leus du Plooy Batter Max Holden Batter Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Luke Hollman Bowler Joshua De Caires Batter Tom Helm Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Blake Cullen Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex suffered three back-to-back blows in the first three games but they salvaged their position by beating Kent in the last match. However, they still rank last in the standings.

Somerset Player List

Lewis Gregory (c), Craig Overton, Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Ned Leonard, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Will Smeed Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell All-rounder Sean Dickson Batter Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder Craig Overton Bowler Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Josh Davey Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset have endured a mixture of results but their victory over Hampshire in the previous encounter was rather convincing, especially since the margin was quite significant.

Middlesex vs Somerset Head-to-Head

Somerset enter this fixture with a massive leg up on Middlesex in their clashes so far with 12 wins out of 19 matches. Middlesex have beaten Somerset on five occasions.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 19

Middlesex - 5

Somerset - 12

Tie - 1

Abandoned - 1

Middlesex vs Somerset Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex @ 1.80 (Parimatch)

Middlesex are wildly inconsistent with their opening partnerships and had a field day against Glamorgan where Stephen Eskinazi and Martin Andersson added 108 runs to the first wicket. In the remaining three matches, they were very much off the mark with totals of 1, 5 and 22. Somerset are not quite at the pinnacle in this regard either but their stability makes them a tad more predictable. The last four games have seen Tom Banton and Will Smeed post scores of 25, 95, 16 and 49 runs. They are evidently in much better shape than Middlesex’s openers and are on course to outperform the latter in their next meeting.

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Middlesex vs Somerset Best Batters

Stephen Eskinazi to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Stephen Eskinazi took the lead as Middlesex’s leading run scorer after the previous outing and currently has 112 runs in four innings. Against Kent, he was the second highest scorer with 40 runs but his trajectory seems rather promising, especially since he narrowly missed out on a half-century prior to that against Glamorgan where he was dismissed for 48. He will be expected to come out on top next time around.

Tom Abell to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Tom Abell was within touching distance of a century in the last match versus Hampshire but because of a lack of time, he had to settle for 96 not out. Additionally, he was striking at 204.25 and emerged as Somerset’s leading run scorer with 167 runs in four innings. With an average of 55.66, he is the leading choice for the upcoming match.

Middlesex vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Luke Hollman extended his lead as the team’s top wicket-taker with eight wickets in four innings, out of which two were taken in the last match against Kent. He was also quite circumspect during his spell as he allowed a mere 18 runs to be scored off his bowling in four overs which gave him an economy rate of 4.50. He is the top pick for the next game.

Ben Green to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Ben Green has established a major lead over the rest of the bowlers from the team with a total of 11 wickets in four innings. He picked a fifer against Hampshire in the last game which is no mean feat, especially since he delivered 3.3 overs and managed to keep his economy rate down to a decent 8.28. He is undoubtedly the top choice for the next match.