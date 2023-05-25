Middlesex vs Surrey Match Prediction MID 41 % Chance of Winning SUR 59 % Bet Now! Middlesex will lock horns against Surrey in Match 6 of Vitality Blast 2023 at Lord’s cricket ground in the London derby as both teams start their campaign on Thursday, 25th May, at 10:45 pm IST, 6:45 ET. Middlesex had a disappointing outing in the last season as they finished eighth in the South Group last season winning four matches and losing ten matches. The team’s new signing Keshav Maharaj has been ruled out of the season due to injury and Australian pacer Jason Behrendroff’s unavailability is a huge setback for Middlesex. South African batter Pieter Malan has been included in the squad and his experience will come in handy at the top of the order. Surrey topped the South Group last season with the best best record in the group stages but were eliminated by Yorkshire in a one run defeat in the quarterfinals. Surrey captain Chris Jordan is unavailable for the first few matches of the season due to his commitment to Mumbai Indians in the IPL. KKR duo Jason Roy and Sunil Narine have joined the team their IPL ended early but it is Will Jacks, who will lead the squad.

Middlesex vs Surrey Chance of Winning

The London Derby is expected to be a one-sided affair. Surrey is expected to dominate the match and win against Middlesex. Surrey is well-balanced with high-quality batsmen and experienced international players.They are the favourites to win the match as Middlesex’s squad looks less experienced compared to their opponents.

Middlesex Chance of Winning - 41%

Surrey Chance of Winning - 59%

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Middlesex vs Surrey Betting Tips

Middlesex captain Steven Esknizai was the leading run scorer for Middlesex last season. We back him to kickstart the season by scoring a captain’s knock. Surrey’s captain Will Jacks is having a great run over the last year. Jacks performed exceptionally well for England and he scored a hundred in the hundred at Lord’s. Jacks is nearing 3000 runs in the T20 format. Expect Jacks to be the stand-out performer and score more than 30 runs and help his team Surrey to win the match.

Middlesex vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss prefer to bat first in this venue. Both team captains will look to bat first. Unlike other surfaces, spinners will get some turn at this venue. The average 1st innings score has been 165 in last year’s Vitality Blast.

Weather Report

The weather conditions are expected to be partly cloudy and as the day progresses the temperature is likely to drop from 18 degrees Celsius to 15 degrees Celsius. There are no chances of rain as per the forecast. The fans expect a great game of cricket as the most entertaining format returns to the city.

Middlesex Player List

Steve Eskinazi (c), Pieter Malan, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson (wk), Joshua De Caires, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Blake Cullen, Max Harris, Tom Helm, Toby Roland-Jones, Sam Robson, Jack Davies, Robbie White, Ethan Bamber, Tim Murtagh, James Harris, Thilan Walallawita, Mark Stoneman, Ryan Higgins

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Steve Eskinazi (C) Batsman Pieter Malan Batsman Joe Cracknell Batsman Joshua De Caires Batsman John Simpson Wicket Keeper Luke Hollman All-rounder Martin Andersson All-rounder Blake Cullen All-rounder Max Harris Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Toby Roland-Jones Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex lost four matches and won one match in their last five outings in the Vitality Blast T20 last season. In their last match in the competition, Middlesex lost the match by 5 wickets to Gloucestershire.

Recent Form ( Last 5 Matches):L, L, L, L, W

Surrey Player List

Will Jacks (c), Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Sunil Narine, Jamie Overton, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson, Rory Burns, Jamie Smith, Ollie Pope, Jordan Clark, Amar Virdi, Matt Dunn, Daniel Moriarty, Chris Jordan, Cameron Steel, Daniel Worrall

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Will Jacks (C) All-rounder Jason Roy Batsman Laurie Evans Batsman Ollie Pope Batsman Ben Foakes Wicketkeeper Sunil Narine All-rounder Jamie Overton Bowler Tom Curran Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey won one match and lost four matches in their last five outings in the Vitality Blast T20. In their last game in the competition last season they lost to Yorkshire by one run in the quarterfinals.

Recent Form (Last 5 matches):L, L, W, L, L

Middlesex vs Surrey Head-To-Head Record

Surrey holds a strong head-to-head record against Middlesex in Vitality Blast T20. In 38 head-to-head matches, Surrey won 26 matches, while Middlesex won 12 matches. In their last 5 head to head competitions, Surrey won all five matches, while Middlesex failed to win a single match.

Matches Played: 38 matches

Middlesex won: 12 matches

Surrey won: 26 matches

Middlesex vs Surrey Betting Odds

Surrey to score over 52.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Considering the batting firehouse that Surrey has and the opening pair of Jason Roy and Will Jacks are often noted for their aggressive batting. Jason Roy’s strike rate in the powerplay is over 150 and he can score runs at a fast pace.

Middlesex to score over 63.5 runs in the first eight overs @ 1.84 (Parimatch)

Middlesex’s top-order batsman Steven Eskinazi, Pieter Malan and Max Holden are good strikers and the duo need no second invitation. Eskinazi in particular is a good timer of the ball. In the powerplay, Eskinazi had a batting strike rate of 130-140 last season.

Middlesex vs Surrey Best Batters

Steven Steve Eskinazi to be the top run scorer for Middlesex

Middlesex captain Eskinazi had a great season where he racked up 431 runs in the 2022 season. In his last outing in the Vitality T20 Blast, he scored 65*. Eskninazi has the additional responsibility of leading the team. We back Eskinazi to be the top run scorer for Middlesex in their opening game of the season.

Will Jacks to be the top run scorer for Surrey

The captain of Surrey scored 388 runs in 12 innings last season smashing five fifties. Jacks has a great record at Lords and he loves pace on the ball. When he gets going he is a treat to watch. In his last outing against Middlesex Jacks scored quickfire 43 runs in 20 balls. He is the batsman to watch out for in the match against Middlesex.

Middlesex vs Surrey Best Bowlers

Martin Anderson to be the top bowler for Middlesex

We back Martin Andersson to lead the charge for Middlesex on the field. He picked up 17 wickets last season. Andersson majorly bowls in the final five overs and has a huge chance of racking up a few wickets against Surrey. He is one of the most consistent wicket takers for Middlesex in T20s.

Sean Abbott to be the top bowler for Surrey

Australian pacer Sean Abbott is one of the most consistent bowlers in the shorter format. Abbott picked up 171 wickets in 131 T20 matches. Abbott can benefit from the surface at Lords as there will be some early movement on offer. Watch out for Sean Abbott to lead the charge in the bowling department for Surrey.