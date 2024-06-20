Middlesex vs Surrey Match Prediction MID 25 % Chance of Winning SUR 75 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.324 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Middlesex and Surrey are going to take on each other in the Vitality Blast on June 20, 2024, at Lord's, London. The sides will meet at 11:30 P.M IST.

Middlesex vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Middlesex’s matches have been marred by downpours for two games on the bounce and their previous game against Hampshire concluded without a result. This was perhaps a boon in some ways since Middlesex batted first and scored 113/8 in 16.5 overs which is when the match was halted. Had the game carried on, Middlesex were sure to lose yet another match after they lost to Essex prior to that in a rain-truncated outing. During that match, Essex scored 129 in just over 12 overs and Middlesex set out to chase but with 63 runs on the board in six overs, Middlesex came up short by 16 runs via the D/L method.

Surrey got their vengeance in the last match against Sussex after their first outing this season was won by the latter. Surrey batted first and were quite prone to losing wickets as they were eight down by the end of 20 overs but the batters still came through with runs on the board, having posted a total of 184. Wicket-keeper batter Jamie Smith and Laurie Evans did most of the damage with scores of 45 and 41, respectively, while the bowlers took over and dismissed Sussex for 130. Surrey registered a 54-run victory.

Middlesex chance of winning - 25%

Surrey chance of winning - 75%

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Middlesex vs Surrey Betting Tips

Middlesex to score low before first dismissal

Stephen Eskinazi and Martin Andersson’s never-ending quest for a decent opening partnership has been a source of great turmoil for the team. They cannot seem to get a hold of their form and find themselves back at the dugout a lot sooner than expected. In the seven matches that they have played until now, they have amassed 7, 35, 12, 1, 108, 5 and 22 runs together and the ups and downs - although their performance is overwhelmingly on a downtrend - are absurd. They will not be expected to pull off a miraculous showing any time soon.

Match Prediction Best Odds Middlesex Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Surrey Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Surrey 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Middlesex vs Surrey Toss Prediction

The last match at Lord’s between Essex and Middlesex was washed out halfway and the former won after batting first. However, the remaining two matches went in favor of the chasing side and the toss winners opted to field first in two out of three games so far. With relatively low first innings totals in the matches thus far, the toss winning skipper will want to field first in the next match.

Weather Report

London has a 10% likelihood of experiencing rainfall and partly cloudy conditions are predicted with the temperature reaching 22 degrees Celsius.

Middlesex Player List

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Toby Roland-Jones, Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Leus du Plooy, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm.

Predicted Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi (C) Batter Martin Andersson Batter Joe Cracknell Batter Max Holden Batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Luke Hollman Bowler Joshua De Caires Batter Tom Helm Bowler Blake Cullen Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex are in terrible shape and are unlikely to get out of their situation in a hurry.

Surrey Player List

Ollie Pope (c), Rory Burns, Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Lawes, Tom Ealham, Yousef Majid.

Predicted Playing XI

Dan Lawrence Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Laurie Evans Batter Ollie Pope (C) Batter Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Rory Burns Batter Tom Curran All-rounder Jordan Clark Batter Sean Abbott Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey have four victories, a tie and a defeat in six games and remain the superior team going into the next match.

Middlesex vs Surrey Head-to-Head

Middlesex trail behind Somerset in their head-to-head tally by seven wins considering the latter have won on 12 occasions.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 19

Middlesex - 5

Somerset - 12

Tie - 1

Abandoned - 1

Middlesex vs Surrey Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex

Middlesex’s opening partners continue to struggle to set up a reasonable total on the board for the team and in the previous five games, Stephen Eskinazi and Martin Andersson have added 7, 35, 12, 1 and 108 runs to the first wicket. However, surprisingly, this is not to say that Surrey’s openers have been hitting the mark because they have had their own challenges this season. Dan Lawrence and Laurie Evans have opened the innings on most occasions and the previous five games have seen the team secure stands of 2, 4, 18, 7 and 15 runs before their first dismissal. Despite these struggles, Surrey’s opening wicket is on course to outperform Middlesex’s first wicket partnership.

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Middlesex vs Surrey Best Batters

Max Holden to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Max Holden managed to deal a considerable amount of damage in the previous two games despite the disruptions. He scored 23 runs against Hampshire and an unbeaten 41 against Essex which positions him at the top of the team’s run charts with 176 runs in seven innings. Although his average of 35.20 is a tad uninspiring, he has been the best batter for Middlesex and remains the top pick.

Jamie Smith to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Jamie Smith was just short of his third half-century of the season against Sussex in the previous game where he was dismissed for 45. He has only furthered his lead as the top batter for the team with 276 runs in six innings and an average of 46.00. He is undoubtedly the best player to take a punt on.

Middlesex vs Surrey Best Bowlers

Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Luke Hollman’s incomplete spell against Essex sets him up for a decent performance in the next match as well given that he picked a wicket in two overs and achieved a slightly expensive economy rate of 10.00. Overall, however, he has nine wickets under his belt in six innings and a brilliant average of 16.77 which makes him the top choice for the upcoming game.

Tom Curran to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Tom Curran continues to lead Surrey’s bowling attack with a whopping 13 wickets in five innings and a bowling average of 11.38. He was the top wicket-taker for the team against Sussex in the last encounter where he brought home a three-wicket haul in four overs and earned a decent economy rate of 9.75. He remains the leading choice for the game against Middlesex.