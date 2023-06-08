Middlesex vs Sussex Match Prediction MID 47 % Chance of Winning SUS 53 % Bet Now! Middlesex and Sussex will lock horns in Match 61 of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast. The highly anticipated South Group clash is set to take place at the iconic Lords Cricket Ground in London on Thursday. The match is slated to be played on June 8, with a scheduled start time of 10:45 pm IST.

Middlesex vs Sussex Chance of winning

Middlesex are having a horrendous season as they are yet to win a match in the ongoing 2023 Vitality T20 Blast season. In their previous match, Middlesex lost to Hampshire by five runs. Bowling first, the Middlesex bowlers restricted Hampshire to 164 runs for the loss of six wickets. Luke Hollman was the star performer with the ball picking up two wickets for 12 runs in four overs. Middlesex's opening pair were dismissed inside the 2nd over with both openers bagged ducks. Max Holden's Vaillant 56 runs and Ryan Higgins 35 runs knock couldn't power Middlesex over the line which resulted in the seventh straight loss for them in the tournament. The chances of Middlesex making it to the top four is now becoming a daunting task. They need to win all their upcoming matches to make it to the top four in the South Group. They are currently positioned dead last in the South Group with zero wins in seven matches.

Sussex are coming off a disappointing five-wicket loss against Essex in their previous game. Batting first, Sussex were bowled out for 147 runs in 19.3 overs. Ravi Bopara scored 50 runs in 31 balls. Defending the target Sussex bowlers conceded 77 runs in the first six overs. The early onslaught from the Essex batsman did not allow Sussex to make a comeback as handed Essex an easy win. Sussex have now lost four matches and the loss against Essex has pushed Sussex dropped down to 8th in the South Group with just two points in six matches.

Middlesex chance of winning: 47%

Sussex chance of winning: 53%

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Middlesex vs Sussex Betting Tips

Ravi Bopara has been amongst the runs for Sussex in the last match. Bopara scored a timely fifty to power his team to a respectable total. Bopara has scored two fifties in the season. We predict Bopara to score over 25 runs against Middlesex. Pieter Malan has scored 170 runs in seven innings for Middlesex. We are backing Malan to score over 27.5 runs at odds of 1.88. Michael Burgess has been in great touch in his last two outings scoring 71 runs in his last two innings. With odds of 1.87 for Burgess to score over 18.5 runs, it is hard to pass up on the option.

Middlesex vs Sussex Toss Prediction

The surface at Lord's is a balanced track with assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. In 37 T20 domestic matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 20 matches, while the team batting second won 16 matches and one match ended in a tie. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 170 runs. Earlier in the tournament Middlesex lost to Surrey by 73 runs at this venue. We predict the team winning the toss to bat first and later defend the total.

Weather Report

The temperature at Lord's, London on Thursday is expected to be around 22 degree Celsius and 60% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 21 km/h. It is going to be partly cloudy as per the weather forecast.

Middlesex Players List

Steven Eskinazi (Captain), Joe Cracknell, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Tom Helm, Blake Cullen, John Simpson (wk), Thilan Walallawatia, Toby Roland Jones, Mark Stoneman, Sam Robson, Ethan Bamber, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Max Harris, Robbie White.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Steven Eskinazi (C) Batsman Joe Cracknell Wicket-Keeper Pieter Malan Batsman Max Holden Batsman Luke Hollman All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder Jack Davies Batsman Josh De Caires All-rounder Martin Andersson Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Blake Cullen Bowler

Middlesex Recent Form

Middlesex are having a rough time in the 2023 T20 Blast. They are yet to win a match in the competition. Middlesex are on a seven-match losing streak. Inconsistent performances from their bowling attack have resulted in them losing matches. Middlesex lost three matches while defending and four matches while chasing. The batting unit has failed to close out games while chasing totals. Middlesex needs to win all their remaining fixtures to make it to the next round.

Sussex Players List

Ravi Bopara (Captain), Alistair Orr, Daniel Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, James Coles, Ollie Robinson, Shadab Khan, Michael Burgess (wk), Oli Carter (wk), Tom Alsop (wk), Archie Lenham, Ari Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Charlie Tear, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Nathan McAndrew, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tom Clark Batsman Tom Haines Batsman Tom Alsop Batsman Ravi Bopara (C) All-rounder Shadab Khan All-rounder Michael Burgess Wicket-Keeper James Coles All-rounder Fynn Hudson-Prentice Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler

Sussex Recent Form

After defeating the strongest team in the South Group earlier in the season, Sussex lost their last four matches. The major concern has been their bowling attack. They have been ineffective conceding more runs resulting in their team losing matches.

Middlesex vs Sussex Head-to-Head Record

Both Middlesex and Sussex clashed in 31 T20 matches. Sussex holds a record of 20-8 against Middlesex. Out of the 20 wins against Middlesex, Sussex won nine matches batting first and 11 matches batting 2nd, While Middlesex won four matches batting first and four matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Sussex won three matches, while Middlesex won two matches.

Total Matches Played: 31 matches

Middlesex Won: 8 matches

Sussex Won: 20 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 3 matches

Middlesex vs Sussex Betting Odds

Sussex to smash a total of over 13.5 fours @ 1.832 odds

Sussex on average scored 15 fours per innings in the last three matches. In their previous match, they scored 14 fours. We predict Sussex to smash over 13 fours against Middlesex.

Middlesex to score under 50.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.8 odds

Middlesex struggled to score runs in the first six overs. They are averaging 43 runs in the first six overs in the last three matches. In their previous match, Middlesex scored 45 runs in the first six overs. We predict Middlesex to score under 50 runs in the first six overs against Sussex.

Middlesex vs Sussex Top Batters

Max Holden to be the top batter for Middlesex

Max Holden scored 109 runs in his last three outings for Middlesex. In the previous match, Holden scored 53 runs in 31 balls. We predict Holden to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Middlesex against Sussex.

Ravi Bopara to be the top batter for Sussex

After a string of low scores, Ravi Bopara scored fifty in his last outing. Bopara has scored a total of 151 runs in five innings in the season. We predict Bopara to produce match-winning innings against Middlesex.

Middlesex vs Sussex Top Bowlers

Josh De Caires to be the top bowler for Middlesex

Josh De Caires has been the strike bowler for Middlesex in their last two matches. Caires has picked up three wickets in two matches at an economy of 7.25. We predict Josh De Caires to be the top bowler for Middlesex against Sussex.

Tymal Mills to be the top bowler for Sussex

Tymal Mills is at the top of his game this season leading the bowling attack for Sussex. Mills has picked up 11 wickets in five matches. In his previous match, he picked up two wickets for 34 runs. We predict Mills to be the lead bowler for Sussex against Middlesex.