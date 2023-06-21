Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction NOR 57 % Chance of Winning DER 43 % Bet Now! Northamptonshire and Derbyshire will go head-to-head on June 21 in a North Group clash of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 at Northampton’s County Ground. Considering both teams are having a mediocre season, this should be an important clash for them in order to advance to the next round. The match will get underway at 11 PM IST.

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning

Having won four matches and lost six, Northamptonshire, before the Yorkshire clash, languished at the lower half of the points table with eight points at an NRR of -0.294. Derbyshire, on the other hand, are with 9 points at an NRR of +0.420, courtesy of suffering a loss fewer than their opponents from the same number of games.

Northamptonshire’s chances of winning @ 57%

Derbyshire’s chances of winning @ 43%

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Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Derbyshire had a combined performance to remember against Yorkshire, where they piled up 212/4 batting first and then knocked the opponents over for 68 in just 11.2 overs. Skipper Leus du Plooy top-scored with an unbeaten 32-ball 66, and Brooke Guest ably assisted him with a breezy 18-ball 39 to take their side past 300. Then their bowling unit, led by Zak Chappell, wreaked havoc to make the contest look like men against boys.

Similar to Derbyshire, Northamptonshire had a thumping 78-run victory over Nottinghamshire before coming to play Yorkshire. Ricardo Vasconcelos (51) and Ben Sanderson (3/29) were the stars of the show, as they skittled the opposition out for 99 in 14.3 overs after posting 177/5 batting first.

Derbyshire will rely on Wayne Madsen and Haider Ali to score the bulk of runs while Zak Chappell and Zaman Khan are their two most threatening wicket-taking options. For Northampton, David Willey and Ricardo Vasconcelos hold the key among batters while Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich, and Andrew Tye are their key wicket-takers.

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction

Whenever there is rain forecast during match time, captains after winning the toss prefer to bowl first because of DLS concerns. For Derbyshire, there are more reasons as they suffered three defeats in their opening three matches while batting first. Their other two victories in the competition came while batting first as well, so there is a high probability of opting to field if they win the toss. Northamptonshire, meanwhile, keeping in mind that three of their four victories coming while chasing, will do the same as well.

Weather Report

There is a possibility of patchy rain in Northampton on June 21, and up to 45% cloud coverage is forecast byworldweatheronline.com. More importantly, the rain is predicted to pour since evening, which means there is a high chance of the match getting reduced by overs due to unpleasant weather.

Northamptonshire Player List

Northamptonshire squad:Ricardo Vasconcelos, Emilio Gay, David Willey (c), Saif Zaib, Justin Broad, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Rob Keogh, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich, Chris Lynn, James Sales, Alex Russell, Graeme White, Josh Cobb

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batsman Emilio Gay Batsman David Willey (C) All-rounder Saif Zaib Batsman Justin Broad Batsman Lewis McManus (wk) Batsman Tom Taylor Batsman Rob Keogh Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Freddie Heldreich Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

The Northants have had three losses in their last five matches in the competition. Though they had a thumping 78-run victory over Nottinghamshire before coming to this fixture.

Derbyshire Player List

Derbyshire squad: Luis Reece, Harry Came, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy (c), Haider Ali, Brooke Guest (wk), Mattie McKiernan, Zak Chappell, Alex Thomson, George Scrimshaw, Zaman Khan, Mark Watt, Aneurin Donald, Thomas Wood, Anuj Dal, Ben Aitchison

Predicted Playing XI

Luis Reece Batsman Harry Came Batsman Wayne Madsen Batsman Leus du Plooy (C) Batsman Haider Ali Batsman Brooke Guest (wk) Batsman Mattie McKiernan All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler Alex Thomson Bowler George Scrimshaw Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire are not having a great campaign either, having won twice in their last five outings which included a tie. However, they enjoyed an astonishing 144-run victory over Yorkshire prior to facing Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Head to Head

Northamptonshire and Derbyshire have played 19 T20s so far, of them the former have emerged victorious on nine occasions. Derbyshire, on the other hand, have won seven matches thus far while three matches ended with no results.

Matches played - 19

Northamptonshire - 9

Derbyshire - 7

No Results - 3

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Haider Ali to score over 21.5 runs

Haider Ali had scores of 32, 74, 48, 42, 26* and 59 in his last six T20s for Derbyshire. The Pakistani batter is in sublime touch, and his scores in the middle order despite the team’s inconsistency suggest he should be the most reliable batter on both sides. Therefore, expecting him to score 22 or more runs, under which he has not scored once in his last six matches, is the safest bet for the punters.

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Top Team Batsmen

Ricardo Vasconcelos to be Northamptonshire’s top batter

Ricardo Vasconcelos hit a steady 44-ball 51 in Northamptonshire’s previous fixture against Nottinghamshire. In total, he has tallied 264 runs this season from seven matches before the Yorkshire, with an average of 37.71 and a strike rate of 145.85 indicating the wicket-keeper batsman is among the ones who is having a stellar campaign. Also, he has three 40+ scores in his last five outings, which should tempt the punters to keep faith in Northamptonshire’s highest-run-getter of the season.

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’s top batter

Despite having two ordinary outings in Derbyshire’s last two outings, Wayne Madsen averages 56.37 in the competition this year. The 39-year-old has aggregated 451 runs across 10 matches at an excellent strike rate of 148.84, and more importantly, scored a 37-ball 73 when the last time he played for Derbyshire against Northamptonshire, in June 2022. Therefore, the veteran is the most reliable batting option among his teammates.

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Top Team Bowlers

Freddie Heldreich to be Northamptonshire’s top bowler

Courtesy of taking 16 wickets in eight matches, Freddie Heldreich has a strike rate of 10.68 this year in the Vitality T20 Blast. In his last five outings, he has snared 12 scalps, and there was only one game in this period where the 21-year-old remained wicketless. So ideally, the left-arm wrist spinner should be your man to put on bet among the Northamptonshire’s bowling attack.

Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire’s top bowler

With an average of 16.73 and a strike rate of 11.36, Zak Chappell picked up 19 wickets in 10 matches before the Yorkshire game in Vitality T20 Blast 2023. The 26-year-old is one of the most successful bowlers in the competition this year, and he is coming to this fixture after claiming 4/41 against Durham and 3/16 against Yorkshire. Hence, there should not be any debate at all when it comes to picking Derbyshire’s most-threatening bowing option.