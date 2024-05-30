Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction
NOR
55%
Chance of Winning
DER
45%
T20
County Ground in Northampton
Facts:
- Derbyshire leads the tally by 3-2 in the last five clashes against Northamptonshire.
- Northamptonshire finished 6th whereas Derbyshire finished 5th in the North Group of the last season.
Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning
Northamptonshire finished pretty low in the North Group of the previous edition of the competition. They won six games and lost eight matches, finishing at the 8th spot of the points table. The team finished with 12 points and a net run rate of 0.274. The team welcomed Ravi Bopara and George Bartlett into the squad this season.
Derbyshire finished at the 5th place of the points table last season. The team also had six wins and seven losses in 14 games. Derbyshire finished at the 7th position of the table standings. They had 13 points and a net run rate of 0.397. The team will be hopeful to produce better results this season.
- Northamptonshire’s chance of winning: 55%
- Derbyshire’s chance of winning: 45%
Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips
Northamptonshire to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)
Northamptonshire have a stellar batting order. They have several batters for the option of opening in the upcoming competition. Emilio Gay and Ricardo Vasconcelos opened for the team last season. The pair averaged at 24.77 & 31.00 respectively in the last season. The team posted the scores of 4, 56 & 17 runs before their first dismissal in the last three games of their campaign. Despite that, the pair played a lot of impressive innings in the last season. That said, the pair will be expected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Derbyshire’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs
Northamptonshire’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: Northamptonshire
Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction
County Ground, Northampton, has a small outfield, and batsmen have always enjoyed batting on this surface. Fast bowlers who swing the ball do well at this venue in the early overs of the game. Spinners need to use their variations as the venue's small size makes life difficult. At this venue, most teams chasing the score win games. It is a difficult wicket for batsmen at the start, but the conditions improve as the game progresses. Hence, the side that wins the toss in this game would like to take advantage of the conditions and bowl first.
Weather Report
The skies over Northampton would have slight cloud cover, which might assist the bowlers. The surface will be good to bat on, and the ball will come onto the bat nicely. The temperature will hover around 16 degree Celsius.
Derbyshire Players List
Patrick Brown, Jack Morley, Matt Lamb, Blair Tickner, Ben Aitchison, Anuj Dal, Aneurin Donald, Nick Potts, Ross Whiteley, Zak Chappell, Samit Patel, Brooke Guest, Mohammad Amir, Harry Came, Wayne Madsen, David Lloyd, Sam Conners, Harry Moore, Luis Reece, Alex Thomson, Mitch Wagstaff, Daryn Dupavillon
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brooke Guest
|
Wicket-keeper
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David Lloyd
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Batter
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Wayne Madsen
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Batter
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Anuj Dal
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All-rounder
|
Luis Reece
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All-rounder
|
Samit Patel (c)
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All-rounder
|
Harry Came
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Batter
|
Mohammad Amir
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Bowler
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Blair Tickner
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Bowler
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Zak Chappell
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Bowler
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Daryn Dupavillon
|
Bowler
Derbyshire Recent Form
Derbyshire has a weak bowling order. They finished at the 5th place in the North Group last season. The team will look to start their season with a bang against Northamptonshire.
Northamptonshire Players List
Liam Patterson-White, George Gowler, Prithvi Shaw, James Sales, Matthew Breetzke, George Bartlett, Sikandar Raza, Siddarth Kaul, George Weldon, Emilio Gay, Ravi Bopara, Freddie Heldreich, Gus Miller, Saif Zaib, Rob Keogh, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Mike Finan, George Scrimshaw, Karun Nair, Ben Sanderson, Raphy Weatherall, Luke Procter, Alex Russell, David Willey, Jack White, Ashton Agar, Justin Broad, Chris Tremain, Lewis McManus
Predicted Playing XI
|
Matthew Breetzke
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Emilio Gay
|
Batter
|
Prithvi Shaw
|
Batter
|
Ricardo Vasconcelos
|
Batter
|
Luke Procter
|
All-rounder
|
Sikandar Raza
|
All-rounder
|
Ravi Bopara
|
All-rounder
|
David Willey (c)
|
Bowler
|
Chris Tremain
|
Bowler
|
Jack White
|
Bowler
|
Ashton Agar
|
All-rounder
Northamptonshire Recent Form
Northamptonshire had a lot of talented batters in the squad. The team did not do very well last season but will be hopeful for a great performance in the next upcoming clash against Derbyshire.
Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, Derbyshire leads the tally by 3-1.
Derbyshire won- 3
Northamptonshire won- 1
No result/ Abandoned- 1
Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds
David Willey's side underperformed last season, winning only six of 14 games and finishing seventh. This season, they aim for a fresh start and hope to leverage home advantage. They've struggled against the Falcons previously but seek improvement. Matthew Breetzke and Emilio Gay will lead the batting, with a strong middle order featuring Sikandar Raza, Willey, and Saif Zaib. Power hitters Lewis McManus and Ravi Bopara bolster the lineup. The bowling attack looks solid, with Willey and George Scrimshaw leading, supported by James Sales, Freddie Heldreich, and additional options from Raza, Bopara, Sales, and Zaib.
Samit Patel leads the team this season, aiming for a better performance after missing the knockout stage last year. With some new additions, they hope for improved results. Patel's experience will be crucial. A strong start from David Lloyd and Harry Came is vital against a tough bowling attack. Wayne Madsen, Luis Reece, and Brooke Guest are key in the middle order, while Patel and Zak Chappel aim to add quick runs lower down. The bowling attack, which struggled last season, looks to Alex Thomson and Zak Chappel for a strong start, with Daryn Dupavillon and Blair Tickner handling the middle overs, and support from Patrick Brown and Patel.
Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire
T20
County Ground in Northampton, null
Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Top Batters
Ricardo Vasconcelos to be the top batter for Northamptonshire
Ricardo Vasconcelos was one of the top run-scorers of the team last season. He scored 341 runs in 11 games at an average of 31.00. He will be expected to bat well in the first game against Derbyshire.
Wayne Madsen to be the top batter for Derbyshire
Wayne Madsen was the best batter from the side last season. He scored 580 runs in 14 games at an average of 48.33. He scored 35 runs in his last outing against Northamptonshire. He will be expected to bat well in the first game of the season.
Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers
Zak Chappell to be the top bowler for Derbyshire
Zak Chappell was incredible with the ball in the last season for Derbyshire. He picked 26 wickets in 14 games of the season. He will be hopeful for a great performance in the first game of this season.
David Willey to be the top bowler for Northamptonshire
David Willey was one of the best bowlers from the team last year. He picked 16 wickets in 14 games for the team. Coming into this game, he will be expected to bowl well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northamptonshire
Northamptonshire to win @ 1.81 (Parimatch)
Derbyshire to win @ 2.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch