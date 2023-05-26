Northamptonshire vs Durham Match Prediction NOR 60 % Chance of Winning DUR 40 % Bet Now! Northamptonshire is primed for their second match of the season against debutants Durham. Historically, Northamptonshire has been the stronger team, having claimed the T20 Vitality title twice in 2013 and 2016. In contrast, Durham, despite reaching the finals in 2016, has yet to secure a championship in the tournament. The highly-anticipated clash between the two teams is scheduled to take place on May 26, 2023, at the County Ground in Northampton. The contest is set to commence at 10:30 PM IST (5:00 PM GMT), and it promises to be an intriguing battle as both sides vie for supremacy.

Northamptonshire vs Durham Chances of Winning

As Northamptonshire prepares for their second match of the season, Durham is gearing up for their first game of the season. Taking this into account, Parimatch has assigned odds of 1.62 for Northamptonshire to secure a triumph, while Durham's odds stand at 2.21.

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 60%

Durham chance of winning - 40%

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Northamptonshire vs Durham Betting Tips

Northamptonshire seems to be encountering a lack of form, suffering significant defeats at the hands of Hampshire and Nottinghamshire. In contrast, Durham has been experiencing a remarkable winning streak, emerging victorious in five consecutive matches in the County Championship. Their latest triumph against Gloucestershire saw them secure a resounding 125-run victory, with outstanding performances from Graham Clark and Michael Jones, both scoring centuries. However, the potential of the Northamptonshire squad to bounce back and claim victory again cannot be undermined.

Northamptonshire vs Durham Toss Prediction

The County Ground in Northampton is the chosen venue for the upcoming match. In the previous T20 matches held here, teams batting first have enjoyed an impeccable success rate. The highest score in the first innings has been 139, while the overall highest score stands at 180. Considering this track record, the team that wins the toss is expected to take advantage of the situation and choose to bat first.

Weather Report

At the time of the match, Northampton is anticipated to have predominantly sunny weather, with a minimal 10% chance of precipitation. The temperature is forecasted to be approximately 16 degrees Celsius.

Northamptonshire Player List

David Willey (c), Gareth Berg, Josh Cobb, Emilio Gay, Harry Gouldstone, George Gowler, Freddie Heldreich, Rob Keogh, Simon Kerrigan, Chris Lynn, Lewis McManus, Gus Miller, Luke Procter, Alex Russell, Ollie Sale, James Sales, Ben Sanderson, Tom Taylor, Andrew Tye, Ricardo Vasconcelos, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Saif Zaib

Predicted Playing XI

Emilio Gay Batter Chris Lynn Batter Josh Cobb Batter Rob Keogh All-rounder David Willey (C) Batter Saif Zaib Batter Ricardo Vasconcelos Wicket-Keeper Andrew Tye Bowler Tom Taylor Bowler James Sales Bowler Alex Russell Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire has experienced a mixed bag of results in the County Championship and their current form does not appear to be particularly favourable. Out of their last five matches, they suffered defeats in three, managed a draw in one, and lost another.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), David Bedingham, Scott Borthwick, Jonathan Bushnell, Brydon Carse, Graham Clark, Paul Coughlin, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, George Drissell, Oliver Gibson, Brandon Glover, Michael Jones, Bas de Leede, Tom Mackintosh, Matthew Potts, Ben Raine, Ollie Robinson, Nathan Sowter, Ben Stokes, Tristan Stubbs, Liam Trevaskis, Ross Whitfield, Mark Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (C) Batter Michael Jones Batter Scott Borthwick Batter David Bedingham Batter Ollie Robinson All-Rounder Graham Clark Batter Bas de Leede Bowler Ben Raine All-Rounder Matthew Potts Bowler Paul Coughlin All-Rounder Liam Trevaskis Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham is currently in exceptional form, boasting an impressive streak of five consecutive victories in the County Championship.

Northamptonshire vs Durham Head-to-Head

When it comes to their T20 head-to-head records, Northamptonshire has held the upper hand against Durham. In their most recent five encounters, Northamptonshire emerged victorious in all of them. Although Durham has put up a decent fight, they have not been as successful as their opponents.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Total matches - 22

Northamptonshire - 11

Durham - 8

No result/Abandoned - 3

Northamptonshire vs Durham Betting Odds

Durham has staged an incredible comeback this year, transforming from an 8th-place finish in the 2022 T20 standings to clinching the top spot in the County Championship Division Two. Their journey has been remarkable. On the other hand, Northamptonshire finds themselves at the bottom of the table in 10th place in the County Championship Division One. Considering the recent form of both teams, it is evident that Durham is strongly favoured to emerge victorious against Northamptonshire, despite the historical superiority of Northamptonshire over their rivals.

Northamptonshire vs Durham Best Batters

Chris Lynn to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Amidst his awe-inspiring talent and unwavering form, he is anticipated to shine as Northamptonshire's standout batsman in their upcoming match, leaving a lasting impression on the field.

Michael Jones to be Durham’s Best Batter

Given his exceptional form in recent matches, Michael Jones is anticipated to take the lead as Durham's premier batter, showcasing his prowess and making a significant impact on the game.

Northamptonshire vs Durham Best Bowlers

Tom Taylor to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

With his remarkable ability to take wickets and maintain an impressive economy rate, Tom Taylor is poised to emerge as the leading bowler for Northamptonshire, providing crucial breakthroughs for his team.

Matthew Potts to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Building on his exceptional form in the County Championship, Matthew Potts is anticipated to thrive as Durham's top bowler, demonstrating his impressive skills and knack for taking vital wickets during the match.