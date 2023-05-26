Northamptonshire vs Durham Match Prediction
NOR
60%
Chance of Winning
DUR
40%
T20
County Cricket Ground
Facts
- Northamptonshire has won 5 consecutive matches against Durham.
- Durham has never won a championship despite making it to the finals once.
- Northamptonshire finished one place above Durham in the 2022 season in 7th place.
Northamptonshire vs Durham Chances of Winning
As Northamptonshire prepares for their second match of the season, Durham is gearing up for their first game of the season. Taking this into account, Parimatch has assigned odds of 1.62 for Northamptonshire to secure a triumph, while Durham's odds stand at 2.21.
Northamptonshire chance of winning - 60%
Durham chance of winning - 40%
Northamptonshire vs Durham Betting Tips
Northamptonshire seems to be encountering a lack of form, suffering significant defeats at the hands of Hampshire and Nottinghamshire. In contrast, Durham has been experiencing a remarkable winning streak, emerging victorious in five consecutive matches in the County Championship. Their latest triumph against Gloucestershire saw them secure a resounding 125-run victory, with outstanding performances from Graham Clark and Michael Jones, both scoring centuries. However, the potential of the Northamptonshire squad to bounce back and claim victory again cannot be undermined.
Northamptonshire vs Durham Toss Prediction
The County Ground in Northampton is the chosen venue for the upcoming match. In the previous T20 matches held here, teams batting first have enjoyed an impeccable success rate. The highest score in the first innings has been 139, while the overall highest score stands at 180. Considering this track record, the team that wins the toss is expected to take advantage of the situation and choose to bat first.
Weather Report
At the time of the match, Northampton is anticipated to have predominantly sunny weather, with a minimal 10% chance of precipitation. The temperature is forecasted to be approximately 16 degrees Celsius.
Northamptonshire Player List
David Willey (c), Gareth Berg, Josh Cobb, Emilio Gay, Harry Gouldstone, George Gowler, Freddie Heldreich, Rob Keogh, Simon Kerrigan, Chris Lynn, Lewis McManus, Gus Miller, Luke Procter, Alex Russell, Ollie Sale, James Sales, Ben Sanderson, Tom Taylor, Andrew Tye, Ricardo Vasconcelos, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Saif Zaib
Predicted Playing XI
|
Emilio Gay
|
Batter
|
Chris Lynn
|
Batter
|
Josh Cobb
|
Batter
|
Rob Keogh
|
All-rounder
|
David Willey (C)
|
Batter
|
Saif Zaib
|
Batter
|
Ricardo Vasconcelos
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Andrew Tye
|
Bowler
|
Tom Taylor
|
Bowler
|
James Sales
|
Bowler
|
Alex Russell
|
Bowler
Northamptonshire Team Form
Northamptonshire has experienced a mixed bag of results in the County Championship and their current form does not appear to be particularly favourable. Out of their last five matches, they suffered defeats in three, managed a draw in one, and lost another.
Durham Player List
Alex Lees (c), David Bedingham, Scott Borthwick, Jonathan Bushnell, Brydon Carse, Graham Clark, Paul Coughlin, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, George Drissell, Oliver Gibson, Brandon Glover, Michael Jones, Bas de Leede, Tom Mackintosh, Matthew Potts, Ben Raine, Ollie Robinson, Nathan Sowter, Ben Stokes, Tristan Stubbs, Liam Trevaskis, Ross Whitfield, Mark Wood
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alex Lees (C)
|
Batter
|
Michael Jones
|
Batter
|
Scott Borthwick
|
Batter
|
David Bedingham
|
Batter
|
Ollie Robinson
|
All-Rounder
|
Graham Clark
|
Batter
|
Bas de Leede
|
Bowler
|
Ben Raine
|
All-Rounder
|
Matthew Potts
|
Bowler
|
Paul Coughlin
|
All-Rounder
|
Liam Trevaskis
|
Bowler
Durham Team Form
Durham is currently in exceptional form, boasting an impressive streak of five consecutive victories in the County Championship.
Northamptonshire vs Durham Head-to-Head
When it comes to their T20 head-to-head records, Northamptonshire has held the upper hand against Durham. In their most recent five encounters, Northamptonshire emerged victorious in all of them. Although Durham has put up a decent fight, they have not been as successful as their opponents.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Total matches - 22
Northamptonshire - 11
Durham - 8
No result/Abandoned - 3
Northamptonshire vs Durham Betting Odds
Durham has staged an incredible comeback this year, transforming from an 8th-place finish in the 2022 T20 standings to clinching the top spot in the County Championship Division Two. Their journey has been remarkable. On the other hand, Northamptonshire finds themselves at the bottom of the table in 10th place in the County Championship Division One. Considering the recent form of both teams, it is evident that Durham is strongly favoured to emerge victorious against Northamptonshire, despite the historical superiority of Northamptonshire over their rivals.
Northamptonshire vs Durham Best Batters
Chris Lynn to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter
Amidst his awe-inspiring talent and unwavering form, he is anticipated to shine as Northamptonshire's standout batsman in their upcoming match, leaving a lasting impression on the field.
Michael Jones to be Durham’s Best Batter
Given his exceptional form in recent matches, Michael Jones is anticipated to take the lead as Durham's premier batter, showcasing his prowess and making a significant impact on the game.
Northamptonshire vs Durham Best Bowlers
Tom Taylor to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler
With his remarkable ability to take wickets and maintain an impressive economy rate, Tom Taylor is poised to emerge as the leading bowler for Northamptonshire, providing crucial breakthroughs for his team.
Matthew Potts to be Durham’s Best Bowler
Building on his exceptional form in the County Championship, Matthew Potts is anticipated to thrive as Durham's top bowler, demonstrating his impressive skills and knack for taking vital wickets during the match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Northamptonshire
Durham had a disastrous season in 2022, finishing in the penultimate position of the North Group standings with only 3 wins and 10 losses. Despite finishing one position above Durham in 7th place, Northamptonshire had an even record with 6 wins and 6 losses. Northamptonshire has established a clear upper hand over Durham in T20 matches throughout their history. While Northamptonshire boasts an impressive record with two championship titles in the Blast, Durham has never emerged as victors in this tournament. Considering these significant factors, Parimatch confidently predicts that Northamptonshire will once again triumph over Durham.
Northamptonshire to win @ 1.62 (Parimatch)
Durham to win @ 2.21 (Parimatch)Bet Now!