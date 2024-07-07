Northamptonshire vs Durham Match Prediction NOR 43 % Chance of Winning DUR 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.749 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northamptonshire and Durham are set to face off in the Vitality Blast on July 7, 2024, for the first time this season. Their clash is going to be hosted at County Ground, Northampton, with the match scheduled to begin at 7:00 P.M IST.

Northamptonshire vs Durham Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire’s aspirations of climbing up the ladder were thwarted by an equally competitive Leicestershire in their last completed match. Northamptonshire’s batters did well to put the team in a good position early on as skipper David Willey took charge and scored 71 runs. Opener Matthew Breetzke did his bit by scoring 47 runs while Sikandar Raza’s unbeaten 36 added fuel to the fire for Leicestershire. However, Leicestershire managed to catch up to Northamptonshire but the latter held their nerve and wedged a tie instead of giving in and letting victory slip.

Durham are inching their way closer to the top of the table and their endeavor against Worcestershire certainly helped their cause. They batted first on home turf and made full use of the surface to rack in 190 runs. Although wicket-keeper batter Ollie Robinson stood out with an individual total of 41, all the batters put in the hard work to get to a formidable score. Worcestershire’s chase was not very fruitful as they scored 168 runs but were bundled out with one ball left in the innings. They suffered a 22-run defeat.

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 43%

Durham chance of winning - 57%

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Northamptonshire vs Durham Betting Tips

Durham to score high before first dismissal

Graham Clark and Alex Lees have pulled their act together in order to put Durham’s opening wicket in a reliable position. Their improvement from the start of the season is quite evident in the previous few games that they took part in. They added 43, 18 and 81 runs to the first wicket in the last three games and, prior to that, they hammered out a partnership of 58 runs against Nottinghamshire before the rain disrupted the match. They are in top shape at the moment and it seems to become increasingly difficult to break up their partnership.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northamptonshire Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Durham Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Northamptonshire 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Northamptonshire vs Durham Toss Prediction

A total of four matches have been carried out to completion at County Ground in Northampton out of which the toss winners opted to bat first on three occasions. It worked out favorable twice while the chasing side clinched victory once and a tie was forced in the last match between Northamptonshire and Leicestershire. Batting first is still the preferred strategy at this surface and both teams will be keen to do so in the next match.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests a 60% possibility of rainfall at Northampton with an accompanying temperature of 17 degrees Celsius. Thundershowers are a very real threat on match day.

Northamptonshire Player List

David Willey (c), Luke Procter, Emilio Gay, George Bartlett, James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Saif Zaib, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Sikandar Raza, Lewis McManus, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, George Weldon, Jack White, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, Siddarth Kaul.

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter David Willey (C) Batter Ravi Bopara All-rounder George Bartlett Batter Saif Zaib Batter Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Justin Broad Batter Ben Sanderson Bowler Freddie Heldreich Bowler Raphael Weatherall Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have three entirely different results in the last three games with a tie, a loss and a win. They are a tad unpredictable and are on the backfoot against Durham.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Scott Borthwick, Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, Paul Coughlin, David Bedingham, Ollie Robinson, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Haydon Mustard.

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark Batter Alex Lees (C) Batter Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Colin Ackermann Batter Ashton Turner Batter Bas de Leede All-rounder Michael Jones Batter Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Ben Raine Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham’s hot streak has been very beneficial and the upward trend makes them highly favorable. The batters and bowlers alike are working unanimously to deliver the results.

Northamptonshire vs Durham Head-to-Head

Northamptonshire and Durham are on the brink of level pegging in their head-to-head tally as the former leads with 11 wins while Durham have ten victories.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 24

Northamptonshire - 11



Durham - 10

No Result/Abandoned - 3

Northamptonshire vs Durham Betting Odds

Durham to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Ricardo Vasconcelos and Matthew Breetzke have opened the innings for Northamptonshire on most occasions and they have forged decent partnerships together. In the last three matches, Northamptonshire have established first wicket partnerships of 42, 13 and 34 runs which is not particularly bad but does not hold up well against Durham. Graham Clark and Alex Lees have done justice to Durham as the opening order with totals of 43, 18 and 81 runs in the previous three matches. It is clear that Durham have the advantage here and are on course for a big opening total.

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Northamptonshire vs Durham Best Batters

Matthew Breetzke to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Matthew Breetzke fell short of what would have been his fourth half-century of the season as he was dismissed for 47 against Leicestershire in the last completed match. He also leads the charge for Northamptonshire with 299 runs in eight innings. He is expected to be their standout batter against Durham.

Graham Clark to be Durham’s Best Batter

Graham Clark is Durham’s top batter with 282 runs in nine innings so far. He had a slightly underwhelming outing against Worcestershire by his usual standard, seeing as he was dismissed for 24 runs. Nonetheless, he is anticipated to come good in the upcoming match.

Northamptonshire vs Durham Best Bowlers

Raphael Weatherall to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Raphael Weatherall is the joint highest wicket-taker for Northamptonshire with nine wickets in seven innings and a bowling average of 21.22. He was the top bowler against Leicestershire as he picked four wickets in four overs. His spell was rather expensive since he had an economy rate of 12.50 but he has the ability to offset that by bagging wickets.

Ben Raine to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Ben Raine is Durham’s most valuable bowler at the moment, having claimed 15 wickets in eight innings. He brought back a three-wicket haul against Worcestershire during his four-over spell and he also maintained an impressive economy rate of 7.50. His performance makes him the favorite for the next match, too.