Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction NOR 32 % Chance of Winning LAN 68 % Bet Now! After another round of County matches, we are back with the T20 Blast where Northamptonshire take on Lancashire in the Match No 76 at the County Cricket Ground, Northampton. Both teams find themselves outside the top four of the North Group which makes this game even more significant for both sides’ aspirations to secure a play-off spot. The game is scheduled to be played on June 16 at 11:00 PM IST.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Chance of Winning

Both teams have had an underwhelming season so far. Since there hasn’t been a run away team in the North group, all teams are closely tucked in with only four points separating first and sixth on the points table. A winning run for either side in the second half of the campaign could boost their chances of making the knockouts. As per our calculations Lancashire are run away favourites heading into this game and should have a comfortable outing when they play Northamptonshire on June 16

Northamptonshire’s chances of winning - 32%

Lancashire’s chances of winning - 68%

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Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Jos Buttler has emerged to become one of the most celebrated T20 superstars globally. He has an experience of 346 T20 career innings where he mustered 9892 runs at an average of 33.99, striking at about 145. He bagged 6 centuries and 70 half-centuries along the way. He missed the start of the Blast due to his IPL commitments. Playing for Rajasthan Royals, the English skipper scored 392 runs in 14 games at an average of 28.00. The Englishman has batted in 54 T20 Blast innings in his career and amassed 1504 runs at an average of 34.2. He possesses an overall strike rate of 153.5 in the format and has hit 13 fifties. Last season, he appeared in a single game for his franchise, scoring 42 runs against Worcestershire. However, this season, he has not had a great start scoring 1, 11 and 23 in the first three outings of this season. But the batter went back to his hard-hitting tactics where he knocked 58 runs off 42 balls against WOR. He has an experience of three games against Northamptonshire, scoring 93 runs in those innings at an average of 46.50. He is one of the most successful batters against NOR in the team after Steven Croft. But looking at Croft’s inconsistent knocks, it makes more sense to put money on Buttler’s reliable capabilities.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

Teams who have managed to score well in the first innings have eventually won the game with ease at the venue. Teams batting first and second are 2-2 at the venue which makes toss a bit irrelevant but we believe either team would prefer to bat first and take advantage of the conditions and flat wicket to surmount pressure on the chasing side.

Weather Report

While it is expected to be cloudy in Northampton on the game day, chances of rain are minimal and we expect a full game of cricket to be played . The maximum temperature is expected to be 26C and minimum is expected to be 12C.

Northamptonshire News & Player List

Northamptonshire Player List

Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, Josh Cobb, Saif Zaib, David Willey (c), Gareth Berg, Gus Miller, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone (Wk), Lewis McManus (Wk), Ricardo Vasconcelos (Wk), Sam Whiteman (Wk), Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan

Predicted Playing XI

Emilio Gay Batter Chris Lynn Batter Josh Cobb Batter David Willey Batter Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Saif Zaib All-rounder Tom Taylor Batter James Sales All-rounder Andrew Tye All-rounder Freddie Heldreich Bowler Alex Russell Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have struggled this season especially at home as they have lost each of the last three games at the County Cricket Ground. With three wins in eight games thus far, Northamptonshire are eighth on the table, two points off the top four.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, Daryl Mitchell, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone (c), Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, Dane Vilas (Wk), George Bell (Wk), George Lavelle (Wk), Jos Buttler (Wk), Matthew Hurst (Wk), Philip Salt (Wk), Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells Batter Steven Croft Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Tom Hartley Batter Phillip Salt Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone All-rounder George Bell Batter Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Saqib Mahmood All-rounder Matthew Parkinson Bowler Luke Wood Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

After back to back wins in the first three games, Lancashire went on road and lost each of the next four games. Lancashire managed to arrest their four game losing streak as they managed to beat Worcestershire at Stanley Park in Blackpool. Lancashire are currently sixth on the table with eight points, level on points with Worcestershire who are fourth in the North Group. With four of their final six games at home, they will be a red hot team heading into the fag end of the tournament.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Head to Head

Lancashire has historically had an upper hand in this tie. In 15 games between the two in the shortest format, Lancashire has registered nine wins so far with Northamptonshire lagging four wins behind with just five victories.

T20 played - 15

Northamptonshire win(s) - 5

Lancashire win(s) - 9

Ties/No Results - 1

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to hit few sixes

Northamptonshire are having a terrible campaign in the current season of the T20 Blast. The scores in the tournament make it blatantly evident as to how fragile the batting line-up is. A huge concern for them has been their inability to clear the ropes. The team has posted 6, 2, 4, 2, 6, 6, 6 and 2 sixes respectively in eight games. This sums up to 34 sixes, averaging to 4.25 sixes per game. This figure is pretty low when you consider the tournament average sits at 11.76 per match. This, however, makes an excellent betting tip from the NOR vs LAN match prediction. Chris Lynn and David Willey are the top batters of the underwhelming batting line-up, with 7 & 6 sixes to the names in the competition so far. The sides collided twice in the previous season where NOR posted 3 & 4 sixes in those outings. The County Ground at their home will not make things easier for the team. They have played four games here this season where they could manage to hit 6, 2, 2 and 6 sixes respectively in those fixtures. This further drops the average to 3 sixes per game at the venue. Moreover, Lancashire bowling order is no joke! They conceded 10, 0, 6, 3, 7, 5, 3 and 7 maximums respectively in eight games. LAN leaked 5.125 sixes at an average in the competition. Clubbing all the facts, it is pretty clear that Northamptoshire are very likely to score fewer than 5.5 big ones in the upcoming NOR vs LAN head-to-head encounter

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Top Team Batters

David Wiley to be Northamptonshire’s top batter

One of the key reasons for Northamptonshire’s dismal season so far has been they just haven't been a standout performer for the team thus far. With an exception in the last game where Northamptonshire batting order collapsed, David Wiley has been one of the consistent run scorers for the team. His scores of 31, 33, 20, 20 and 17 prior to the Warwickshire debacle makes him our top pick for the game.

Jos Buttler to be Lancashire’s top batter

While Darryl Mitchell has been carrying the load for Lancashire this season and has been our main pick in almost every game, it is Jos time. Buttler is considered one of the best T20 cricketers of all time and now with his magnificent half century in the last game makes him our top pick for the game.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Top Team Bowlers

Freddie Heldreich to be Northamptonshire’s top bowler

Freddie Heldreich has been exceptional thus far as he overtook Andrew Tye to become the top wicket taker for Northamptonshire this campaign. His Bowling figures of 3/36 and 4/27 in the last two games makes him our top pick for the game.

Luke Wood to be Lancashire’s top bowler

Luke Wood with 10 wickets is the leading wicket for Lancashire this season. Wood was inspirational in the last game against Worcestershire as he turned the game on its head, his spell of 1/18 makes him our top pick for the game.