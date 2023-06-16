Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction
NOR
32%
Chance of Winning
LAN
68%
T20
County Cricket Ground
Facts
- Northamptonshire has won five games against Lancashire and all wins have come in their home turf at Northampton.
- Lancashire have lost five of the last six games on road, their only win came at the neutral venue vs Worcestershire.
Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Chance of Winning
Both teams have had an underwhelming season so far. Since there hasn’t been a run away team in the North group, all teams are closely tucked in with only four points separating first and sixth on the points table. A winning run for either side in the second half of the campaign could boost their chances of making the knockouts. As per our calculations Lancashire are run away favourites heading into this game and should have a comfortable outing when they play Northamptonshire on June 16
- Northamptonshire’s chances of winning - 32%
- Lancashire’s chances of winning - 68%
Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Jos Buttler has emerged to become one of the most celebrated T20 superstars globally. He has an experience of 346 T20 career innings where he mustered 9892 runs at an average of 33.99, striking at about 145. He bagged 6 centuries and 70 half-centuries along the way. He missed the start of the Blast due to his IPL commitments. Playing for Rajasthan Royals, the English skipper scored 392 runs in 14 games at an average of 28.00. The Englishman has batted in 54 T20 Blast innings in his career and amassed 1504 runs at an average of 34.2. He possesses an overall strike rate of 153.5 in the format and has hit 13 fifties. Last season, he appeared in a single game for his franchise, scoring 42 runs against Worcestershire. However, this season, he has not had a great start scoring 1, 11 and 23 in the first three outings of this season. But the batter went back to his hard-hitting tactics where he knocked 58 runs off 42 balls against WOR. He has an experience of three games against Northamptonshire, scoring 93 runs in those innings at an average of 46.50. He is one of the most successful batters against NOR in the team after Steven Croft. But looking at Croft’s inconsistent knocks, it makes more sense to put money on Buttler’s reliable capabilities.
Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction
Teams who have managed to score well in the first innings have eventually won the game with ease at the venue. Teams batting first and second are 2-2 at the venue which makes toss a bit irrelevant but we believe either team would prefer to bat first and take advantage of the conditions and flat wicket to surmount pressure on the chasing side.
Weather Report
While it is expected to be cloudy in Northampton on the game day, chances of rain are minimal and we expect a full game of cricket to be played . The maximum temperature is expected to be 26C and minimum is expected to be 12C.
Northamptonshire News & Player List
Northamptonshire Player List
Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, Josh Cobb, Saif Zaib, David Willey (c), Gareth Berg, Gus Miller, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone (Wk), Lewis McManus (Wk), Ricardo Vasconcelos (Wk), Sam Whiteman (Wk), Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Emilio Gay
|
Batter
|
Chris Lynn
|
Batter
|
Josh Cobb
|
Batter
|
David Willey
|
Batter
|
Lewis McManus
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Saif Zaib
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Taylor
|
Batter
|
James Sales
|
All-rounder
|
Andrew Tye
|
All-rounder
|
Freddie Heldreich
|
Bowler
|
Alex Russell
|
Bowler
Northamptonshire Team Form
Northamptonshire have struggled this season especially at home as they have lost each of the last three games at the County Cricket Ground. With three wins in eight games thus far, Northamptonshire are eighth on the table, two points off the top four.
Lancashire News & Player List
Lancashire Player List
Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, Daryl Mitchell, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone (c), Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, Dane Vilas (Wk), George Bell (Wk), George Lavelle (Wk), Jos Buttler (Wk), Matthew Hurst (Wk), Philip Salt (Wk), Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams
Predicted Playing XI
|
Luke Wells
|
Batter
|
Steven Croft
|
Batter
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
Batter
|
Tom Hartley
|
Batter
|
Phillip Salt
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Liam Livingstone
|
All-rounder
|
George Bell
|
Batter
|
Colin de Grandhomme
|
All-rounder
|
Saqib Mahmood
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Parkinson
|
Bowler
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
Lancashire Team Form
After back to back wins in the first three games, Lancashire went on road and lost each of the next four games. Lancashire managed to arrest their four game losing streak as they managed to beat Worcestershire at Stanley Park in Blackpool. Lancashire are currently sixth on the table with eight points, level on points with Worcestershire who are fourth in the North Group. With four of their final six games at home, they will be a red hot team heading into the fag end of the tournament.
Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Head to Head
Lancashire has historically had an upper hand in this tie. In 15 games between the two in the shortest format, Lancashire has registered nine wins so far with Northamptonshire lagging four wins behind with just five victories.
T20 played - 15
Northamptonshire win(s) - 5
Lancashire win(s) - 9
Ties/No Results - 1
Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds
Northamptonshire to hit few sixes
Northamptonshire are having a terrible campaign in the current season of the T20 Blast. The scores in the tournament make it blatantly evident as to how fragile the batting line-up is. A huge concern for them has been their inability to clear the ropes. The team has posted 6, 2, 4, 2, 6, 6, 6 and 2 sixes respectively in eight games. This sums up to 34 sixes, averaging to 4.25 sixes per game. This figure is pretty low when you consider the tournament average sits at 11.76 per match. This, however, makes an excellent betting tip from the NOR vs LAN match prediction. Chris Lynn and David Willey are the top batters of the underwhelming batting line-up, with 7 & 6 sixes to the names in the competition so far. The sides collided twice in the previous season where NOR posted 3 & 4 sixes in those outings. The County Ground at their home will not make things easier for the team. They have played four games here this season where they could manage to hit 6, 2, 2 and 6 sixes respectively in those fixtures. This further drops the average to 3 sixes per game at the venue. Moreover, Lancashire bowling order is no joke! They conceded 10, 0, 6, 3, 7, 5, 3 and 7 maximums respectively in eight games. LAN leaked 5.125 sixes at an average in the competition. Clubbing all the facts, it is pretty clear that Northamptoshire are very likely to score fewer than 5.5 big ones in the upcoming NOR vs LAN head-to-head encounter
Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Top Team Batters
David Wiley to be Northamptonshire’s top batter
One of the key reasons for Northamptonshire’s dismal season so far has been they just haven't been a standout performer for the team thus far. With an exception in the last game where Northamptonshire batting order collapsed, David Wiley has been one of the consistent run scorers for the team. His scores of 31, 33, 20, 20 and 17 prior to the Warwickshire debacle makes him our top pick for the game.
Jos Buttler to be Lancashire’s top batter
While Darryl Mitchell has been carrying the load for Lancashire this season and has been our main pick in almost every game, it is Jos time. Buttler is considered one of the best T20 cricketers of all time and now with his magnificent half century in the last game makes him our top pick for the game.
Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Top Team Bowlers
Freddie Heldreich to be Northamptonshire’s top bowler
Freddie Heldreich has been exceptional thus far as he overtook Andrew Tye to become the top wicket taker for Northamptonshire this campaign. His Bowling figures of 3/36 and 4/27 in the last two games makes him our top pick for the game.
Luke Wood to be Lancashire’s top bowler
Luke Wood with 10 wickets is the leading wicket for Lancashire this season. Wood was inspirational in the last game against Worcestershire as he turned the game on its head, his spell of 1/18 makes him our top pick for the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Lancashire
Lancashire, in their last outing against Worcestershire, ended their four game losing streak as they chased down 177 with four wickets to spare. Jos Buttler posted only his second half century in 14 T20 innings. This was far from an easy chase as both Lancashire lost the well settled Buttler (58) and Steve Croft (40) in a space of three balls. The ever reliable Daryll Mitchell was at hand though and a crucial 14 ball 33 snapped the losing streak and sealed the game for Lancashire.
Northamptonshire head into this game with their record reflecting consecutive defeats against Durham and Warwickshire to leave them reeling at eighth on the table. In their last game against Warwickshire, not only did Northamptonshire fail to chase down a measly 137, they fell short by a massive 30 runs. Their struggles can be emphasised by the fact that their top scorer on the day was Andrew Tye who stayed unbeaten on 28. However, all is not lost for the hosts as the inconsistent nature of the North Group has them just two points of their opponents.
The NOR vs LAN head-to-head match up has been dominated by home teams in the recent past with the teams sharing the spoils with two wins each. However, Northamptonshire has been awful at home this season losing 75% of their home games in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast. The Bookmakers have obviously sided with the visitors for this game as they feel Lancashire would have enough in the tank to walk away with the points. The odds for Northamptonshire to pull off an upset will give punters a chance to earn a great return on their investment. This has all the makings of being a close game but we believe the smart money would be on Lancashire to emerge victorious on June 16.
- Northamptonshire to win @ 2.50 (Parimatch)
- Lancashire to win @ 1.49 (Parimatch)