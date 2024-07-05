Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction NOR 41 % Chance of Winning LAN 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.745 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northamptonshire take on Lancashire in the ninth round of games of the 2024 T20 Blast at the County Ground, Northampton. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 05 at 11:00 PM IST.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Chance of Winning

Northamptonshire had a brilliant start to the campaign as they won three of the first four matches but have stuttered in the last few matches as they have one win in the last four matches. The last game against Leicestershire ended up being one of the best matches of the tournament as both teams managed to share the spoils.

Much like their opponents, Lancashire had a fabulous start to the tournament as they bagged four wins in the first five matches but they head into this game after back to back loses against Durham and Yorkshire. As per our calculations, Lancashire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire’ chances of winning - 41%

Lancashire’ chances of winning - 59%

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Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Keaton Jennings did not have a great start to the tournament but in the last few matches he has showcased his class and in six matches, Jennings has scored 174 runs with an average of 29. We expect Jennings to continue his brilliant form in the upcoming game and to score well against Northamptonshire.

David Willey has had a decent showing thus far in this tournament as he has scored 199 runs in eight matches with an average of 24.87. In the last game against Leicestershire, Willey scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northamptonshire Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Lancashire Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Northamptonshire 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first which has been the case this season as well as two of the last three matches has been won by team batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 10C.

Northamptonshire News & Player List

Northamptonshire Player List

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Matthew Breetzke, David Willey (c), Ravi Bopara, Sikandar Raza, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus (wk), Justin Broad, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich, Raphael Weatherall, George Bartlett, Rob Keogh, George Scrimshaw, Gus Miller

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter David Willey Batter Ravi Bopara All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Sikandar Raza All-rounder Saif Zaib Batter Justin Broad All-rounder Ben Sanderson Bowler Raphael Weatherall Bowler Freddie Heldreich All-rounder

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire had a solid start to the campaign but has one win in the last five four matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Josh Bohannon, Luke Wells, Keaton Jennings (c), George Lavelle, Matthew Hurst (wk), Steven Croft, George Balderson, Chris Green, Luke Wood, Jack Blatherwick, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bruce, Tom Bailey, Jack Morley, Thomas Aspinwall, George Bell, Mitchell Stanley, Charlie Barnard

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Keaton Jennings Batter George Lavelle Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper George Balderson All-rounder Steven Croft Bowler Chris Green All-rounder Jack Blatherwick Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

After a brilliant start to the campaign, Lancashire heads into this game after back to back losses against Durham and Yorkshire and with ten points are currently second on the table.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Head to Head

Lancashire have dominated this fixture against Northamptonshire in this tournament 11-5. Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and Lancashire won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Northamptonshire: 5

Lancashire: 11

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

Lancashire and Northamptonshire go head to head in what seems like a great game for the neutrals as both sides currently occupy the playoff spot. Both teams had a great start to the tournament but have stuttered in the last few games. One one hand, Northamptonshire have one win in the last four matches and on the other hand Lancashire have lost back to back games. One of the main reasons for Lancashire’s struggles in the last few games has been their top order, in the last three matches, Lancashire have managed an opening stand of 9, 5 and 6. Northamptonshire openers have been pretty consistent throughout the campaign which makes us believe Northamptonshire would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire T20 County Ground in Northampton, null Northamptonshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.16 Bet Now! Lancashire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.745 Bet Now!

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Top Batters

Matthew Breetzke to be Northamptonshire’ top batter

Matthew Breetzke has had a brilliant start to the tournament as he has been the most consistent batsman for Northamptonshire in the first half of the season and with 299 runs he is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Hurst to be Lancashire’ top batter

Even though Matthew Hurst did not have a great game in the last outing against Yorkshire we are still going to stick with him as he has been the most consistent batsman for Lancashire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Top Bowlers

Raphael Weatherall to be Northamptonshire’ top bowler

Even though Northamptonshire has struggled in the last few matches, Raphael Weatherall has been in brilliant form as he has bagged six wickets in the last three matches and has bagged nine wickets thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chris Green to be Lancashire’ top bowler

Chris Green has been the star of the show for Lancashire this season. In the last game against Yorkshire, Green bagged two wickets taking his tally to 11 and is the leading wicket taker for Lancashire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.