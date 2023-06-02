Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction NOR 66 % Chance of Winning LEI 34 % Bet Now! Northamptonshire will take on Leicestershire in the T20 Blast 2023 North Group match at the County Ground, Northampton on Friday, June 2. The action will kick start from 11:00 PM IST. Northamptonshire finished seventh on the points table last year with six wins in 14 matches in the previous season of the T20 Blast. Leicestershire finished one place ahead of them in sixth after winning eight of their 14 league matches.

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning

Northamptonshire and Leicestershire have struggled in the season so far but the former is expected to topple later in the upcoming contest. Northamptonshire have the players who can turn the match on their head. The likes of David Willey, Chris Lynn and Andre Tye carry an abundance of experience with them.

No Leicestershire batter has scored over 80 runs despite their team playing three matches in the season already. That's a big worrying sign. A lot was expected from Pakistan pace sensation Naseem Shah, but he has also disappointed - taking just two wickets in the first three matches. In English conditions, left-arm spinner Callum Parkinson is their leading wicket-taker. Their most recognised batter Colin Ackermann has scored just 33 runs in three matches so far.

Northamptonshire chances of winning - 66%

Leicestershire chances of winning - 34%

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Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Veteran opener Chris Lynn needs to join the party to change the fortunes of Northamptonshire who have lost three of their first four matches. Lynn, so far, has scored just 66 runs in four matches at an average of 126.92. Overall, he has scored 7138 runs in 256 matches at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 143.07.

Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah is one pacer who can change the fortunes of Leicestershire considerably. So far, he has picked just two wickets in three matches. The raw pace of the 20-year-old pacer can cause trouble to many. Shah has played 79 T20 matches and picked 75 wickets at an average of 30.18 and an economy rate of 7.82.

Match Toss Prediction

In the first match at the venue this season, Worcestershire opted to bat and won the match by 15 runs. In the second match here, Northamptonshire opted to bat first but lost the match to Durham by 10 wickets. In the last match in Northampton, the hosts opted to bowl first but Warwickshire won by 12 runs.

There are high chances that the team winning the toss will bat first.

Weather Report

Sun and some clouds are the forecast in Northampton on Friday, June 2. Chances of rain are minimal. The humidity level can go up to 60 percent.

Northamptonshire Player List

Northamptonshire Squad

David Willey (c), Gareth Berg, Josh Cobb, Emilio Gay, Harry Gouldstone, George Gowler, Freddie Heldreich, Rob Keogh, Simon Kerrigan, Chris Lynn (Australia), Lewis McManus, Gus Miller, Luke Procter, Alex Russell, Ollie Sale, James Sales, Ben Sanderson, Tom Taylor, Andrew Tye (Australia), Ricardo Vasconcelos, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Saif Zaib

Northamptonshire Predicted XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Chris Lynn Batter Josh Cobb All-rounder David Willey (Cap) All-rounder Saif Zaib All-rounder Lewis McManus (wk) WK-Batter Tom Taylor Bowler Graeme White Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler James Sales All-rounder Freddie Heldreich Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire are currently occupying the eighth spot in the North Group table. They have lost three of their last four matches in the current season of the T20 Blast.

Leicestershire Player List

Leicestershire Squad

Colin Ackermann (c), Rehan Ahmed, Ed Barnes, Sol Budinger, Will Davis, Sam Evans, Michael Finan, Lewis Hill, Josh Hull, Louis Kimber, Aaron Lilley, Wiaan Mulder (South Africa), Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan), Callum Parkinson, Rishi Patel, Matt Salisbury, Tom Scriven, Scott Steel, Harry Swindells, Nick Welch, Chris Wright, Roman Walker

Leicestershire Predicted XI

Nich Welch Batter S Budinder Batter Rishi Patel All-rounder Colin Ackerman (cap) All-rounder Mulder All-rounder A Lilley Bowler Rehan Ahmed Bowler Harry Swindells (wk) WK-Batter Callum Parkinson Bowler Naseem Shah All-rounder Will Davis Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire is placed at the bottom of the 9-team North Group table. They have lost each of their four matches this season. A win against fellow strugglers Northamptonshire will give them a chance of not finishing at the bottom of the table this season.

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Head to Head

In the 20 matches that the two sides have played against each other, it is a close head to head battle that Northamptonshire currently lead by a couple of wins. Both teams will be playing for pride as their chances of making the playoffs appear slim so a win will go a long way in the fans getting some bragging rights.

Matches: 20

Northamptonshire wins : 9

Leicestershire wins : 7

No Result/Abandoned : 4

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire opening partnership to be over 22.5

Leicestershire are under pressure after losing their first three matches. However, their openers are expected to score over 22 runs in the upcoming fixture against Northamptonshire. In the four matches so far, they have partnered for 24, 49, 16, and 14 runs. Northamptonshire bowlers have not looked threatening in their games early on. In the four matches they have played, the oppositions have twice scored hundred or more runs for the opening wicket. If there was ever a game to over 22.5 runs for Leicestershire, this is the game.

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Top Team Batsmen

Ricardo Vasconcelos to be Northamptonshire's top batter

Ricardo Vasconcelos is the in-form batter for Northamptonshire. He has scored three fifties in his first four matches of the T20 Blast 2023. The 25-year-old southpaw has played 30 T20 matches and scored 716 runs at an average of 28.64 and a strike rate of 122.18. In the season, he has scored 154 runs in four matches at an average of 38.50 and a strike rate of 146.66.

Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire's Top Batter

The 24-year-old batter has looked in good touch. The last two matches have seen him score 42 and 28 runs respectively. The 31 T20 matches he has featured in so far, has seen him score 480 runs at an average of 17.77 and a strike rate of 125.32. In the ongoing T20 Blast 2023, he is the leading run-scorer for his team. He has scored 77 runs in three matches at an average of 25.66 and a strike rate of 130.50.

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Top Team Bowlers

David Willey to be Northamptonshire's top bowler

The England international is the leading wicket-taker for his team at the moment. He has picked four wickets in four matches at an average of 27 and an economy rate of 7.71. Overall, he has featured in 252 T20 matches and scored 249 wickets at an average of 23.22 and an economy rate of 7.91.

Callum Parkinson to be Leicestershire's top bowler

Callum Parkinson is the leading wicket-taker for his side. In the three matches Parkinson has played this season, he has picked five wickets in three matches at an average of 14.60 and an economy rate of 6.63. Overall, he has played 86 T20 matches and picked 99 wickets at an average of 22.57 and an economy rate of 7.52.