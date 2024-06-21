Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction NOR 57 % Chance of Winning LEI 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.705 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northamptonshire and Leicestershire are poised to clash in the Vitality Blast on June 21, 2024, with their encounter taking place at County Ground, Northampton. The outing is scheduled to commence at 11:00 P.M IST.

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire took home an easy win against Worcestershire as the visitors which aided their overall standing. Batting first, Northamptonshire notched up 143 runs and lost six wickets which led to a precarious situation for the bowlers who had to defend it. Matthew Breetzke and Sikandar Raza held their nerves to add 52 and 43 runs, respectively, to the scoreboard and Worcestershire had an elementary task ahead of them. Northamptonshire’s bowlers pulled off a miraculous performance by keeping Worcestershire down to 132 runs by the end of the innings and breathed a sigh of relief as they won by a margin of 11 runs.

Leicestershire, too, had some success against Yorkshire in their last outing. The former batted first and found themselves bowled out for 166 runs in the final over. Opener Rishi Patel was the most impactful player during the match since he scored 64 runs. The team’s remaining batters were not of much help as they got dismissed early. Nevertheless, Leicestershire’s bowling unit came through in the clutch to dispatch Yorkshire for 146 runs by the end of 20 overs, leading to a 20-run victory for the visiting team.

Northamptonshire’ chances of winning - 57%

Leicestershire’ chances of winning - 43%

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Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Betting Tips

Northamptonshire to score high before first dismissal

For the first five games of the season, Ricardo Vasconcelos and Matthew Breetzke were tasked with leading the way for Northamptonshire and they were quite consistent in setting up their partnerships. They scored 27, 8, 37, 49 and 25 runs in the first five fixtures but captain David Willey felt the need to take over from Ricardo Vasconcelos in the match against Worcestershire. In collaboration with Matthew Breetzke, the pair added 34 runs to the first wicket which is a decent opening total. Regardless of the ones who play the roles of the openers, Northamptonshire have maintained a solid run on the opening front and are on course for a decent display.

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction

County Ground in Northampton has supported big totals for the teams batting first and a score upwards of 180 is very much possible on this surface. Apart from the first match hosted here this season where the home team won while chasing, those batting first were the victors on the remaining two occasions. The toss winner in the next match will want to set the target.

Weather Report

With a minimal 10% chance of rainfall, Northampton is likely to be unaffected by precipitation and the temperature is expected to reach 22 degrees Celsius.

Northamptonshire Player List

David Willey (c), Luke Procter, Emilio Gay, George Bartlett, James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Saif Zaib, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Sikandar Raza, Lewis McManus, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, George Weldon, Jack White, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, Siddarth Kaul.

Predicted Playing XI

David Willey (C) Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter George Bartlett Batter Ravi Bopara All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Saif Zaib Batter Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Justin Broad Batter Ben Sanderson Bowler Freddie Heldreich Bowler Raphael Weatherall Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire’s form has been quite up and down in the last four games but it is expected to stabilize going forward.

Leicestershire Player List

Peter Handscomb (c), Lewis Hill, Marcus Harris, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Ben Green, Ben Mike, Ian Holland, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Chris Wright, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker, Sam Wood, Scott Currie, Lewis Goldsworthy.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Harry Swindells Batter Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Louis Kimber Batter Peter Handscomb (C) Batter Wiaan Mulder Batter Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Ben Mike Bowler Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder Scott Currie Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire lack a little bit of firepower as they take on Northamptonshire, especially seeing as the batters did not make any impact whatsoever in the last match.

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head

Northamptonshire have a four-win lead over Leicestershire in their encounters with 11 wins while the latter have seven against their name.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 22

Northamptonshire - 11

Leicestershire - 7

No Result/Abandoned - 4

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire

Sol Budinger’s poor form has finally caught up to him since Leicestershire dropped him in favor of Harry Swindells for the last two games. There certainly seems to be an upswing in momentum as the last three games have witnessed stands of 42, 15 and 10 runs. Leicestershire’s opening order are on the road to recovery but Northamptonshire are already two steps ahead of the former. Skipper David Willey and Matthew Breetzke opened the innings for the team against Worcestershire and scored 34 runs together. The two games prior to that saw Ricardo Vasconcelos and Matthew Breetzke lead the charge with partnerships of 25 and 49 runs. It has become increasingly clear that a little bit of a do over in their opening wicket does not affect the team much which makes Northamptonshire the favorites to achieve a better first wicket partnership than Leicestershire.

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Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Best Batters

Matthew Breetzke to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Matthew Breetzke leads Northamptonshire’s run charts with 243 runs in six innings and a remarkable average of 48.60. He notched up his third half-century of the season against Worcestershire where he amassed 52 runs. He will be expected to continue to be the team’s mainstay in the next match, too.

Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Rishi Patel played an exceptional innings against Yorkshire in their previous encounter where he achieved his first half-century of the season with 64 runs. He is leagues ahead of his teammates with 281 runs in seven innings with a commendable average of 40.14. His knock against Yorkshire inspires confidence in his ability to be their standout batter again.

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Best Bowlers

Saif Zaib to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Saif Zaib is the joint highest wicket-taker for Northamptonshire with seven wickets in four innings. He took one wicket against Worcestershire in his four-over spell but curtailed his economy rate to 6.00. With an average of 10.42, he will be anticipated to emerge as their premier bowler once more.

Scott Currie to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Scott Currie leads Leicestershire’s bowling attack with 13 wickets in seven innings so far and an average of 15.84. He was the top bowler for the team in their last outing against Yorkshire, having captured three wickets in four innings. Further, he was also quite circumspect with runs and ended up with an economy rate of 4.75. He is a dependable player and will be the leading pick for the upcoming match as well.