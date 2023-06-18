Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction
NOR
39%
Chance of Winning
NOT
61%
T20
County Cricket Ground
Facts
- Northamptonshire has only won a single match against Nottinghamshire in the T20 format.
- Nottinghamshire has won four of their latest encounters against Northamptonshire.
Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning
Northamptonshire is currently facing a challenging situation in the tournament and they need to make a significant impact to improve their standings compared to the previous season. However, their current form and performance suggest that it may be difficult for them to win multiple matches and secure a favourable position. Their chances of advancing past the group stage have diminished considerably. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire has a strong chance of progressing to the next stage and they can be expected to confidently face their stronger opponents. They are the favoured team to emerge victorious in the upcoming fixture.
Northamptonshire chance of winning - 39%
Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 61%
Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips
Northamptonshire has faced challenges throughout the tournament and currently finds themselves in a less than desirable position. While batsmen such as Ricardo Vasconcelos, Chris Lynn, and Saif Zaib have been the top run scorers for the team, the overall batting unit has been underwhelming and failed to make a significant impact in recent matches. On the other hand, the bowling lineup has shown some improvement but still has room for growth. Northamptonshire needs to elevate their performance and make a stronger impact as they are already lagging behind on the table.
Nottinghamshire has experienced a notably stronger performance in the tournament and currently finds themselves in a favourable position compared to Northamptonshire. Batsmen such as Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, and Colin Munro have been exceptional, leading the run charts for their team. In the bowling department, skipper Steven Mullaney, along with Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jake Ball, and Samit Patel, have been outstanding contributors. They have collectively taken a significant number of wickets throughout the tournament, further strengthening Nottinghamshire's position. Given their impressive performances thus far, Nottinghamshire is likely to extend their advantage in the upcoming fixture.
Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction
The upcoming game will take place at County Ground, Northampton, where a grand total of 59 T20 matches have already been held. On this pitch, teams have typically posted an average first innings score of 175, indicating a favourable setting for batting. Bowlers, however, have faced challenges in curbing the run flow on this pitch. Out of the 59 matches played, 34 teams emerged victorious when batting first, while 25 teams triumphed when chasing. In the most recent encounter at this venue, Lancashire faced off against Northamptonshire, with Lancashire emerging victorious after opting to bat first. Considering this prevailing pattern, it is probable that the team winning the toss will choose to bat first.
Weather Report
According to the weather forecast, Northampton is expected to have mostly cloudy conditions during the match day, accompanied by temperatures around 24 degrees Celsius. There is a slight 20% chance of precipitation.
Northamptonshire Player List
Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, Josh Cobb, Saif Zaib, David Willey (c), Gareth Berg, Gus Miller, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone (Wk), Lewis McManus (Wk), Ricardo Vasconcelos (Wk), Sam Whiteman (Wk), Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ricardo Vasconcelos
|
Batter
|
Emilio Gay
|
Batter
|
Chris Lynn
|
Batter
|
David Willey (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Saif Zaib
|
Batter
|
Justin Broad
|
All-rounder
|
Lewis McManus
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tom Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Andrew Tye
|
Bowler
|
Ben Sanderson
|
Bowler
|
Freddie Heldreich
|
Bowler
Northamptonshire Team Form
Northamptonshire has struggled to deliver satisfactory performances in the tournament thus far, experiencing a series of disappointing results. They have suffered three consecutive defeats and, adding to their woes, have managed only three wins out of nine matches played. In their recent encounter against Lancashire, their bowling unit struggled to restrict the opposition's scoring, and their batting lineup fell short in chasing the target set by Lancashire.
Nottinghamshire Player List
Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Colin Munro, Dane Schadendorf, Haseeb Hameed, Tom Loten, Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (c), Ben Duckett (Wk), Joe Clarke (Wk), Tom Moores (Wk), Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dane Paterson, Fateh Singh, Jack Brooks, Jake Ball, James Hayes, Liam Patterson-White, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Matthew Montgomery, Olly Stone, Sam King, Shaheen Afridi, Stuart Broad, Toby Pettman
Predicted Playing XI
|
Joe Clarke
|
Batter
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Matthew Montgomery
|
Batter
|
Samit Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Moores
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Steven Mullaney (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Shaheen Shah Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Calvin Harrison
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Carter
|
Bowler
|
Jake Ball
|
Bowler
Nottinghamshire Team Form
Nottinghamshire is currently in excellent form, displaying a winning streak of four matches. With only three losses in the season so far, they appear to be in a strong position and are not significantly threatened by Northamptonshire in terms of performance. In their recent match against Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire showcased an impressive performance by effectively restricting their opponents' runs and successfully chasing down a low total.
Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head
The previous meeting between the two teams concluded without a result. However, in the last four completed matches, Nottinghamshire emerged as the victors. Looking at their overall head-to-head record, Nottinghamshire has been more successful, winning the majority of the matches played between the two teams.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Total - 14
Northamptonshire - 1
Nottinghamshire - 9
Tie/No Result/Abandoned - 4
Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds
Runs in First Six Overs to be Over 43.5 @ 1.4 (Melbet)
Due to the pitch's reputation for high scores, it is expected that the powerplay overs will witness a significant accumulation of runs. The team batting first is likely to enjoy an advantage and have the opportunity to amass a substantial total in the early stages of the match, setting the tone for the rest of the game. It is anticipated that over 43.5 runs could be scored in the first six overs, and this impressive start is expected to have an impact on the overall trajectory of the match.
Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters
Chris Lynn to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter
Chris Lynn currently stands as Northamptonshire’s top batsman. The entire batting unit of the team has shown quite a bit of struggle over the past few matches. Lynn is considered to be reliable and can be counted on to deliver. He has a century to his credit and in his last match against Lancashire, he scored 21 off 21 deliveries.
Alex Hales to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter
Hales is currently one of the leading batsmen for Nottinghamshire, having accumulated 293 runs in nine matches. He has shown remarkable consistency in his performances. In their recent match against Derbyshire, Hales was the top scorer for the team, contributing 35 runs off 30 deliveries. Based on his form and track record, Hales can be expected to make a similar impact in the upcoming game.
Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers
Andrew Tye to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler
Tye has emerged as one of the top wicket-takers in Northamptonshire's bowling unit. In a recent match against Lancashire, he took two wickets while conceding 43 runs in his four-over spell, resulting in an economy rate of 10.75. With a total of 14 wickets in nine innings, Tye is currently leading the team's bowling attack and is expected to continue performing as their best bowler.
Shaheen Shah Afridi to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler
Afridi stands out as Nottinghamshire's top bowler, significantly ahead of the rest of the bowling unit, having taken 13 wickets in nine matches. In their recent match against Derbyshire, Afridi showcased his skills by capturing two wickets while conceding 37 runs in four overs, with an economy rate of 9.25. Given his impressive performances and track record, Afridi can be expected to once again be a key player and emerge as Nottinghamshire's leading bowler in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Nottinghamshire
Northamptonshire's struggles have become increasingly apparent throughout the season, as reflected by their current eighth place in the North Group standings. They finished seventh in the same standings in the 2022 season and it seems unlikely that they will surpass their performance from the previous season. With just three wins in nine matches played thus far, Northamptonshire is facing a critical challenge to improve. Their batting unit needs to regain their momentum and deliver consistent performances. Their three victories came against Worcestershire, Derbyshire, and Leicestershire, all achieved while chasing targets set by their opponents. However, the pitch at County Ground, Northampton, is more favourable for teams batting first. If Northamptonshire loses the upcoming game, they may find themselves in a difficult situation.
In contrast, Nottinghamshire is currently in a favourable position, comfortably occupying the third spot in the North Group table. With six wins in nine matches, they have shown significant improvement compared to last season when they finished fifth with seven wins and six losses. Notably, their defeats in the current season came against Worcestershire, Yorkshire, and Lancashire. Both their batting and bowling departments have performed impressively, making crucial contributions to the team's success. With a four-match winning streak, Nottinghamshire has gained significant momentum and appears to be in a strong position heading into their upcoming encounter. They are highly likely to emerge as the victors in the match.
Northamptonshire to win @ 2.37 (Melbet)
Nottinghamshire to win @ 1.55 (Melbet)Bet Now!