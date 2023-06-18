Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction NOR 39 % Chance of Winning NOT 61 % Bet Now! Northamptonshire and Nottinghamshire are set to face each other for the first time this season at County Ground, Northampton on June 18. The match will commence at 7:00 P.M IST, promising an intriguing showdown between the two teams.

Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire is currently facing a challenging situation in the tournament and they need to make a significant impact to improve their standings compared to the previous season. However, their current form and performance suggest that it may be difficult for them to win multiple matches and secure a favourable position. Their chances of advancing past the group stage have diminished considerably. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire has a strong chance of progressing to the next stage and they can be expected to confidently face their stronger opponents. They are the favoured team to emerge victorious in the upcoming fixture.

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 39%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 61%

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Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Northamptonshire has faced challenges throughout the tournament and currently finds themselves in a less than desirable position. While batsmen such as Ricardo Vasconcelos, Chris Lynn, and Saif Zaib have been the top run scorers for the team, the overall batting unit has been underwhelming and failed to make a significant impact in recent matches. On the other hand, the bowling lineup has shown some improvement but still has room for growth. Northamptonshire needs to elevate their performance and make a stronger impact as they are already lagging behind on the table.

Nottinghamshire has experienced a notably stronger performance in the tournament and currently finds themselves in a favourable position compared to Northamptonshire. Batsmen such as Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, and Colin Munro have been exceptional, leading the run charts for their team. In the bowling department, skipper Steven Mullaney, along with Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jake Ball, and Samit Patel, have been outstanding contributors. They have collectively taken a significant number of wickets throughout the tournament, further strengthening Nottinghamshire's position. Given their impressive performances thus far, Nottinghamshire is likely to extend their advantage in the upcoming fixture.

Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

The upcoming game will take place at County Ground, Northampton, where a grand total of 59 T20 matches have already been held. On this pitch, teams have typically posted an average first innings score of 175, indicating a favourable setting for batting. Bowlers, however, have faced challenges in curbing the run flow on this pitch. Out of the 59 matches played, 34 teams emerged victorious when batting first, while 25 teams triumphed when chasing. In the most recent encounter at this venue, Lancashire faced off against Northamptonshire, with Lancashire emerging victorious after opting to bat first. Considering this prevailing pattern, it is probable that the team winning the toss will choose to bat first.

Weather Report

According to the weather forecast, Northampton is expected to have mostly cloudy conditions during the match day, accompanied by temperatures around 24 degrees Celsius. There is a slight 20% chance of precipitation.

Northamptonshire Player List

Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, Josh Cobb, Saif Zaib, David Willey (c), Gareth Berg, Gus Miller, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone (Wk), Lewis McManus (Wk), Ricardo Vasconcelos (Wk), Sam Whiteman (Wk), Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Emilio Gay Batter Chris Lynn Batter David Willey (C) All-rounder Saif Zaib Batter Justin Broad All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Tom Taylor Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Freddie Heldreich Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire has struggled to deliver satisfactory performances in the tournament thus far, experiencing a series of disappointing results. They have suffered three consecutive defeats and, adding to their woes, have managed only three wins out of nine matches played. In their recent encounter against Lancashire, their bowling unit struggled to restrict the opposition's scoring, and their batting lineup fell short in chasing the target set by Lancashire.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Colin Munro, Dane Schadendorf, Haseeb Hameed, Tom Loten, Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (c), Ben Duckett (Wk), Joe Clarke (Wk), Tom Moores (Wk), Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dane Paterson, Fateh Singh, Jack Brooks, Jake Ball, James Hayes, Liam Patterson-White, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Matthew Montgomery, Olly Stone, Sam King, Shaheen Afridi, Stuart Broad, Toby Pettman

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Clarke Batter Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Matthew Montgomery Batter Samit Patel All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Steven Mullaney (C) All-rounder Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Calvin Harrison Bowler Matthew Carter Bowler Jake Ball Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire is currently in excellent form, displaying a winning streak of four matches. With only three losses in the season so far, they appear to be in a strong position and are not significantly threatened by Northamptonshire in terms of performance. In their recent match against Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire showcased an impressive performance by effectively restricting their opponents' runs and successfully chasing down a low total.

Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

The previous meeting between the two teams concluded without a result. However, in the last four completed matches, Nottinghamshire emerged as the victors. Looking at their overall head-to-head record, Nottinghamshire has been more successful, winning the majority of the matches played between the two teams.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Total - 14

Northamptonshire - 1

Nottinghamshire - 9

Tie/No Result/Abandoned - 4

Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Runs in First Six Overs to be Over 43.5 @ 1.4 (Melbet)

Due to the pitch's reputation for high scores, it is expected that the powerplay overs will witness a significant accumulation of runs. The team batting first is likely to enjoy an advantage and have the opportunity to amass a substantial total in the early stages of the match, setting the tone for the rest of the game. It is anticipated that over 43.5 runs could be scored in the first six overs, and this impressive start is expected to have an impact on the overall trajectory of the match.

Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Chris Lynn to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Chris Lynn currently stands as Northamptonshire’s top batsman. The entire batting unit of the team has shown quite a bit of struggle over the past few matches. Lynn is considered to be reliable and can be counted on to deliver. He has a century to his credit and in his last match against Lancashire, he scored 21 off 21 deliveries.

Alex Hales to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Hales is currently one of the leading batsmen for Nottinghamshire, having accumulated 293 runs in nine matches. He has shown remarkable consistency in his performances. In their recent match against Derbyshire, Hales was the top scorer for the team, contributing 35 runs off 30 deliveries. Based on his form and track record, Hales can be expected to make a similar impact in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Andrew Tye to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Tye has emerged as one of the top wicket-takers in Northamptonshire's bowling unit. In a recent match against Lancashire, he took two wickets while conceding 43 runs in his four-over spell, resulting in an economy rate of 10.75. With a total of 14 wickets in nine innings, Tye is currently leading the team's bowling attack and is expected to continue performing as their best bowler.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Afridi stands out as Nottinghamshire's top bowler, significantly ahead of the rest of the bowling unit, having taken 13 wickets in nine matches. In their recent match against Derbyshire, Afridi showcased his skills by capturing two wickets while conceding 37 runs in four overs, with an economy rate of 9.25. Given his impressive performances and track record, Afridi can be expected to once again be a key player and emerge as Nottinghamshire's leading bowler in the upcoming game.