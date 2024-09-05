Northamptonshire vs Somerset Match Prediction NOR 35 % Chance of Winning SOM 65 % Place a bet Batery 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northamptonshire and Somerset will clash in the third quarter finals of the Vitality Blast 2024. The game will be played at County Ground, Northampton on September 5. The game will begin at 11:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the upcoming fixture.

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Chance of Winning

Northamptonshire had a fantastic campaign in this season of the competition. The team finished second in the North Group points table with eight wins and four losses. The team finished the group games with a win against Lancashire. Northamptonshire earned 18 points and a net run rate of -0.151. Northamptonshire will be looking to do well in the next game.

Somerset is a strong team. They had an inconsistent journey in the competition. They lost their last group game against Glamorgan. The team finished 3rd in the South Group points table. The team won eight games and lost five matches. They had 17 points and possess a net run rate of 0.497. Somerset will give their best in the quarter finals of the competition.

Somerset's chance of winning: 65%

Northamptonshire’s chance of winning: 35%

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Northamptonshire vs Somerset Betting Tips

Somerset to score over 25.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@ Batery)

Somerset has entered the quarter finals. The team has a very strong batting order, including their opening pair. Tom Banton and George Thomas open for the team and are doing well in the competition. The pair scored 81, 34 & 40 runs before their first dismissal. Thomas and Banton average at 31.75 & 44.00 respectively in the competition. With their current form, the pair will be looking to score high before their first dismissal in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total score before 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Batery Most sixes: Somerset 1.80 Bet on Batery Most fours: Somerset 1.82 Bet on Batery

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Toss Prediction

The County Ground at Northampton has a balanced track that benefits both batsmen and bowlers. Initially, the wicket offers nice bounce and carry, making it good for batting. However, as the game progresses, the pitch tends to favour seam bowlers more, making strokeplay difficult. Nevertheless, the ground has seen big scores, suggesting that batsmen may have an overall advantage in the game. Even though it's a place where batsmen can enjoy themselves, making runs is still very important at the County Ground. Many teams have won matches here by setting good totals and then bowling cleverly on the pitch to take advantage of its special characteristics.

Weather Report

The weather in Northampton may interrupt the game with rainfall. The temperature will remain below 17 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Player List

Tom Banton, Archie Vaughan, Jake Ball, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ned Leonard, Roelof van der Merwe, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Rew, Kasey Aldridge, Riley Meredith, Ben Green, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Alfie Ogborne, Matt Renshaw, Andrew Umeed, JT Langridge, Josh Davey, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Abell, Fin Hill, Tom Lammonby, Migael Pretorius, George Thomas, Josh Thomas, Lewis Gregory, Will Smeed, Sean Dickson

Predicted Playing XI

Lewis Gregory © All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder George Thomas Batter Tom Abell Batter Sean Dickson Batter Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Craig Overton Bowler Jake Ball Bowler Jack Leach Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter

Somerset Team Form

Somerset lost the last game but made it to the quarter finals. The team has a good batting order but they did not do well in the last game. The bowlers will be looking to redeem themselves after a poor performance in the last game.

Northamptonshire Player List

George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, Lewis McManus, Justin Broad, David Willey, Jack White, Sikandar Raza, Freddie Heldreich, Ben Sanderson, Siddarth Kaul, Emilio Gay, Matthew Breetzke, James Sales, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Karun Nair, Liam Patterson-White, Saif Zaib, George Weldon, Gus Miller, Raphy Weatherall, Ashton Agar, Alex Russell, Prithvi Shaw, Rob Keogh, Mike Finan, Chris Tremain, Luke Procter, George Bartlett, Ravi Bopara

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Saif Zaib All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Ravi Bopara All-rounder David Willey (c) All-rounder Ashton Agar All-rounder Guss Miller Batter Ben Sanderson Bowler Freddie Heldreich Bowler Jack White Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire emerged victorious in the last game with impressive performances with the bat and the ball. They stopped Lancashire at 201 runs and managed to chase the target comfortably, winning the game by 4 wickets. The team is very strong in all the departments and will come in confident in the next game.

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Somerset leads the tally by 3-2.

Somerset Won: 3

Northamptonshire Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Betting Odds

Northamptonshire clashed against Lancashire in the last game. Lancashire batted first in the game and scored 201/9 in the game. Jack White was the best bowler in the game with 3 wickets to his name. David Willey and Ben Sanderson picked 2 wickets each in the game. It was an easy target for Northamptonshire who managed to surpass the target and posted 203/6 in the game, winning it by 4 wickets. Matthew Breetzke scored 76 runs in the game while Ravi Bopara and Ricardo Vasconcelos scored 36 runs each in the game.

Somerset lost their last game against Glamorgan. Glamorgan scored 243/4 in the game. Ben Green picked 2 wickets in the game. It was a huge target to chase. However, Somerset were flushed out in their batting order. The batters lost quick wickets and the team was bundled out at 123 runs. Somerset lost the game by 120 runs. Tom Abell scored 29 runs whereas Tom Banton posted 28 runs in the game. Somerset reached the quarter finals and will be looking to win their next game.

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Northamptonshire vs Somerset Top Batters

Matthew Breetzke to be Northamptonshire's top batter

Matthew Breetzke is the top scorer of the team. He has amassed 460 runs in 13 games at an average of 38.33. Breetzke is in terrific form and strikes over 150.00 in the competition. He scored 76 runs in the last game.

Tom Banton to be Somerset's top batter

Tom Banton is a terrific batter in the squad. He has scored 440 runs in 13 games of the competition. He averages at 44.00 in the competition. Banton smashed 28 runs in the last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Top Bowlers

David Willey to be Northamptonshire's top bowler

David Willey is a very experienced pacer in the team. He has picked 15 wickets in 13 games of the competition. He was able to pick 2 wickets in the last game against Lancashire. Willey will be looking to continue his terrific bowling in the next game as well.

Ben Green to be Somerset’s top bowler

Chris Green is the top bowler of the team. He has managed to pick 21 wickets in 13 games. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. Green shall do well in the next game too.