Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction NOR 42 % Chance of Winning WAR 58 % Bet Now! As the Vitality T20 Blast progresses, the initial excitement seems to be subsiding with teams having played multiple matches. Northamptonshire finds themselves on the wrong side of the table after losing two encounters and winning just one, while Warwickshire has enjoyed success with three wins under their belt. This performance discrepancy sets the stage for an intriguing match, with one team striving to emerge from the shadows while the other tries to strengthen its grip as the top contender in the North Group. Scheduled to take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham on May 31, at 11:00 PM IST, this match is anticipated to be an engaging contest worth watching.

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Warwickshire enters their match against Northamptonshire with a distinct advantage, having already notched three wins in the tournament. In contrast, Northamptonshire has experienced a challenging start, losing their first two matches. Warwickshire is undeniably the favoured team and appears to be in an unbeatable form, leading to their odds of 1.63. While Northamptonshire has the potential to turn the tables and regain their winning momentum, their odds for the match are set at 2.26.

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 42%

Warwickshire chance of winning - 58%

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Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Northamptonshire has been grappling with performance issues, with their players struggling to make substantial contributions and lead the team to victory. The team's desperate need for a win is evident, considering their ongoing challenges in the County Championship as well. Ricardo Vasconcelos has been a standout performer in Northamptonshire's batting lineup, consistently fulfilling his role as an opening batsman, although the desired outcomes have eluded him. Despite the efforts of their captain, David Willey, the team has yet to find their stride. However, there have been pleasant surprises in the form of Tom Taylor, who has showcased commendable skills with both bat and ball, emerging as a reliable player for Northamptonshire.

Warwickshire is currently in a commanding position. With three wins already in their kitty, they have been able to avoid the pressure of consecutive losses. Sam Hain has been an invaluable asset for the team this season, emerging as their leading run-scorer and playing a vital role in securing victories by setting imposing targets. The bowling department, featuring the talents of Henry Brookes, Chris Woakes, and Danny Briggs, has been exceptional, consistently taking crucial wickets early in the tournament. Warwickshire's remarkable form is expected to persist, as they continue their winning streak and claim significant triumphs.

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

The upcoming match will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham. In the previous 7 T20 matches held at this venue, the home team has clinched victory on 4 occasions. With a highest score of 221 and a lowest score of 121, Edgbaston has witnessed both high-scoring and low-scoring contests, adding to the intrigue of the upcoming spectacle. Interestingly, all 7 matches played here thus far have resulted in triumph for the team batting first. Therefore, it is likely that the team winning the toss will opt to set a target by batting first.

Weather Report

On the day of the match, the weather forecast for Birmingham indicates partly cloudy skies with a minimal 10% chance of rain. The conditions are favourable for cricket, and the temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius during the match.

Northamptonshire Player List

David Willey (c), Gareth Berg, Josh Cobb, Emilio Gay, Harry Gouldstone, George Gowler, Freddie Heldreich, Rob Keogh, Simon Kerrigan, Chris Lynn, Lewis McManus, Gus Miller, Luke Procter, Alex Russell, Ollie Sale, James Sales, Ben Sanderson, Tom Taylor, Andrew Tye, Ricardo Vasconcelos, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Saif Zaib

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Lynn Batter Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter David Willey (C) All-rounder Josh Cobb All-rounder Saif Zaib Batter Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Tom Taylor Bowler Rob Keogh Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler Graeme White Bowler James Sales Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire's struggles in the County Championship seem to have carried over into the T20 Blast as well, evident from their defeats to Worcestershire and Durham. However, they won their most recent match against Derbyshire.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Moeen Ali, Hasan Ali, Chris Benjamin, Jacob Bethell, Ed Barnard, Danny Briggs, Ethan Brookes, Henry Brookes, Michael Burgess, George Garrett, Sam Hain, Olly Hannon-Dalby, Manraj Johal, Amir Khan, Jake Lintott, Glenn Maxwell, Craig Miles, Dan Mousley, Liam Norwell, Will Rhodes, Chris Rushworth, Hamza Shaikh, Che Simmons, Paul Stirling, Chris Woakes, Robert Yates

Predicted Playing XI

Paul Stirling Batter Alex Davies (C) Wicket-keeper Sam Hain Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Dan Mousley All-rounder Chris Benjamin Batter Chris Woakes Bowler Danny Briggs Bowler Craig Miles Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire has been in outstanding form, securing victories in their opening game against Yorkshire and their subsequent matches against Leicestershire and Lancashire.

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

Warwickshire has firmly asserted their supremacy in T20 clashes against Northamptonshire. Over the past 5 matches in the tournament, Warwickshire has emerged victorious in 4 consecutive encounters, underscoring their exceptional form. Moreover, when examining their overall T20 records, Warwickshire enjoys a significant advantage with 4 more wins compared to their rivals.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Total - 39

Northamptonshire - 17

Warwickshire - 21

Tie - 1

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire had a significant advantage over Northamptonshire in the 2022 season, as they finished atop the North Group standings. With an impressive record of 10 wins and only 4 losses, Warwickshire outperformed their rivals who had 6 wins and 6 losses. Although Northamptonshire has 2 T20 Blast titles compared to Warwickshire's 1, the latter still holds the upper hand when considering their overall T20 records and recent form. Warwickshire has been on an impressive winning streak and exudes confidence, while Northamptonshire, although capable of mounting a comeback, faces a challenging task against their formidable opponents.

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Best Batters

RicardoVasconcelos to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

The talented 25-year-old South African player has been making waves in the Blast tournament with his exceptional performances. In Northamptonshire's most recent game against Durham, he stood out as the primary contributor, scoring a solid 52 runs off just 41 balls, resulting in an impressive strike rate of 126.82. Given his current form, it is highly likely that he will continue to excel against Warwickshire and emerge as the top batter for his team once again.

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Sam Hain has truly proven his mettle as a reliable top-order batsman for Warwickshire in the past few games. He has consistently been the standout performer, leading the run-scoring charts in matches against Yorkshire and Leicestershire. His exceptional innings of 83 runs off just 45 balls against Yorkshire, at an impressive strike rate of 184.44, highlights his exceptional form. With such consistent and impressive displays, Sam Hain is undoubtedly a strong contender to be Warwickshire's top batter in the upcoming match.

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Tom Taylor to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Northamptonshire's bowling attack had a dismal outing against Durham as they failed to claim any wickets. However, Tom Taylor stood out in their previous match against Worcestershire, where he took an impressive 3 wickets while maintaining an economy rate of 10.5. Despite not securing wickets in the subsequent game, Taylor's consistent performance positions him as a strong contender for the title of Northamptonshire's top bowler.

Danny Briggs to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

In his initial encounter against Yorkshire, Danny Briggs didn't manage to claim any wickets but displayed remarkable control with an outstanding economy rate of 7.5. However, it was in Warwickshire's match against Leicestershire where his true bowling prowess came to the forefront. He impressively secured 3 wickets while maintaining an exceptional economy rate of just 3.75. This remarkable performance positions him as the leading candidate for Warwickshire's top bowler in the upcoming match.