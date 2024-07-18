Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction

NOR

33%

Chance of Winning

WAR

67%

Parimatch

1.49
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Melbet

1.51
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Megapari

1.505
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T20

County Ground in Northampton

Northamptonshire and Warwickshire’s second outing of the Vitality Blast will be held at County Ground, Northampton. The match is scheduled for July 18, 2024, with the action starting at 11:00 P.M IST.

Facts:

  • Warwickshire’s Sam Hain is the second highest run scorer of the tournament with 461 runs in 11 innings.
  • Matthew Breetzke is Northamptonshire’s leading batter with 363 runs in 11 innings.

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Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire are back in the mix with a victory over Durham which makes the fight at the top tighter. In a match that was affected by the rain, Durham had eight overs to post a winning target and they scored 90 runs which did not seem to be a par score against Northamptonshire who already overcame Durham in similar fashion earlier in the season. Skipper David Willey’s golden duck dismissal raised concerns but Northamptonshire held their nerve as Ashton Agar’s well-made 31 and opener Matthew Breetzke’s 20 reduced the burden on the others and they were able to breeze past Durham with a six-wicket victory.

Warwickshire have pretty much secured a spot in the playoffs after their performance against Derbyshire in the previous match where the Birmingham heroes scored 198 runs. The top order were spot on with their approach as Dan Mousley’s unbeaten 60, Sam Hain’s 52 not out and Moeen Ali’s 59 gave the bowlers enough wiggle room to put Derbyshire under pressure. They managed to bundle out the latter for 154 in the final over and celebrate a 44-run victory.

  • Northamptonshire chance of winning - 33%
  • Warwickshire chance of winning - 67%

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Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Warwickshire to score over 22.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Rob Yates and Alex Davies were evidently having a tough time keeping Warwickshire’s opening wicket alive for a while and more often than not, the burden fell on the other batters. For the previous match against Derbyshire, though, Moeen Ali replaced the former and there seems to be some hope of a revival. He collaborated with the skipper for 21 runs and has an average of 37.50 after two innings. Alex Davies has still got his work cut out for him in terms of consistency and making himself useful but together, the pair are expected to soar.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Northamptonshire Opening Partnership Over 21.5

1.85
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Warwickshire Opening Partnership Over 22.5

1.85
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Higher Opening Partnership: Warwickshire

1.85
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Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

County Ground in Northampton has a batting-friendly surface but the teams batting first and the chasing side are two for two so far with one abandoned game and one tied result. In three out of five completed fixtures, the toss winners elected to bat first and the average first innings total of 173 so far is an added advantage. The toss winning side in the next game will want to bat first as well.

Weather Report

The weather at Northampton is likely to be conducive for cricket with a mere 10% chance of precipitation and the temperature hovering around 26 degrees Celsius.

Northamptonshire Player List

David Willey (c), Luke Procter, Emilio Gay, George Bartlett, James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Saif Zaib, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Sikandar Raza, Lewis McManus, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, George Weldon, Jack White, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, Siddarth Kaul, Ashton Agar.

Predicted Playing XI

David Willey (C)

Batter

Matthew Breetzke

Batter

Ashton Agar

Bowler

Saif Zaib

Batter

Ravi Bopara

All-rounder

Lewis McManus

Wicket-keeper

George Bartlett

Batter

Gus Miller

Bowler

Ben Sanderson

Bowler

Freddie Heldreich

Bowler

Jack White

Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Both of Northamptonshire’s wins in the last three games were against Durham and after having lost to Warwickshire earlier this season by 90 runs, they have got a mammoth task ahead of them.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Danny Briggs, Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Zakary Foulkes.

Predicted Playing XI

Moeen Ali

All-rounder

Alex Davies (C)

Batter

Dan Mousley

Batter

Sam Hain

Batter

Jacob Bethell

Batter

Chris Benjamin

Wicket-keeper

George Garton

All-rounder

Zakary Foulkes

Bowler

Jake Lintott

Bowler

Danny Briggs

Bowler

Craig Miles

Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have won four out of their previous five matches and their batting lineup has only strengthened since then.

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

Warwickshire’s victory over Northamptonshire in the first leg of the season marked their 24th head-to-head win. Northamptonshire are much further behind with 17 wins.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 42

Northamptonshire - 17

Warwickshire - 24

Tie - 1

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Northamptonshire were already starting to show signs of trouble at the front before Ricardo Vasconcelos was replaced by skipper David Willey to open with Matthew Breetzke. In the last three games, Northamptonshire have posted opening stands of 0, 22 and 34 runs but the steady decline does not indicate any abating. On the other hand, things have started looking up for Warwickshire as an underperforming Rob Yates was dropped to accommodate Moeen Ali in the last game and it is certainly a step in the right direction. The team have secured 21, 1 and 24 runs before the first dismissal in the previous three matches and they are on course for a better performance in the next fixture.

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire

T20

County Ground in Northampton, null

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Northamptonshire

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2.60
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Warwickshire

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1.51
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1.505
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Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Matthew Breetzke to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Matthew Breetzke’s 20 against Durham in the last match made him the second highest run scorer for the team in a truncated match. Overall, he has set himself apart from the other batters with 363 runs in 11 innings and an average of 36.30 . Considering the form he has been in, he continues to be the top pick for Northamptonshire.

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Sam Hain’s fifth half-century of the season came against Derbyshire in the last outing where he was not out on 52 by the end of the innings. He has been at the top of his game all season and stands as Warwickshire’s leading run scorer with 461 runs in 11 innings. He is anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Jack White to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Jack White’s two-over spell in his first match of the season against Durham was the best of the team since he picked one wicket and only allowed 5 runs, giving him an economy rate of 2.50. He made life difficult for the bowlers and with an average of 5.00, a similar performance is expected of him in the next match as well.

Danny Briggs to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Danny Briggs led Warwickshire’s bowling attack against Derbyshire in the previous match where he took three wickets in four overs and earned an economy rate of 6.00. He is also the team’s leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 innings and a remarkable average of 12.63. He remains the top choice for the next match, too.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Warwickshire

Warwickshire have nothing to lose anymore with a comfortable three-win advantage over the second-place team in the North Group and possess an impressive net run rate of 1.259. Northamptonshire have some more ground to make up before they catch up to their upcoming rivals and a defeat in this match will set them back against their immediate adversaries. They stand fourth on the table with six wins but their net run rate of -0.318 is an area of concern. Against a daunting side like Warwickshire, it is unlikely that Northamptonshire have the legs to go the distance.
  • Northamptonshire to win @ 2.60 (Parimatch)
  • Warwickshire to win @ 1.49 (Parimatch)
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