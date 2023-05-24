Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction NOR 58.1 % Chance of Winning WOR 41.9 % Bet Now! Amidst the fervor of the ongoing 2023 Vitality Blast tournament, the upcoming clash between Northamptonshire and Worcestershire promises to be an enthralling spectacle. With Northamptonshire having won two titles and Worcestershire showcasing their mettle with one, anticipation builds as they prepare to face off on May 24, 2023, at County Ground in Northampton. Scheduled to commence at 11:00 PM IST (6:30 PM BST), this match promises to deliver an exciting contest.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

As the 2023 Vitality Blast gets underway, it is rather easy for Parimatch to assign odds. Having analyzed the teams’ past performances and head-to-head records, Parimatch has established the odds of Northamptonshire emerging victorious at odds of 1.65, whereas Worcestershire is considered the underdog with slightly lower chances, reflected in their odds of 2.16.

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 60%

Worcestershire chance of winning - 40%

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Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

In their recent matches in the County Championship, Northamptonshire faced significant setbacks as they endured heavy defeats against Hampshire and Nottinghamshire. Despite these challenging circumstances, Saif Zaib emerged as the standout performer for Northamptonshire. On the bowling front, Tom Taylor and James Sales displayed exceptional skills, but unfortunately, their efforts did not yield the desired outcomes. On the flip side, Worcestershire managed to secure a victory against Leicestershire but suffered a substantial defeat at the hands of Glamorgan.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

The match is set to unfold at County Ground, Northampton. Notably, in the seven T20 matches played at this venue, teams that have batted first have emerged victorious every single time. The average first innings score stands at 139, with the highest total recorded being an impressive 180. Given this trend, it can be confidently predicted that the team winning the toss will likely choose to bat first, capitalizing on the advantageous conditions and the historical advantage at this ground.

Weather Report

Cricket enthusiasts can rejoice as the weather conditions in Northampton are ideal, with a consistent temperature ranging from 17 to 21 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the likelihood of rainfall during the game is extremely low, with a mere 1% chance of precipitation expected.

Northamptonshire Player List

David Willey (c), Gareth Berg, Josh Cobb, Emilio Gay, Harry Gouldstone, George Gowler, Freddie Heldreich, Rob Keogh, Simon Kerrigan, Chris Lynn, Lewis McManus, Gus Miller, Luke Procter, Alex Russell, Ollie Sale, James Sales, Ben Sanderson, Tom Taylor, Andrew Tye, Ricardo Vasconcelos, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Saif Zaib

Predicted Playing XI

Emilio Gay Batter Chris Lynn Batter Josh Cobb Batter Rob Keogh All-rounder David Willey (C) Batter Saif Zaib Batter Ricardo Vasconcelos Wicket-Keeper Andrew Tye Bowler Tom Taylor Bowler James Sales Bowler Alex Russell Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire appear to be struggling for form in the County Championship so far. They have lost 3 of their last 5 matches and, and the remaining 2 ended in a draw and a victory.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D’Oliveira (c), Azhar Ali, Kashif Ali, Josh Baker, Michael Bracewell, Pat Brown, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox, Oliver Cox, Henry Cullen, Rehaan Edavalath, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Jack Haynes, Adam Hose, Joe Leach, Jake Libby, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Pollock, Gareth Roderick, Mitchell Santner, Mitchell Stanley, Josh Tongue, Matthew Waite

Predicted Playing XI

Azhar Ali Batter Adam Hose Batter Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Jack Haynes All-rounder Ed Pollock Batter Brett D’Oliveira (C) All-rounder Joe Leach Bowler Ben Gibbon Bowler Matthew Waite All-rounder Adam Finch Bowler Josh Tongue Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire finds themselves in a relatively comfortable position in the County Championship, albeit with a mixture of results. In their previous 5 matches, they emerged victorious in 2, secured draws in 2, and suffered a single defeat.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head

In the last five encounters between the teams, two matches were unfortunately abandoned. In the 2022 season, Northampton emerged victorious in a dominant fashion when they last faced Worcestershire. However, Worcestershire managed to secure victories in the remaining two meetings. Notably, one of those matches concluded in a thrilling manner, with Worcestershire narrowly clinching an 8-run victory in a close finish.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Total matches - 38

Northamptonshire - 15

Worcestershire - 17

No Result/Abandoned - 6

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to score over 51.5 in first six overs @ 1.84 (Parimatch)

In the forthcoming match, Northamptonshire is anticipated to hold the advantage over Worcestershire. Their previous encounter resulted in a resounding victory for Northamptonshire. Furthermore, Northamptonshire outperformed Worcestershire in the 2022 season, winning 6 matches while Worcestershire only managed to secure 2 victories, suffering defeats in 11 matches. Nonetheless, considering Worcestershire's strong form in the County Championship and their historical performance against Northamptonshire in the T20 format, they are expected to offer formidable resistance and make the contest highly competitive.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Best Batters

Chris Lynn to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

In the upcoming match between Northamptonshire and Worcestershire, Chris Lynn is expected to be a key player for Northamptonshire. With an impressive strike rate of 155.56 in the T20 Blast tournament, Lynn has showcased his batting prowess, amassing 266 runs in the 2022 season alone. His overall performance in the Blast tournament has been remarkable, scoring a total of 516 runs across 10 matches. Lynn's highest score of 113, coupled with his remarkable tally of 2 centuries and 4 half-centuries, further solidify his credentials as a top-notch batsman. Parimatch, taking into account his exceptional track record, has assigned him favorable odds of 2.92, underscoring their prediction that he will be the standout batter in the upcoming match.

Adam Hose to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

In Worcestershire's upcoming match, Adam Hose is considered to be the standout batsman, taking into account his recent form and overall performance in the T20 Blast tournament. With a commendable strike rate of 146.1, Hose has displayed consistent improvement over the years. Having played 13 matches in the Blast, he has scored 453 runs in 12 innings, with a highest score of 110. Additionally, Hose has recorded three half-centuries in the tournament, further emphasizing his ability to make impactful contributions with the bat. Parimatch has set Hose's odds at 3.45, indicating their expectation for him to emerge as Worcestershire's top batter in the upcoming match.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers

Tom Taylor to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

The 28-year-old bowler has been on a remarkable wicket-taking spree, particularly showcasing his skills in the County Championship. Despite Northamptonshire's losses against Hampshire and Nottinghamshire in their recent encounters, Taylor showcased his skills and performed admirably. Throughout his career, he has displayed remarkable consistency, and his track record in the Blast tournament is impressive. With 25 wickets taken in 23 innings and an overall economy rate of 9.25 in the format, Taylor has established himself as a reliable and effective bowler.

Matthew Waite to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

With a significant track record of 12 wickets taken across 14 T20 Blast matches in the past two years, Matthew Waite has proven himself to be an exceptional bowler. His impressive economy rate of 9.52 further highlights his ability to restrict runs effectively. Taking into account his recent form in the County Championship, where he displayed exceptional skill, Waite is expected to shine as Worcestershire's top bowler in the upcoming match. In his most recent encounter against Leicestershire, he made a significant impact by taking an impressive tally of 7 wickets across 2 innings, further ensuring his position as a key player to watch out for.