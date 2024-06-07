Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction NOR 61 % Chance of Winning WOR 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.564 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northamptonshire and Worcestershire are slated to go up against each other in the Vitality Blast on June 7, 2024. Their match is going to be held at County Ground, Northampton, with a scheduled start time of 11:35 P.M IST.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire missed out on a hattrick after two successive wins as they found themselves on the losing side against Yorkshire. In the previous match, Yorkshire mounted on 186 runs and Northamptonshire set out to chase it down. However, the top order was a bit of a let down and their performance only declined as the wickets fell. By the end of 20 overs, they were eight wickets down and managed to amass 157 runs, leading to a 29-run defeat for the David Willey-led side on home soil.

Worcestershire kicked off their campaign on the wrong foot but made up for it when they took on Lancashire in the second outing. Lancashire were restricted to 169 runs and Worcestershire had a relatively painless task ahead of them. Largely owing to Brett D'Oliveira’s effort, who added 61 runs to the tally, the rest of the batters made light work of the chase and made sure to surpass the target despite the fall of five wickets.

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 61%

Worcestershire chance of winning - 39%

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Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Northamptonshire to score low before first dismissal

Individually, Ricardo Vasconcelos and Matthew Breetzke have done quite well to kick off their fresh campaign since they have scored 84 and 71 runs, respectively, in three innings. However, they still haven’t found what clicks for their partnership and it has resulted in unimpressive totals of 37, 8, and 27 runs before their first dismissal in the previous three outings. The openers have been blowing hot and cold in terms of their form and there is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding their ability to do justice to the first wicket anytime soon.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northamptonshire Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Worcestershire Opening Partnership Over 15.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Northamptonshire 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

County Ground in Northampton has hosted two games in the season so far and the record is split between the teams batting first and fielding first. It is worth noting that four out of seven matches played at the venue last season concluded in victories for the teams batting first and the average first innings total was 176. Yorkshire also demonstrated in the previous match that batting first is more advantageous at this surface, making it the favored strategy for the toss winner.

Weather Report

With a lowly 10% chance of precipitation and mostly cloudy conditions, the weather is not likely to have a major impact on the outcome of the match. The temperature is expected to remain at 18 degrees Celsius.

Northamptonshire Player List

David Willey (c), Luke Procter, Emilio Gay, George Bartlett, James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Saif Zaib, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Sikandar Raza, Lewis McManus, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, George Weldon, Jack White, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, Siddarth Kaul.

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter David Willey (C) Batter Ravi Bopara All-rounder Saif Zaib Batter Sikandar Raza All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper George Bartlett Batter Ben Sanderson Bowler George Scrimshaw Bowler Freddie Heldreich Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have shown a competitive spirit and are expected to give Worcestershire a proper fight considering the firepower on their side.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Hayden Walsh, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Matthew Waite All-rounder Josh Cobb Batter Adam Hose Batter Ethan Brookes All-rounder Ed Pollock Batter Tom Taylor Bowler Nathan Smith Bowler Hayden Walsh Bowler Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Adam Finch Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire would not back down easily against Northamptonshire but with the kind of form they have displayed, it’s unlikely that they would deter their rivals.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head

Worcestershire are marginally ahead of Northamptonshire in their tally so far with 18 wins against their name. Northamptonshire have beaten their rivals on 16 occasions.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 40

Northamptonshire - 16

Worcestershire - 18

No Result/Abandoned - 6

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Worcestershire to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Ricardo Vasconcelos and Matthew Breetzke are responsible for Northamptonshire’s opening wicket and so far, they have done an adequate job. There is nothing remarkable about their performance given that they have scored 37, 8 and 27 runs in the previous three games. Matthew Breetzke was also the one to scram first in two out of three matches which makes his form appear somewhat dicey. For Worcestershire, Matthew Waite and Brett D'Oliveira started off terribly by scoring just two runs together in their first outing against Yorkshire but they returned in much better shape, having collaborated for 55 runs against Lancashire. There is still a lingering doubt about the longevity of their good form but regardless, Worcestershire are well on their way to outclass Northamptonshire’s opening wicket.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire T20 County Ground in Northampton, null Northamptonshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.432 Bet Now!

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Best Batters

Ravi Bopara to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Ravi Bopara leads the charge for Northamptonshire at present with 110 runs in three innings which includes a half-century. He was the second highest run-getter for the team in their previous encounter against Yorkshire wherein he amassed 35 runs while striking at 166.66. Based on his current form, he is favored to be their standout batter.

Brett D'Oliveira to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Brett D'Oliveira opened the innings for Worcestershire in their outing against Lancashire and made the most of it by piling on 61 runs single handedly, marking his first half-century of the season. Although he was dispatched without having made an impact in the first game, he is the top choice for the upcoming fixture.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers

George Scrimshaw to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

George Scrimshaw managed to topple a single wicket in the last match against Yorkshire but he was much more prolific in the outing against Nottinghamshire where he brought home a three-wicket haul. He is currently their leading wicket-taker with six wickets in three innings and an average of 15.00, making him the top choice for the next match.

Nathan Smith to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Nathan Smith was tied as the leading wicket-taker for the team in their match against Lancashire where he captured two wickets. However, his spell was commendable given how economical he was; in four overs, he delivered a maiden and allowed 32 runs overall which resulted in an economy rate of 8.00. He will be expected to lead the way once again.