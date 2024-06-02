Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction NOR 55 % Chance of Winning YOR 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.983 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the North Group encounter on June 2, 2024 (Sunday), Northamptonshire and Yorkshire will have a go against each other at the County Ground, Northampton to secure early bragging rights. While Northamptonshire have started the tournament with two wins in two games, Yorkshire have one loss in two games. The result of this encounter will make North Group very interesting.

Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire Chance of Winning

Matthew Breetzke and David Willey have been exceptionally good in the last two games to steer Northamptonshire to wins and you can expect them to continue doing the good work in coming games as well. What works in Northamptonshire’s favour is the fact that they can pack a punch from start to finish, with the presence of superstar performers everywhere in the line-up.

On the other hand, Yorkshire rode on Adam Lyth’s batting and Daniel Moriarty’s bowling in the first-round clash; however, lost the momentum in the next game against Leicestershire despite Shan Masood’s best efforts. Yorkshire have never performed well in T20 Blasts, at least in the last few editions, but will that change this year? They have a mountain to climb in the next clash.

NOR’s chance of winning is 55%

YOR’s chance of winning is 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

For the purpose of making good money, be sure to bet on Matthew Bretzkee, who was a rage in SA20 competition and had it not been for Quinton de Kock’s gigantic presence, would have surely made it to the national side. Adam Lyth has been magnificent with the bat for a while and provides as interesting opportunity to make money, just like Daniel Moriarty, whose four wickets broke Worcestershire’s back.

Match Prediction Best Odds Yorkshire Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total wickets in the match Over 12.5 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2022, the County Ground in Northampton has hosted 16 T20 matches, with the batting first team winning nine games and the batting second team winning seven games. The average first innings score at the venue is 183/7, whereas the average first innings winning score is 199/6.

Weather Report

Northampton has a very clear weather prediction for the next week, with the chance of precipitation staying below 10%.

Northamptonshire Player List

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Matthew Breetzke, David Willey (c), Ravi Bopara, Sikandar Raza, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus (wk), George Bartlett, Raphael Weatherall, George Scrimshaw, Freddie Heldreich, Justin Broad, Rob Keogh, Gus Miller

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter David Willey All-rounder Ravi Bopara All-rounder Sikandar Raza Batter Saif Zaib All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper George Bartlett All-rounder Raphael Weatherall Bowler George Scrimshaw Bowler Freddie Heldreich Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have won two wins in two games so far in the T20 Blast to ensure they are at the top of the table in North Group. They will surely want to capitalize on that to build their position at the top of the table.

Yorkshire Player List

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Shan Masood (c), Joe Root, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess, Jafer Chohan, Dominic Leech, Daniel Moriarty, James Wharton, William Luxton

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter Shan Masood Batter Joe Root Batter Donovan Ferreira Wicket-keeper Jordan Thompson All-rounder Matthew Revis All-rounder Dominic Bess Bowler Jafer Chohan Bowler Dominic Leech Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

From two games, Yorkshire have won one and lost one but will aim to win the upcoming encounter to come level with Northamptonshire. Yorkshire have finished in the fifth position on the points table in the 2023 Blast and will surely want to do better.

Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire Head-To-Head

Northamptonshire and Yorkshire have played 17 games against each other, with the former winning five and losing 10 games in the process. That is such incredible dominance by the Yorkies; who would definitely want that to continue for yet another season? Can they do it? - That’s the question.

Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire opening partnership to be over 22.5 runs @1.85 (Parimatch)

In the last three years, Northamptonshire openers have scored 29.45 runs on average, with the last season's average being 31.23. That’s very good - and on par with our expectations. Even in the first game, they had an opening partnership of 27 runs, which is why we are sure they are going to do it again. So bet on them for your own good.

Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire T20 County Ground in Northampton, null Northamptonshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Yorkshire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now!

Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire Best Batters

Ravi Bopara to be Northamptonshire’s best batter (Parimatch)

Ravi Bopara’s persistence should be celebrated as much as we can. The 39-year-old has continued to be a beckon of hope for everyone, even at this age. He has 9181 T20 runs to his name, coming in at an average of 27.90 and a strike rate of 122.57. He has two centuries and 47 half-centuries, including one against Derbyshire in the first game. So be sure that he is going to deliver once again.

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’s best batter (Parimatch)

Dawid Malan has 9033 T20 runs in his career- a manifestation of his incredible consistency in 333 games he has featured in so far. He has an average of 32.37 at a strike rate of 129.41. For someone focused on making money from this game, it is imperative that we just focus on the right things and place our bets on him, for there’s no way he is not going to give us dividends on top of that.

Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire Best Bowlers

David Willey to be Northamptonshire’s best bowler (Parimatch)

David Willey has 298 wickets to his name at an average of 22.85 and an economy rate of 7.84. His consistency can be understood from the fact that he has taken at least one wicket in his last 10 games. One of England’s most skillful bowlers, it’s a shame he is not in the English touring party for the World Cup, but that’s Northamptonshire’s gain.

Dan Moriarty to be Northamptonshire’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Dan Moriarty’s rise as a bowler in English set-up is a story. He has 36 wickets to his name in the shortest format of the sport, but as his four-wicket haul against Worcestershire would suggest, he has the knack of picking crucial wickets in important games. Hence, he provides a very solid opportunity for us to bet on him and let his carnage yield us our returns.