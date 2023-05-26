Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction
NOT
66%
Chance of Winning
DER
34%
T20
Trent Bridge
Nottinghamshire failed to qualify for the knockout stages last season and it was the first instance since 2015 that they were unable to make it into the knockout stages. Ahead of the 2023 season, they signed Pakistan's premier fast bowler Shaheen Afridi. While the Pakistani star’s arrival will bolster the bowling unit of Nottinghamshire, the signing Kiwi batsman Colin Munro will help the improve the batting contingent significantly. Munro is one of the most accomplished and destructive batsmen in the T20 format. However, Nottinghamshire will miss the services of Ben Duckett as he will be away on national duty and in his absence, Tom Moores is expected to step up.
Derbyshire is off to a losing start in the Vitality Blast 2023 season. They lost to Lancashire by four wickets in a closely fought contest on Saturday. Batting first, Derbyshire scored 179 runs, while their opponents Lancashire chased down the target with four balls to spare. Derbyshire signed Haider Ali & Mattew Lamb ahead of the season and the former failed to impress in the opener as he was dismissed for the duck against Lancashire. He is a promising batter and expect him to score match-winning performances. It will be a tough battle for Derbyshire against home team Nottinghamshire.
Facts
- Alex Hales has scored 1502 runs for Nottinghamshire in his Vitality Blast T20 competition.
- Joe Clarke has scored 1531 runs in 58 matches in the competition.
Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning
The match between Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire is expected to be a one-sided affair. Nottinghamshire is a strong side with specialist batsmen and bowlers in their arsenal. Derbyshire lacks depth in their bowling lineup and that makes our decision for Nottinghamshire to dominate the match against Derbyshire an easy one.
Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 66%
Derbyshire chance of winning - 34%
Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips
Alex Hales will be back in action representing Nottinghamshire. Hales lit up the T20 Blast last season scoring 374 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 193.78. We predict Hales to start his season with a fifty against Derbyshire. Wayne Madsen started the season by scoring a fifty. The 39-year-old is expected to come good against Nottinghamshire considering recent form and the surface that is on offer at Trent Bridge.
Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction
This has been a venue where batting first has been preferred historically with 54% of the times teams opting to wield the willow first. The captains of both the teams winning the toss might prefer to bat first. The Trent Bridge stadium in Nottingham typically offers a batsman-friendly pitch, providing a minimal advantage to bowlers.
The average score while batting first at Trent Bridge in T20 matches is 166 runs. The average winning score at this venue is around 185-200 runs. The team batting first will target the 200-run mark.
Weather Report
The weather at Trent Bridge is going to be partly cloudy during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 20°c with no chance of rain.
Nottinghamshire Player List
Ben Slater, Haseeb Hameed, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Lyndon James, Steven Mullaney, Tom Moores, Liam Patterson-White, Luke Fletcher, Olly Stone, Tom Loten, Dane Paterson, Colin Munro, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Joe Clarke
|
Batsman
|
Alex Hales
|
Batsman
|
Colin Munro
|
Batsman
|
Samit Patel
|
Batsman
|
Tom Moores
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Ben Slater
|
All-rounder
|
Stephen Mullaney
|
All-rounder
|
Lyndon James
|
All-rounder
|
Jake Ball
|
Bowler
|
Calvin Harrison
|
Bowler
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
Bowler
Nottinghamshire Team Form
Nottinghamshire won four matches and lost one match in their last five matches in the T20 Blast.
Recent from: W, W, W, W, L
Derbyshire Players List
Billy Godleman, Brooke Guest, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Ben Aitchison, Samuel Conners, Dustin Melton, Anuj Dal, Alex Thomson, Suranga Lakmal, Haider Ali, Zak Chappell, Matthew Lamb, Mark Watt
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Haider Ali
|
Batsman
|
Luis Reece
|
Batsman
|
Wayne Madsen
|
Batsman
|
Leus du Plooy ©
|
Batsman
|
Aneurin Donald
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Anuj Dal
|
All-rounder
|
Mattie McKiernan
|
All-rounder
|
Zak Chappell
|
All-rounder
|
Mark Watt
|
Bowler
|
George Scrimshaw
|
Bowler
|
Zaman Khan
|
Bowler
Derbyshire Team Form
Derbyshire won two matches and lost three matches in their last five matches in the T20 Blast.
Recent form: L, L, W, L, W
Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Head-To-Head Record
Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire clashed in 33 T20 Matches. Nottinghamshire holds a record of 26-7 against the visitors Derbyshire. In their last head-to-head matches, Nottinghamshire won five matches, while Derbyshire was winless.
Matches Played: 33 matches
Nottinghamshire won: 26 matches
Derbyshire won: 7 matches
Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds
The odds favouring Nottinghamshire to win the match are 1.43, while the odds favouring Derbyshire to win the match are 2.70.
Nottinghamshire to score over 52.5 runs in the first six overs @1.85
Considering the batting firepower that Nottinghamshire has scored over 52.5 runs in the powerplay is an easy target to get. Alex Hales has an average strike rate of more than 150 in the powerplay last season. Hales and Joe Clarke are attacking batsmen and we back Nottinghamshire score more than 52 runs in the powerplay.
Derbyshire to score under 47.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.85
Derbyshire scored 47 runs in the first six overs in the first game of the season against Lancashire. With the likes of Shaheen Afridi in the mix it will be a daunting task for Derbyshire to get off to a good start without losing the wicket and we predict Derbyshire to score less than 47 runs in the powerplay.
Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Best Batters
Alex Hales to the best batsman for Nottinghamshire
Alex Hales is coming off a poor PSL season. Hales has a reputation for scoring big runs in the Vitality Blast competition over the years. He scored 374 runs last season. In the absence of Ben Duckett Hales has the additional responsibility of scoring runs for his team and he has a batting-friendly track to kick-start his season on a positive note.
Leus du Plooy to be the top batter for Derbyshire
The captain of Derbyshire Leus du Plooy scored 33 runs in his first game of the season against Lancashire. Du Plooy is a free-flowing batsman and likes to take his chances irrespective of the situation. He is an attacking player and likes pace on the ball. We back Du Plooy to be the top run scorer for Derbyshire.
Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers
Shaheen Afridi to be the top bowler for Nottinghamshire
Shaheen Afridi is one of the best white-ball bowlers in the world. Afridi can swing the ball both ways and is accustomed to picking up wickets in the powerplay and in the death overs with his variation. He has picked up 7 wickets in 7 matches in the T20 blast and overall 64 wickets in 52 matches in his T20 career.
George Scrimshaw to be the top bowler for Derbyshire
Scrimshaw was the leading wicket-taker for Derbyshire last season. He picked up 23 wickets in 15 matches. Scrimshaw picked up 1 wicket in the first match of the 2023 season. We back him to be the top bowler for Derbyshire.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Nottinghamshire
We back the home team Nottinghamshire to win the match against Derbyshire. Nottinghamshire won two of their last three matches at Trent Bridge. Nottinghamshire is undefeated against Derbyshire in their last five head-to-head matches. The batting firepower of Nottinghamshire is another major advantage for the home side.
Nottinghamshire to win @ 1.43 (Parimatch)
Derbyshire to win @2.70 (Parimatch)Bet Now!