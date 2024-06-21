Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction
NOT
48%
Chance of Winning
DER
52%
T20
Trent Bridge
Facts:
- Nottinghamshire lead their tally against Derbyshire by a scoreline of 28-8.
- David Lloyd leads Derbyshire’s run charts with 208 runs in seven innings.
Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning
Nottinghamshire’s previous outing against Durham was washed out but they were finally able to take a breather against Worcestershire prior to that. Worcestershire batted first and scored 141 runs and this total was not enough against the tailenders. The rain interrupted Nottinghamshire’s innings after 100 runs were posted on the board but Alex Hales’ unbeaten half-century put the team in a good position. Eventually, Nottinghamshire rejoiced for the first time this season by a margin of one run via the D/L method.
Derbyshire faced another upset as they took on Warwickshire in the last match. Batting first, the former posted a total of 133 on home soil after having lost seven wickets along the way. David Lloyd led the charge for the team with a half-century while wicket-keeper batter Brooke Guest was a close second with an unbeaten 38. The rest of the team did not offer assistance which made life easy for Warwickshire. The visitors handed Derbyshire a thrashing as they chased it down and won by seven wickets.
- Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 48%
- Derbyshire chance of winning - 52%
Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips
Nottinghamshire to score low before first dismissal
Nottinghamshire’s opening partnerships have been overwhelmingly on the lower side and there seems to be no end to their poor form in the foreseeable future. Joe Clarke and Alex Hales have added 30, 2, 0, 11, 54 and 9 runs to the first wicket in the previous six games. Big totals between the pair are a rarity and given the way that their campaign has progressed, it is highly unlikely that they could remedy this so quickly.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership Over 23.5
Derbyshire Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Derbyshire
Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction
Trent Bridge has been quite beneficial to the teams fielding first since they have been able to keep the first innings totals to a reachable sum. In all three games played here this season, the first innings scores have been in the 150-155 range and chasing has been a relatively easy endeavor. The toss winner will certainly keep that in mind while making a decision and the likelihood of them fielding first is quite high.
Weather Report
The forecast predicts mostly cloudy skies with a negligible 10% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.
Nottinghamshire Player List
Joe Clarke (c), Haseeb Hameed, Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Calvin Harrison, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Fazalhaq Farooqi, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Joe Clarke (C)
|
Batter
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Benjamin Martindale
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Haynes
|
Batter
|
Matthew Montgomery
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Moores
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lyndon James
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Patterson-White
|
All-rounder
|
Calvin Harrison
|
Bowler
|
Olly Stone
|
Bowler
|
Benjamin Lister
|
Bowler
Nottinghamshire Team Form
Nottinghamshire suffered a five-match losing streak before their first one and it does not build confidence in their form in the slightest.
Derbyshire Player List
Samit Patel (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Wayne Madsen, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Cam Fletcher.
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Lloyd
|
Batter
|
Aneurin Donald
|
Batter
|
Cam Fletcher
|
Batter
|
Wayne Madsen
|
Batter
|
Brooke Guest
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Samit Patel (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Ross Whiteley
|
Batter
|
Zak Chappell
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Wagstaff
|
Bowler
|
Pat Brown
|
Bowler
|
Daryn Dupavillon
|
Bowler
Derbyshire Team Form
Derbyshire have had a relatively erratic season but it has certainly shaped up better than their upcoming rivals. They have fluctuated a great deal between winning and losing but they have the firepower to beat Nottinghamshire.
Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head
Nottinghamshire have a significant leg up over Derbyshire with 28 wins out of 41 fixtures while Derbyshire trail way behind with eight wins.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 41
Nottinghamshire - 28
Derbyshire - 8
Tie - 1
Abandoned - 4
Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds
Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire
Joe Clarke and Alex Hales have not quite found their true performance yet and are still struggling to put runs on the board. Their last three completed games are no exception to this as the openers secured stands of 30, 2 and 0 runs. Although there is arguably an improvement, it is too fleeting to gauge whether this form will sustain. On the other hand, the arrival of David Lloyd and Aneurin Donald has brought a great deal of prosperity to Derbyshire’s opening order. The previous game against Warwickshire was an outlier as the pair concluded their partnership with ten runs but in the two games prior to that, they scored 94 and 114 runs together. They are absolutely favored over Nottinghamshire’s openers in the next game.
Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire
T20
Trent Bridge, null
Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Best Batters
Alex Hales to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter
Alex Hales experienced temporary relief from his slump in his performance against Worcestershire where he achieved his first half-century of the season, having scored precisely 50 runs. This boosted him to second place amongst the run scorers with 112 runs in six innings. He remains the top pick for the upcoming game as well.
Aneurin Donald to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter
Aneurin Donald is the second highest run scorer for Derbyshire with 154 runs in four innings and an average of 38.50. He has two half-centuries already but had an unfortunate outing against Warwickshire in the last game where he was dismissed for two runs. Despite this, he has excelled this season and will be expected to be their standout batter.
Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers
Olly Stone to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler
Olly Stone is the leading wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire with ten wickets in seven innings at the moment. He picked a single wicket in their previous outing against Worcestershire during his four-over spell where he ended up with an economy rate of 7.00. He is expected to come out on top in the next game.
Pat Brown to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler
Pat Brown is Derbyshire’s top wicket-taker with 13 wickets in seven innings. He also has a bowling average of 17.30 and emerged as the team’s top bowler against Warwickshire in the last encounter where he claimed two wickets in four overs and earned an economy rate of 6.25. He is the leading choice for the upcoming match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Derbyshire
- Nottinghamshire to win @ 1.90 (Parimatch)
- Derbyshire to win @ 1.90 (Parimatch)
Parimatch