Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction NOT 48 % Chance of Winning DER 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.929 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire are going to meet at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, in the Vitality Blast. Their encounter is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2024, at 11:00 P.M IST.

Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire’s previous outing against Durham was washed out but they were finally able to take a breather against Worcestershire prior to that. Worcestershire batted first and scored 141 runs and this total was not enough against the tailenders. The rain interrupted Nottinghamshire’s innings after 100 runs were posted on the board but Alex Hales’ unbeaten half-century put the team in a good position. Eventually, Nottinghamshire rejoiced for the first time this season by a margin of one run via the D/L method.

Derbyshire faced another upset as they took on Warwickshire in the last match. Batting first, the former posted a total of 133 on home soil after having lost seven wickets along the way. David Lloyd led the charge for the team with a half-century while wicket-keeper batter Brooke Guest was a close second with an unbeaten 38. The rest of the team did not offer assistance which made life easy for Warwickshire. The visitors handed Derbyshire a thrashing as they chased it down and won by seven wickets.

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 48%

Derbyshire chance of winning - 52%

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Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Nottinghamshire to score low before first dismissal

Nottinghamshire’s opening partnerships have been overwhelmingly on the lower side and there seems to be no end to their poor form in the foreseeable future. Joe Clarke and Alex Hales have added 30, 2, 0, 11, 54 and 9 runs to the first wicket in the previous six games. Big totals between the pair are a rarity and given the way that their campaign has progressed, it is highly unlikely that they could remedy this so quickly.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Derbyshire Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Derbyshire 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

Trent Bridge has been quite beneficial to the teams fielding first since they have been able to keep the first innings totals to a reachable sum. In all three games played here this season, the first innings scores have been in the 150-155 range and chasing has been a relatively easy endeavor. The toss winner will certainly keep that in mind while making a decision and the likelihood of them fielding first is quite high.

Weather Report

The forecast predicts mostly cloudy skies with a negligible 10% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Joe Clarke (c), Haseeb Hameed, Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Calvin Harrison, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Fazalhaq Farooqi, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten.

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Clarke (C) Batter Alex Hales Batter Benjamin Martindale All-rounder Jack Haynes Batter Matthew Montgomery All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Lyndon James All-rounder Liam Patterson-White All-rounder Calvin Harrison Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Benjamin Lister Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire suffered a five-match losing streak before their first one and it does not build confidence in their form in the slightest.

Derbyshire Player List

Samit Patel (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Wayne Madsen, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Cam Fletcher.

Predicted Playing XI

David Lloyd Batter Aneurin Donald Batter Cam Fletcher Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Samit Patel (C) All-rounder Ross Whiteley Batter Zak Chappell Bowler Mitchell Wagstaff Bowler Pat Brown Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire have had a relatively erratic season but it has certainly shaped up better than their upcoming rivals. They have fluctuated a great deal between winning and losing but they have the firepower to beat Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head

Nottinghamshire have a significant leg up over Derbyshire with 28 wins out of 41 fixtures while Derbyshire trail way behind with eight wins.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 41

Nottinghamshire - 28

Derbyshire - 8

Tie - 1

Abandoned - 4

Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke and Alex Hales have not quite found their true performance yet and are still struggling to put runs on the board. Their last three completed games are no exception to this as the openers secured stands of 30, 2 and 0 runs. Although there is arguably an improvement, it is too fleeting to gauge whether this form will sustain. On the other hand, the arrival of David Lloyd and Aneurin Donald has brought a great deal of prosperity to Derbyshire’s opening order. The previous game against Warwickshire was an outlier as the pair concluded their partnership with ten runs but in the two games prior to that, they scored 94 and 114 runs together. They are absolutely favored over Nottinghamshire’s openers in the next game.

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Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Best Batters

Alex Hales to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Alex Hales experienced temporary relief from his slump in his performance against Worcestershire where he achieved his first half-century of the season, having scored precisely 50 runs. This boosted him to second place amongst the run scorers with 112 runs in six innings. He remains the top pick for the upcoming game as well.

Aneurin Donald to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Aneurin Donald is the second highest run scorer for Derbyshire with 154 runs in four innings and an average of 38.50. He has two half-centuries already but had an unfortunate outing against Warwickshire in the last game where he was dismissed for two runs. Despite this, he has excelled this season and will be expected to be their standout batter.

Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers

Olly Stone to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Olly Stone is the leading wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire with ten wickets in seven innings at the moment. He picked a single wicket in their previous outing against Worcestershire during his four-over spell where he ended up with an economy rate of 7.00. He is expected to come out on top in the next game.

Pat Brown to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Pat Brown is Derbyshire’s top wicket-taker with 13 wickets in seven innings. He also has a bowling average of 17.30 and emerged as the team’s top bowler against Warwickshire in the last encounter where he claimed two wickets in four overs and earned an economy rate of 6.25. He is the leading choice for the upcoming match.