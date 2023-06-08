Nottinghamshire vs Durham Match Prediction NOT 55 % Chance of Winning DUR 45 % Bet Now! On June 8, Nottinghamshire and Durham are set to clash once again at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The match is slated to commence at 11:00 P.M, and all eyes will be on whether Nottinghamshire can replicate their recent triumph over Durham or if they will surrender victory in this encounter.

Nottinghamshire vs Durham Chances of Winning

Both teams have experienced triumph and disappointment throughout this season. Nottinghamshire's fluctuating results have been less than promising, but their recent consecutive victories have injected them with strong momentum. Durham, on the other hand, has had a campaign that mirrors Nottinghamshire's. However, they have suffered a defeat at the hands of their upcoming opponents earlier this season. If Durham fails to recalibrate their strategy and approach the match with a fresh perspective, they might find themselves in a precarious position.

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 55%

Durham chance of winning - 45%

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Nottinghamshire vs Durham Betting Tips

Nottinghamshire's performance has been characterised by fluctuating form since the commencement of their campaign. With four victories out of the seven matches played, they have achieved an impressive win record. However, their results have been inconsistent in the broader context. They might have secured two consecutive wins, but had suffered defeats in their previous two games. In the initial stage, they won their opening and third fixture but faced a loss in the second match. This unpredictability makes it challenging to anticipate their outcome in the upcoming match. Currently, Nottinghamshire's batting lineup is in exceptional form, led by the outstanding performances of Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, and Colin Munro, who have been consistently among the top run-scorers. On the bowling front, skipper Steven Mullaney, alongside the prolific wicket-taker Shaheen Shah Afridi, has been instrumental in the team's success, making significant contributions.

Durham has participated in six matches thus far in the tournament, securing four victories. They made a strong start to the season by clinching wins in their first two encounters. However, their first defeat came at the hands of Nottinghamshire, where they posted a score of 168/6, only to witness Nottinghamshire chase it down comfortably. Overall, Durham seems to be in decent form, without showing any significant signs of struggle. Their latest victory against Northamptonshire will play a crucial role in determining their standing in the tournament and their prospects of defeating Nottinghamshire, who are currently riding the momentum of two consecutive triumphs.

Nottinghamshire vs Durham Toss Prediction

The forthcoming match is scheduled to be held at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, which serves as the home ground for Nottinghamshire. The pitch at this venue heavily favours batsmen, while pacers may struggle to extract much support from the surface. Among the 57 T20 matches played here, the team batting first has emerged victorious in 34 encounters, whereas the team batting second has won 22 matches. The highest total ever recorded at this ground was 261/2 by Warwickshire. Consequently, batting first provides a significant advantage, and it is highly likely that the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the day of the match in Nottingham predicts abundant sunshine and clear skies. The temperature will be approximately 18 degrees Celsius, and the chance of rain is minimal.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Colin Munro, Dane Schadendorf, Haseeb Hameed, Tom Loten, Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (c), Ben Duckett (Wk), Joe Clarke (Wk), Tom Moores (Wk), Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dane Paterson, Fateh Singh, Jack Brooks, Jake Ball, James Hayes, Liam Patterson-White, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Matthew Montgomery, Olly Stone, Sam King, Shaheen Afridi, Stuart Broad, Toby Pettman

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Clarke Batter Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Matthew Montgomery Batter Samit Patel All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Steven Mullaney (C) All-rounder Calvin Harrison Bowler Matthew Carter Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Jack Brooks Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire encountered a mixed start to the season, securing victories in their first and third fixtures but suffering a loss in the second match. Following that, they experienced two defeats but regained their winning form in their two most recent encounters. In their latest match against Lancashire, Nottinghamshire displayed a dominant performance by restricting their opponents to a meagre total of 145 runs and comfortably chasing it down to emerge victorious.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees, Ashton Turner, Graham Clark, Jonathan Bushnell, Michael Jones, Tom Mackintosh, Tristan Stubbs, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, David Bedingham (Wk), Ollie Robinson (Wk), Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, George Drissell, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Robinson, Mark Wood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, Wayne Parnell

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (C) Batter Graham Clark Batter Michael Jones Batter Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Ashton Turner Batter Wayne Parnell All-rounder Liam Trevaskis Bowler Bas de Leede Bowler Ben Raine Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Luke Stephen Robinson Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham kick-started the season on a positive note, demonstrating early signs of progress compared to their lacklustre performance in the previous year. With four wins already in their pocket, they have shown renewed strength. Despite encountering two defeats along the way, their recent clash against Northamptonshire carries weight in assessing their form and readiness for the upcoming match against their next opponents, considering that they won the match.

Nottinghamshire vs Durham Head-to-Head

Nottinghamshire has a perfect track record against Durham, having emerged victorious in all five of their recent encounters, including one match this season. In general, Nottinghamshire holds a highly favourable record against Durham.

Total - 37

Nottinghamshire - 21

Durham - 11

No Result/Abandoned - 5

Nottinghamshire vs Durham Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Nottinghamshire exhibited a formidable opening partnership in their last encounter against Durham, laying a solid foundation for the rest of the match. Leading the charge was Alex Hales, who emerged as the highest run scorer, joined by Joe Clarke at the top. Their combined efforts yielded an impressive 85-run partnership, with Hales alone contributing 65 runs. Given their remarkable performance and the favourable pitch conditions that facilitate substantial innings, Nottinghamshire is expected to capitalise on the strength of their opening pair and post a respectable total.

Nottinghamshire vs Durham Best Batters

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

The opening batsman, who currently holds the title of the leading run scorer for his team, boasts an impressive strike rate of 172.78. While he had a missed opportunity against Durham in their previous encounter, he showcased a commendable performance in their recent match against Lancashire. Scoring 42 runs off just 24 deliveries, he emerged as the highest scorer of the game. With such momentum behind him, it is anticipated that he will maintain his form and excel against Durham in the upcoming match.

Ollie Robinson to be Durham’s Best Batter

The wicket-keeper batsman has been in a scintillating run of form lately, consistently surpassing his teammates in terms of runs scored. In their match against Leicestershire, he exhibited a superb knock, accumulating an impressive score of 69 runs from just 46 deliveries. Considering his unwavering excellence, it is highly anticipated that Robinson will continue to shine as Durham's standout batsman in the upcoming encounter.

Nottinghamshire vs Durham Best Bowlers

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Afridi has established himself as the standout bowler for Nottinghamshire in the ongoing season. In the match against Lancashire, he displayed his skill by claiming two crucial wickets during his three-over spell. With a total of ten wickets in seven matches and an economy rate of 9.07, Afridi has been a valuable asset to the team. Given his impressive track record, he is highly anticipated to lead the Nottinghamshire bowling attack in the upcoming match.

Ben Raine to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Ben Raine has been a constant in Durham’s bowling arsenal, having snared eight wickets in five matches. Raine showcased his skillset in the recent clash against Leicestershire, even though he did not manage to claim any wickets. However, his commendable economy rate of 6.00 demonstrated his ability to curtail the opposition's scoring opportunities. With such an impressive display, Raine is poised to spearhead Durham's bowling attack as their premier performer in the upcoming match.