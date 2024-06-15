Nottinghamshire vs Durham Match Prediction NOT 59 % Chance of Winning DUR 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.922 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the North Group encounter on June 15, 2024 (Saturday), Nottinghamshire and Durham - two bottom-placed teams in the tournament - will lock horns against each other at Trent Bridge to secure early bragging rights. While Nottinghamshire have lost all but one encounter they have played so far, Durham have won just two out of the five matches so far to secure the second-last position on the North Group points table.

Nottinghamshire vs Durham Chance of Winning

Nottinghamshire's tactics have been disastrous in every sphere of play. Jack Haynes is the only player to have scored over 100 runs so far in the league. Even in the bowling department, barring Ollie Stone, no one has been able to push the baton forward. In such a situation, expecting them to do well seems like a huge risk.

Meanwhile, Durham are not so good either—even though things seem a little structured at first glance. Having lost three games in the ongoing competition already, they run the risk of being mitigated even further and now have a very slender chance in the North Group. Could they rise from here?

NOT’s chance of winning is 59%

DUR’s chance of winning is 41%

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Nottinghamshire vs Durham Betting Tips

The way Ben Raine is going, you surely have to bet on him, for he promises a fine spell of pace bowling against Nottinghamshire, utilising the early moisture available. David Bedingham also comes with a lot of experience and has been one of Durham’s finest batters over the years. If we trust him to do that job, it allows us the opportunity to take the offensive route and launch an attack in the market. Further, can you really leave Alex Hales out of the equation? He proved yesterday that having him is non-negotiable, with the vast experience he offers.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total wickets in the match Over 13.5 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Nottinghamshire vs Durham Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2021, the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham has hosted 40 T20 matches, with the batting first team winning 23 games and the batting second team winning 16 games. The average first-innings score at the venue is 168/7, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 185/6.

Weather Report

Nottingham has a very clear weather prediction for the next week, with the chance of precipitation staying below 10%. That would be great, especially after the Glamorgan vs Hampshire game was ruled out because of rain.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Joe Clarke (c), Alex Hales, Jack Haynes, Will Young, Tom Moores (wk), Matthew Montgomery, Lyndon James, Liam Patterson-White, Calvin Harrison, Olly Stone, Ben Lister, Dillon Pennington, Luke Fletcher, Benjamin Martindale

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Clarke Batter Alex Hales Batter Jack Haynes Batter Will Young Batter Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Matthew Montgomery All-rounder Lewis McManus Bowler Liam Patterson-White All-rounder Calvin Harrison Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Ben Lister Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire have lost five games on a trot before opening their account in the clash against Worcestershire with a one-run win on Friday. The rain had a bigger sway in the game, and eventually, the game was decided by the DLS method.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Graham Clark, Oliver Robinson (wk), David Bedingham, Ashton Turner, Ben Raine, Jonathan Bushnell, Nathan Sowter, Paul Coughlin, Matthew Potts, Callum Parkinson, Haydon Mustard, Ben Dwarshuis, Colin Ackermann, Michael Jones, George Drissell

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees Batter Graham Clark Batter Oliver Robinson Wicket-keeper David Bedingham Batter Ashton Turner Batter Ben Raine All-rounder Jonathan Bushnell All-rounder Nathan Sowter Bowler Paul Coughlin Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham have won two of the five games in the ongoing T20 Blast—hence, they are comfortably better than Nottinghamshire. The concerning fact is that they’re placed at the second-last position on the points table, something they would want to improve upon.

Nottinghamshire vs Durham Head-To-Head

Durham and Nottinghamshire have played 34 games in the shortest format, with the former winning 11 games and losing 21 games. Nottinghamshire are so dominant that they have won the last eight head-to-head games comfortably.

Nottinghamshire vs Durham Betting Odds

Durham opening partnership to be over 20.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Durham have been under-par in terms of overall performance, but their opening partnership has been solid. The duo of Alex Lees and Graham Clark have done well to parch the line - with an average opening partnership of 35 runs in the last five games. That’s very good and we can expect that the opening partnership will be above 30 runs.

Nottinghamshire vs Durham T20 Trent Bridge, null Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.8 Bet Now! Durham Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.878 Bet Now!

Nottinghamshire vs Durham Best Batters

Jack Haynes to be Nottinghamshire’s best batter (Parimatch)

Jack Haynes is the highest run-scorer for Nottinghamshire in the T20 Blast, having scored 112 runs at an average of 22.40. Haynes has a total of 873 runs in the shortest format of the game, at an average of 23.45 which came at a strike rate of 142.06. So trust him to give Nottinghamshire the head-start they want.

Ashton Turner to be Durham’s best batter (Parimatch)

Ashton Turner is the highest run-scorer for Durham in the ongoing T20 Blast, with 122 runs at an average of 24.40. That’s not a surprise, given Turner's 2994 runs in T20s with 15 half-centuries to his name. A wildly successful player for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League, you can bet your money on him to do well for Durham.

Nottinghamshire vs Durham Best Bowlers

Ollie Stone to be Nottinghamshire’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Nottinghamshire could thank Ollie Stone for the kind of performance he has provided for the side, even though they haven’t really translated to wins. In six games, the English pacer has already picked 10 wickets at an average of 20.20. He practically takes a wicket in every 12 balls - hence, increasing the odds of yielding us money.

Ben Raine to be Durham’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Ben Raine has been the most impeccable performer for Durham in the ongoing T20 Blast, having taken nine wickets at an average of 13.11. Talk about that. He has had an economy rate of 7.08 at a strike rate of 11.1. Two matches that Durham won this season are riding on the back of Raine’s performance. Hence, there shouldn’t be any doubt.