Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction NOT 48 % Chance of Winning LAN 52 % Bet Now! Nottinghamshire take on Lancashire in the Match No 51 of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The gap between Nottinghamshire (7) and Lancashire (4) is two points on the table hence a win for either side can have a significant impact on the points table. The game is scheduled to be played on June 4 at 7:30 PM IST.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Chance of Winning

Both teams are in a sticky patch heading into this game. Lancashire, after three wins in a row at the start have lost the last three games and are 3-3 in six games so far. On the other hand, Nottingham head into this fixture on a back of an impressive 11 run win over Warwickshire. Despite their recent struggles, we still believe Lancashire have more than enough in the tank to edge this one and are favourites heading into this fixture.

Nottinghamshire’s chances of winning - 48%

Lancashire’s chances of winning - 52%

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Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

We believe both teams would score big in powerplay. Even though both teams have had their struggles this campaign, both teams have managed to consistently score big in the first six overs. This season, Nottinghamshire and Lancashire are averaging 66 and 60.5 runs in the powerplay, what makes this tip even more enticing is that both teams have conceded 61.2 and 50.3 runs in the powerplay. Hence the possibility of both teams scoring big in powerplay is quite high making this a great tip to act upon. We also reckon Steven Croft would score more runs in the game. In the last five games Croft has managed to score 46, 6, 22, 22 and 34. Last year when these two teams met, Croft managed to score 22 and an unbeaten 61 as Lancashire beat Nottinghamshire in both games. We believe Steven Croft would have a great game when these two teams go head to head on June 4.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

In the three games that were played at Nottingham, twice team batting first has won the game. Even last year when these two teams met at the same venue, Lancashire battered the home team by 87 runs. Hence we believe whoever wins the toss would opt to bat.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather and no interruptions when Nottingham take on Lancashire on June 4. The maximum temperature is expected to be 21C and minimum is expected to be 8C.

Nottinghamshire News & Player List

Nottinghamshire Player List

Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Colin Munro, Dane Schadendorf, Haseeb Hameed, Tom Loten, Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (c), Ben Duckett (Wk), Joe Clarke (Wk), Tom Moores (Wk), Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dane Paterson, Fateh Singh, Jack Brooks, Jake Ball, James Hayes, Liam Patterson-White, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Matthew Montgomery, Olly Stone, Sam King, Shaheen Afridi, Stuart Broad, Toby Pettman

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Clark Batter Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Matthew Montgomery Batter Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Lyndon James All-rounder Steven Mullaney Batter Samit Patel All-rounder Shaheen Afridi All-rounder Matthew Carter Bowler Conor Mckerr Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire two of the first three games but since then had back to back losses against Yorkshire and Worcestershire. The win against Warwickshire has definitely re-established them as one of the contenders for the knockouts but it is this game against Lancs that will give us a better idea on this team’s credentials going forward.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, Daryl Mitchell, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone (c), Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, Dane Vilas (Wk), George Bell (Wk), George Lavelle (Wk), Jos Buttler (Wk), Matthew Hurst (Wk), Philip Salt (Wk), Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells Batter Steven Croft Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Tom Hartley Batter Phillip Salt Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone All-rounder George Bell Batter Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Saqib Mahmood All-rounder Matthew Parkinson Bowler Luke Wood Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire are currently on a free fall, after registering three wins in first three games, Lancashire has suffered back to back defeats against Warwickshire, Yorkshire and Durham. In the last game, Lancashire failed to defend 152 and lost the game by six wickets.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Head to Head

Nottinghamshire has historically had an upper hand in this tie. In 31 games, Nottinghamshire has registered 15 wins. But Lancashire are 3-0 in the last three encounters.

T20 played - 31

Nottinghamshire win(s) - 15

Lancashire win(s) - 12

Ties/No Results - 4

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Jos Buttler to score low in the game

Jos Buttler has looked a shadow of himself in his first two outings for Lancashire. There was much anticipation as Buttler was added to their star studded ranks but was caught in the second over and could only manage one run off two balls. A second failure in successive games for England international surmounted more problems for Lancashire as last year’s runner-up lost three games in the row. Many believe Buttler looked jaded as he completed his IPL campaign with three successive ducks which makes this tip a great value for money. Butler's last five scores in T20 cricket are 0, 0, 0, 1 and 11, you cannot let this opportunity pass by as we believe this is a great chance to earn some quick money.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Top Team Batters

Alex Hales to be Nottinghamshire’s top batter

Alex Hales has been the shining light in a grim campaign so far. Hales is the top scorer for Nottinghamshire this tournament and has three 50s in each of the last three games making him our top pick for the game.

Steven Croft to be Lancashire’s top batter

In the past Steven Croft has been a real nuisance for Nottinghamshire bowlers as last year he managed to score 22 and 61. Even though Daryl Mitchell is the top scorer for Lancashire this season, with Croft opening the batting and consistently scoring in each of the last three games makes him our top pick.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Top Team Bowlers

Steven Mullaney to be Nottinghamshire’s top bowler

Steven Mullaney has had a terrific start to the season, Mullaney has been the top wicket taker for Nottinghamshire with seven wickets in this tournament. Mullaney was outstanding in the last game against Worcestershire as he ended up with 2/28 hence is our top pick for this game.

Luke Wood to be Lancashire’s top bowler

Luke Wood is the leading wicket taker for Lancashire with nine wickets so far this tournament. After back to back defeats in the last three games we believe Wood would play a key role to turn things around and stop the rut in the upcoming games making him our top pick in this fixture.