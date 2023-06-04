Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction
NOT
48%
Chance of Winning
LAN
52%
T20
Trent Bridge
Facts
- Lancashire are 3-0 in the last three games against Nottinghamshire.
- Alex Hales has scored three 50s in last three games.
Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Chance of Winning
Both teams are in a sticky patch heading into this game. Lancashire, after three wins in a row at the start have lost the last three games and are 3-3 in six games so far. On the other hand, Nottingham head into this fixture on a back of an impressive 11 run win over Warwickshire. Despite their recent struggles, we still believe Lancashire have more than enough in the tank to edge this one and are favourites heading into this fixture.
- Nottinghamshire’s chances of winning - 48%
- Lancashire’s chances of winning - 52%
Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
We believe both teams would score big in powerplay. Even though both teams have had their struggles this campaign, both teams have managed to consistently score big in the first six overs. This season, Nottinghamshire and Lancashire are averaging 66 and 60.5 runs in the powerplay, what makes this tip even more enticing is that both teams have conceded 61.2 and 50.3 runs in the powerplay. Hence the possibility of both teams scoring big in powerplay is quite high making this a great tip to act upon. We also reckon Steven Croft would score more runs in the game. In the last five games Croft has managed to score 46, 6, 22, 22 and 34. Last year when these two teams met, Croft managed to score 22 and an unbeaten 61 as Lancashire beat Nottinghamshire in both games. We believe Steven Croft would have a great game when these two teams go head to head on June 4.
Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction
In the three games that were played at Nottingham, twice team batting first has won the game. Even last year when these two teams met at the same venue, Lancashire battered the home team by 87 runs. Hence we believe whoever wins the toss would opt to bat.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather and no interruptions when Nottingham take on Lancashire on June 4. The maximum temperature is expected to be 21C and minimum is expected to be 8C.
Nottinghamshire News & Player List
Nottinghamshire Player List
Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Colin Munro, Dane Schadendorf, Haseeb Hameed, Tom Loten, Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (c), Ben Duckett (Wk), Joe Clarke (Wk), Tom Moores (Wk), Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dane Paterson, Fateh Singh, Jack Brooks, Jake Ball, James Hayes, Liam Patterson-White, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Matthew Montgomery, Olly Stone, Sam King, Shaheen Afridi, Stuart Broad, Toby Pettman
Predicted Playing XI
|
Joe Clark
|
Batter
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Matthew Montgomery
|
Batter
|
Tom Moores
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lyndon James
|
All-rounder
|
Steven Mullaney
|
Batter
|
Samit Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Carter
|
Bowler
|
Conor Mckerr
|
Bowler
Nottinghamshire Team Form
Nottinghamshire two of the first three games but since then had back to back losses against Yorkshire and Worcestershire. The win against Warwickshire has definitely re-established them as one of the contenders for the knockouts but it is this game against Lancs that will give us a better idea on this team’s credentials going forward.
Lancashire News & Player List
Lancashire Player List
Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, Daryl Mitchell, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone (c), Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, Dane Vilas (Wk), George Bell (Wk), George Lavelle (Wk), Jos Buttler (Wk), Matthew Hurst (Wk), Philip Salt (Wk), Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams
Predicted Playing XI
|
Luke Wells
|
Batter
|
Steven Croft
|
Batter
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
Batter
|
Tom Hartley
|
Batter
|
Phillip Salt
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Liam Livingstone
|
All-rounder
|
George Bell
|
Batter
|
Colin de Grandhomme
|
All-rounder
|
Saqib Mahmood
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Parkinson
|
Bowler
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
Lancashire Team Form
Lancashire are currently on a free fall, after registering three wins in first three games, Lancashire has suffered back to back defeats against Warwickshire, Yorkshire and Durham. In the last game, Lancashire failed to defend 152 and lost the game by six wickets.
Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Head to Head
Nottinghamshire has historically had an upper hand in this tie. In 31 games, Nottinghamshire has registered 15 wins. But Lancashire are 3-0 in the last three encounters.
T20 played - 31
Nottinghamshire win(s) - 15
Lancashire win(s) - 12
Ties/No Results - 4
Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds
Jos Buttler to score low in the game
Jos Buttler has looked a shadow of himself in his first two outings for Lancashire. There was much anticipation as Buttler was added to their star studded ranks but was caught in the second over and could only manage one run off two balls. A second failure in successive games for England international surmounted more problems for Lancashire as last year’s runner-up lost three games in the row. Many believe Buttler looked jaded as he completed his IPL campaign with three successive ducks which makes this tip a great value for money. Butler's last five scores in T20 cricket are 0, 0, 0, 1 and 11, you cannot let this opportunity pass by as we believe this is a great chance to earn some quick money.
Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Top Team Batters
Alex Hales to be Nottinghamshire’s top batter
Alex Hales has been the shining light in a grim campaign so far. Hales is the top scorer for Nottinghamshire this tournament and has three 50s in each of the last three games making him our top pick for the game.
Steven Croft to be Lancashire’s top batter
In the past Steven Croft has been a real nuisance for Nottinghamshire bowlers as last year he managed to score 22 and 61. Even though Daryl Mitchell is the top scorer for Lancashire this season, with Croft opening the batting and consistently scoring in each of the last three games makes him our top pick.
Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Top Team Bowlers
Steven Mullaney to be Nottinghamshire’s top bowler
Steven Mullaney has had a terrific start to the season, Mullaney has been the top wicket taker for Nottinghamshire with seven wickets in this tournament. Mullaney was outstanding in the last game against Worcestershire as he ended up with 2/28 hence is our top pick for this game.
Luke Wood to be Lancashire’s top bowler
Luke Wood is the leading wicket taker for Lancashire with nine wickets so far this tournament. After back to back defeats in the last three games we believe Wood would play a key role to turn things around and stop the rut in the upcoming games making him our top pick in this fixture.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Lancashire
Lancashire had a great start to the season as they won the first three games but since then their form has been in a free fall as they have registered back to back defeats against Warwickshire, Yorkshire and Durham. In the last game against Durham, Jos Buttler’s home coming did not go as planned, a second failure in successive nights accentuated Lancashire’s gloom as Durham completed a six wicket victory with 10 balls to spare. Lancashire posted 152 runs on board, their first six batters reaching double figures but nobody surpassed Steven Croft’s 34. Durham grinded out the result as Lancashire spinners could not impact the game and the game ended in a relatively straight forward victory for Durham.
Nottinghamshire too have had an underwhelming season so far. After two wins in the first three games, Nottinghamshire has faltered against Yorkshire and group leaders Worcestershire. However, they came up with the goods against a very strong Warwickshire walking away with a 11 run victory. Lancashire dominated this fixture last year when both teams met. Lancashire won the first game by 87 runs and in the return fixture, Lancashire successfully chased down a par score of 179 and won the game by six wickets. Even early on in the season, Lancashire secured a comfortable 22 run victory over Nottinghamshire to hand the later their first loss of the season. The Bookmakers have labelled Lancashire as favourites heading into this game by giving them lucrative odds of 1.83. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire has been coined as underdogs with PArimatch offering odds as high as 1.98. We believe the real money is with the favourites in this tip as Lancashire would walk away with maximum points come June 4.Bet Now!