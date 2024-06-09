Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction NOT 45 % Chance of Winning LAN 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.30 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.15 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.024 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Nottinghamshire take on Lancashire in the 2024 T20 Blast at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 09 at 07:00 PM IST.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Chance of Winning

Nottinghamshire have had a dismal start to the campaign as they have lost each of the first four games thus far and are currently ninth on the table. A loss in the upcoming game would make things very tricky in the remaining fixtures. In the last game they got outplayed by Derbyshire who won the game by 96 runs.

Unlike their opponents, Lancashire have had a stunning start to the campaign as they have won three of the first four games and are at the top of the points table. The last game against Warwickshire was a close game but Lancashire prevailed at the end. As per our calculations, Lancashire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Nottinghamshire’ chances of winning - 45%

Lancashire’ chances of winning - 55%

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Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Will Young has struggled to find his footing this season and in four matches thus far, Young has scored 43 runs with an average of 10.75 which doesn’t look great. We expect Young’s struggle to continue against a quality bowling attack and he will score low in the upcoming game.

Josh Bohannon struggled to make an impact last year as he had an underwhelming domestic campaign last season. Bohannon's struggles have continued this season as he has scored 56 runs in four matches which makes us believe he would score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Under 13.5 1.81 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 68.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership Lancashire 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last two of the three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 15C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Nottinghamshire News & Player List

Nottinghamshire Player List

Joe Clarke (c), Alex Hales, Jack Haynes, Will Young, Tom Moores (wk), Matthew Montgomery, Lyndon James, Calvin Harrison, Olly Stone, Dillon Pennington, Ben Lister, Luke Fletcher, Benjamin Martindale, Liam Patterson-White

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Clarke Batter Alex Hales Batter Will Young Batter Jack Haynes All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Matthew Montgomery All-rounder Lyndon James Bowler Calvin Harrison All-rounder Olly Stone Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler Ben Lister Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire have struggled to make a mark this season as they have lost each of the first four games thus far and are currently ninth on the table.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Josh Bohannon, Luke Wells, Keaton Jennings (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Hurst (wk), Steven Croft, Chris Green, Luke Wood, Jack Blatherwick, Mitchell Stanley, Saqib Mahmood, Thomas Aspinwall, Tom Bailey, George Bell, George Lavelle, Jack Morley

Predicted Playing XI

Josh Bohannon Batter Luke Wells Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Tom Bruce All-rounder Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Steven Croft All-rounder Chris Green Batter Saqib Mahmood All-rounder Luke Wood Bowler Jack Blatherwick Bowler Mitchell Stanley All-rounder

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire have had a solid start to the campaign as they have won three of the first four games thus far and are currently at the top of the table.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Head to Head

Nottinghamshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Lancashire in this competition 16-12. Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Lancashire: 12

Nottinghamshire: 16

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Lancashire and Nottinghamshire head into this fixture in contrasting form as on one hand, Lancashire has dominated most of the games thus far and have bagged three wins in the first four matches and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire have struggled to get going this season and remain the only side in the North Group who are yet to bag a single point this season. Lancashire do miss their regular opening pair due to the T20 World Cup which has been the let down for them in this campaign but looking at the stats thus far Nottinghamshire too have struggled to get good starts in games and in each of the last two fixtures they have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe, Lancashire would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Top Batters

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’s top batter

Even though Joe Clarke has struggled in the last couple of games we are still going to go with him as in general Nottinghamshire has struggled in the batting department and Clarke has already showcased his class in the first two games. He is the leading run scorer thus far for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Luke Wells to be Lancashire’ top batter

Luke Wells did not have a great season last year but he has been phenomenal thus far as he has been the most consistent batsman this season and in four matches he has scored 154 runs with an average of 51.44. He is the leading run scorer for Lancashire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Top Bowlers

Olly Stone to be Nottinghamshire’s top bowler

Olly Stone has been the shining light in what has been a dismal start to the campaign. In the four games thus far, Stone has had bowling figures of 0/38, 3/30, 2/34 and 3/42. With eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Nottinghamshire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Luke Wood to be Lancashire’ top bowler

Even though Luke Wood hasn't been consistent this season we are still going to back him as he was the leading wicket taker last season for Lancashire and after a couple of underwhelming displays, Wood bagged two wickets in the last game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.