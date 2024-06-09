Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction
NOT
45%
Chance of Winning
LAN
55%
T20
Trent Bridge
Facts:
- With 85 runs, Joe Clarke was the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshire in this campaign.
- With 18 wickets, Luke Wood was the leading wicket taker for Lancashire in the last campaign.
Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Chance of Winning
Nottinghamshire have had a dismal start to the campaign as they have lost each of the first four games thus far and are currently ninth on the table. A loss in the upcoming game would make things very tricky in the remaining fixtures. In the last game they got outplayed by Derbyshire who won the game by 96 runs.
Unlike their opponents, Lancashire have had a stunning start to the campaign as they have won three of the first four games and are at the top of the points table. The last game against Warwickshire was a close game but Lancashire prevailed at the end. As per our calculations, Lancashire are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Nottinghamshire’ chances of winning - 45%
- Lancashire’ chances of winning - 55%
Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Will Young has struggled to find his footing this season and in four matches thus far, Young has scored 43 runs with an average of 10.75 which doesn’t look great. We expect Young’s struggle to continue against a quality bowling attack and he will score low in the upcoming game.
Josh Bohannon struggled to make an impact last year as he had an underwhelming domestic campaign last season. Bohannon's struggles have continued this season as he has scored 56 runs in four matches which makes us believe he would score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Under 13.5
Highest Individual Score Over 68.5
Highest Opening Partnership Lancashire
Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last two of the three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 15C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.
Nottinghamshire News & Player List
Nottinghamshire Player List
Joe Clarke (c), Alex Hales, Jack Haynes, Will Young, Tom Moores (wk), Matthew Montgomery, Lyndon James, Calvin Harrison, Olly Stone, Dillon Pennington, Ben Lister, Luke Fletcher, Benjamin Martindale, Liam Patterson-White
Predicted Playing XI
|
Joe Clarke
|
Batter
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Will Young
|
Batter
|
Jack Haynes
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Moores
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Matthew Montgomery
|
All-rounder
|
Lyndon James
|
Bowler
|
Calvin Harrison
|
All-rounder
|
Olly Stone
|
Bowler
|
Dillon Pennington
|
Bowler
|
Ben Lister
|
Bowler
Nottinghamshire Team Form
Nottinghamshire have struggled to make a mark this season as they have lost each of the first four games thus far and are currently ninth on the table.
Lancashire News & Player List
Lancashire Player List
Josh Bohannon, Luke Wells, Keaton Jennings (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Hurst (wk), Steven Croft, Chris Green, Luke Wood, Jack Blatherwick, Mitchell Stanley, Saqib Mahmood, Thomas Aspinwall, Tom Bailey, George Bell, George Lavelle, Jack Morley
Predicted Playing XI
|
Josh Bohannon
|
Batter
|
Luke Wells
|
Batter
|
Keaton Jennings
|
Batter
|
Tom Bruce
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Hurst
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Steven Croft
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Green
|
Batter
|
Saqib Mahmood
|
All-rounder
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
|
Jack Blatherwick
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Stanley
|
All-rounder
Lancashire Team Form
Lancashire have had a solid start to the campaign as they have won three of the first four games thus far and are currently at the top of the table.
Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Head to Head
Nottinghamshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Lancashire in this competition 16-12. Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and both sides managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Lancashire: 12
Nottinghamshire: 16
Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds
Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire
Lancashire and Nottinghamshire head into this fixture in contrasting form as on one hand, Lancashire has dominated most of the games thus far and have bagged three wins in the first four matches and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire have struggled to get going this season and remain the only side in the North Group who are yet to bag a single point this season. Lancashire do miss their regular opening pair due to the T20 World Cup which has been the let down for them in this campaign but looking at the stats thus far Nottinghamshire too have struggled to get good starts in games and in each of the last two fixtures they have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe, Lancashire would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire
T20
Trent Bridge, null
Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Top Batters
Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’s top batter
Even though Joe Clarke has struggled in the last couple of games we are still going to go with him as in general Nottinghamshire has struggled in the batting department and Clarke has already showcased his class in the first two games. He is the leading run scorer thus far for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Luke Wells to be Lancashire’ top batter
Luke Wells did not have a great season last year but he has been phenomenal thus far as he has been the most consistent batsman this season and in four matches he has scored 154 runs with an average of 51.44. He is the leading run scorer for Lancashire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Top Bowlers
Olly Stone to be Nottinghamshire’s top bowler
Olly Stone has been the shining light in what has been a dismal start to the campaign. In the four games thus far, Stone has had bowling figures of 0/38, 3/30, 2/34 and 3/42. With eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Nottinghamshire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Luke Wood to be Lancashire’ top bowler
Even though Luke Wood hasn't been consistent this season we are still going to back him as he was the leading wicket taker last season for Lancashire and after a couple of underwhelming displays, Wood bagged two wickets in the last game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Lancashire
- Nottinghamshire to win @ 1.62 (PariMatch)
- Lancashire to win @ 2.30 (PariMatch)
Parimatch