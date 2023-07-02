Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction NOT 67 % Chance of Winning LEI 33 % Bet Now! Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire will face off in Match 125 of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast. The much-awaited North Group match will be held at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Sunday, July 2nd, with the scheduled start time being 7:00 pm IST.

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning

Nottinghamshire are coming off a disappointing two-wicket loss against Warwickshire in a closely contested match. Batting first Nottinghamshire managed to score 168 runs in 20 overs on the back of contributions from Tom Moores (73 off 42 balls), Lyndon James (37 off 27 balls) and Joe Clarke (26 off 23 balls). They then started on a good note with the ball dismissing half the side of Warwickshire in the first five overs. Despite picking up early wickets Nottinghamshire ended on the losing side as Warwickshire managed to hold their nerve. Shaheen Afridi bowled a magical spell of 4/29 supported by Jake Ball’s 3/33. With the loss against Warwickshire, Nottinghamshire slipped into fourth position in the North Group standings winning seven out of the 13 matches played.

Leicestershire suffer another loss in the season the recent being against Derbyshire by 71 runs. Leicestershire had a bad start to the game as their bowlers were taken to the cleaners by the opponent batsman smashing 231/4 in 20 overs. Chasing a huge total, Leicestershire openers provided the perfect start smashing 61 runs in the powerplay. Peter Handscomb’s 61 runs in 43 balls couldn't power his team to victory as the rest of the batting unit failed to capitalise on the start and stumbled in the chase handing Derbyshire a much-needed win. Leicestershire have now lost their last five matches and are currently positioned 9th in the North Group standings with two wins in 13 matches.

Nottinghamshire’s chance of winning: 67%

Leicestershire’s chance of winning: 33%

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Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Betting Tips

Peter Handscomb has made an impact with the bat for Leicestershire in the T20 Blast this season, scoring 128 runs in four matches. We predict that he will continue his good form and score over 23.5 runs at odds of 1.89. Tom Moores has also been in good form, scoring 295 runs in 13 matches. We believe that he will step up in a must-win game for his team and score over 19.5 runs at odds of 1.84. Alex Hales has struggled in recent outings, but he is a match-winner in high-pressure games. With their qualification chances hanging in the balance, we believe that he will score over 34.5 runs at odds of 1.89.

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction

The pitch at Trent Bridge is a balanced track that offers something for both batsmen and bowlers. Fast bowlers will be able to extract swing with the new ball, especially in overcast and cloudy conditions. In the 62 T20 domestic matches played at this venue, the team batting first has won 37 matches, while the team batting second has won 24 matches. However, in the last three matches played at Trent Bridge this season, the team batting second has won two and the team batting first has won one. The average first innings score at this venue is 172 runs.

Based on the recent results and the conditions at the ground, the team batting first has a slight advantage over the team batting second. We predict that the team winning the toss will bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Sunday is expected to be around 20 degree Celsius and 50% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 26 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Nottinghamshire Players List

Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Tom Moores, Matthew Montgomery, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Shaheen Afridi, Matthew Carter, Jake Ball, Lyndon James, Haseeb Hameed, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Liam Patterson White, Conor McKerr, Luke Fletcher, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, James Hayes, Dane Paterson

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Alex Hales Batsman Joe Clarke Batsman Lyndon James Batsman Matthew Montgomery All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket Keeper Steven Mullaney All-rounder Samit Patel All-rounder Matthew Carter Bowler Calvin Harrison Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler Jake Ball Bowler

Nottinghamshire recent form

Nottinghamshire have had a rough patch in their recent matches, winning only two and losing three of their last five. They currently sit in fourth place in the North Group, but a loss in their next match could see them drop out of the top four.

Leicestershire Players List

Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Scott Steel, Solomon Budinger, Aaron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Harry Swindells, Lewis Hill, Louis Kimber, Peter Handscomb, Callum Parkinson, Chirs Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naseem Shah, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Will Davis

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Nick Welch Batsman Peter Handscomb Wicket Keeper Rishi Patel Batsman Colin Ackermann All-rounder Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Harry Swindells Batsman Tom Scriven Bowler Michael Finan Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler Matt Silsbury Bowler

Leicestershire Recent Form

Leicestershire have had a horrendous season in the T20 Blast, losing 11 of their 13 matches. They have lost their last five matches in a row and are currently in last place in the North Group. Leicestershire would like to end their season on a winning note when they face Nottinghamshire in the reverse fixture.

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head Record

Both Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire clashed in 38 T20 matches. Leicestershire holds a record of 17-16 against Nottinghamshire. Out of the 17 wins against Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire won 11 games batting first and six matches batting 2nd, While Leicestershire won five games batting first and 11 matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Nottinghamshire won three, while Leicestershire won two games.

Total Matches Played: 38 matches

Nottinghamshire Won: 16 matches

Leicestershire Won: 17 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 5 matches

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to score over 54.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.89 (Melbet)

Nottinghamshire have scored over 54 runs in the first six overs in two of their last three matches. In their most recent match, they scored 61 runs in the powerplay against Warwickshire. In a must-win game, expect Nottinghamshire's opening duo of Alex Hales and Joe Clarke to provide the perfect start. We predict Nottinghamshire to score over 54 runs in the first six overs against Leicestershire.

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Top Batters

Joe Clarke to be the top batter for Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke has been in excellent form for Nottinghamshire this season, scoring 423 runs in 13 matches. He is the leading run-scorer for the team and has scored several match-winning innings. In his last encounter against Leicestershire, Clarke scored a brilliant 41-ball 72 to help Nottinghamshire win the match by 22 runs. We predict that Clarke will be the top batter for Nottinghamshire against Leicestershire.

Peter Handscomb to be the top batter for Leicestershire

Peter Handscomb scored 61 runs off 43 balls in his last outing. The Aussie batter looks in good form and will look to add a few more runs to his tally to wrap up the season. Handscomb has scored 128 runs in four matches. We predict Handscomb to be the top batter for Leicestershire against Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi to be the top bowler for Nottinghamshire

Shaheen Afridi has been the strike bowler for Nottinghamshire in the season. He picked up four wickets in his last match. Afridi has bagged 20 wickets in 13 matches in the season. We predict Shaheen Afridi to be the top bowler for Nottinghamshire against Leicestershire.

Tom Scriven to be the top bowler for Leicestershire

Tom Scriven has picked up eight wickets in five matches. He has been the best bowler for Leicestershire in recent matches. We predict Scriven to add a few more wickets to his tally and be the top bowler for Leicestershire against Nottinghamshire.