Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction
NOT
67%
Chance of Winning
LEI
33%
T20
Trent Bridge
Facts
- Alex Hales has scored 560 runs against Leicestershire.
- Callum Parkinson is the leading wicket-taker for Leicestershire in the season. He has bagged 15 wickets in 13 matches. Parkinson has picked up 23 wickets against Nottinghamshire in his T20 career.
Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning
Nottinghamshire are coming off a disappointing two-wicket loss against Warwickshire in a closely contested match. Batting first Nottinghamshire managed to score 168 runs in 20 overs on the back of contributions from Tom Moores (73 off 42 balls), Lyndon James (37 off 27 balls) and Joe Clarke (26 off 23 balls). They then started on a good note with the ball dismissing half the side of Warwickshire in the first five overs. Despite picking up early wickets Nottinghamshire ended on the losing side as Warwickshire managed to hold their nerve. Shaheen Afridi bowled a magical spell of 4/29 supported by Jake Ball’s 3/33. With the loss against Warwickshire, Nottinghamshire slipped into fourth position in the North Group standings winning seven out of the 13 matches played.
Leicestershire suffer another loss in the season the recent being against Derbyshire by 71 runs. Leicestershire had a bad start to the game as their bowlers were taken to the cleaners by the opponent batsman smashing 231/4 in 20 overs. Chasing a huge total, Leicestershire openers provided the perfect start smashing 61 runs in the powerplay. Peter Handscomb’s 61 runs in 43 balls couldn't power his team to victory as the rest of the batting unit failed to capitalise on the start and stumbled in the chase handing Derbyshire a much-needed win. Leicestershire have now lost their last five matches and are currently positioned 9th in the North Group standings with two wins in 13 matches.
- Nottinghamshire’s chance of winning: 67%
- Leicestershire’s chance of winning: 33%
Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Betting Tips
Peter Handscomb has made an impact with the bat for Leicestershire in the T20 Blast this season, scoring 128 runs in four matches. We predict that he will continue his good form and score over 23.5 runs at odds of 1.89. Tom Moores has also been in good form, scoring 295 runs in 13 matches. We believe that he will step up in a must-win game for his team and score over 19.5 runs at odds of 1.84. Alex Hales has struggled in recent outings, but he is a match-winner in high-pressure games. With their qualification chances hanging in the balance, we believe that he will score over 34.5 runs at odds of 1.89.
Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction
The pitch at Trent Bridge is a balanced track that offers something for both batsmen and bowlers. Fast bowlers will be able to extract swing with the new ball, especially in overcast and cloudy conditions. In the 62 T20 domestic matches played at this venue, the team batting first has won 37 matches, while the team batting second has won 24 matches. However, in the last three matches played at Trent Bridge this season, the team batting second has won two and the team batting first has won one. The average first innings score at this venue is 172 runs.
Based on the recent results and the conditions at the ground, the team batting first has a slight advantage over the team batting second. We predict that the team winning the toss will bat first.
Weather Report
The temperature at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Sunday is expected to be around 20 degree Celsius and 50% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 26 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.
Nottinghamshire Players List
Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Tom Moores, Matthew Montgomery, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Shaheen Afridi, Matthew Carter, Jake Ball, Lyndon James, Haseeb Hameed, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Liam Patterson White, Conor McKerr, Luke Fletcher, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, James Hayes, Dane Paterson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Alex Hales
|
Batsman
|
Joe Clarke
|
Batsman
|
Lyndon James
|
Batsman
|
Matthew Montgomery
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Moores
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Steven Mullaney
|
All-rounder
|
Samit Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Carter
|
Bowler
|
Calvin Harrison
|
Bowler
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Jake Ball
|
Bowler
Nottinghamshire recent form
Nottinghamshire have had a rough patch in their recent matches, winning only two and losing three of their last five. They currently sit in fourth place in the North Group, but a loss in their next match could see them drop out of the top four.
Leicestershire Players List
Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Scott Steel, Solomon Budinger, Aaron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Harry Swindells, Lewis Hill, Louis Kimber, Peter Handscomb, Callum Parkinson, Chirs Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naseem Shah, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Will Davis
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Nick Welch
|
Batsman
|
Peter Handscomb
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Rishi Patel
|
Batsman
|
Colin Ackermann
|
All-rounder
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
All-rounder
|
Rehan Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Harry Swindells
|
Batsman
|
Tom Scriven
|
Bowler
|
Michael Finan
|
Bowler
|
Callum Parkinson
|
Bowler
|
Matt Silsbury
|
Bowler
Leicestershire Recent Form
Leicestershire have had a horrendous season in the T20 Blast, losing 11 of their 13 matches. They have lost their last five matches in a row and are currently in last place in the North Group. Leicestershire would like to end their season on a winning note when they face Nottinghamshire in the reverse fixture.
Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head Record
Both Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire clashed in 38 T20 matches. Leicestershire holds a record of 17-16 against Nottinghamshire. Out of the 17 wins against Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire won 11 games batting first and six matches batting 2nd, While Leicestershire won five games batting first and 11 matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Nottinghamshire won three, while Leicestershire won two games.
- Total Matches Played: 38 matches
- Nottinghamshire Won: 16 matches
- Leicestershire Won: 17 matches
- No Result/ Abandoned: 5 matches
Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds
Nottinghamshire to score over 54.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.89 (Melbet)
Nottinghamshire have scored over 54 runs in the first six overs in two of their last three matches. In their most recent match, they scored 61 runs in the powerplay against Warwickshire. In a must-win game, expect Nottinghamshire's opening duo of Alex Hales and Joe Clarke to provide the perfect start. We predict Nottinghamshire to score over 54 runs in the first six overs against Leicestershire.
Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Top Batters
Joe Clarke to be the top batter for Nottinghamshire
Joe Clarke has been in excellent form for Nottinghamshire this season, scoring 423 runs in 13 matches. He is the leading run-scorer for the team and has scored several match-winning innings. In his last encounter against Leicestershire, Clarke scored a brilliant 41-ball 72 to help Nottinghamshire win the match by 22 runs. We predict that Clarke will be the top batter for Nottinghamshire against Leicestershire.
Peter Handscomb to be the top batter for Leicestershire
Peter Handscomb scored 61 runs off 43 balls in his last outing. The Aussie batter looks in good form and will look to add a few more runs to his tally to wrap up the season. Handscomb has scored 128 runs in four matches. We predict Handscomb to be the top batter for Leicestershire against Nottinghamshire.
Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers
Shaheen Afridi to be the top bowler for Nottinghamshire
Shaheen Afridi has been the strike bowler for Nottinghamshire in the season. He picked up four wickets in his last match. Afridi has bagged 20 wickets in 13 matches in the season. We predict Shaheen Afridi to be the top bowler for Nottinghamshire against Leicestershire.
Tom Scriven to be the top bowler for Leicestershire
Tom Scriven has picked up eight wickets in five matches. He has been the best bowler for Leicestershire in recent matches. We predict Scriven to add a few more wickets to his tally and be the top bowler for Leicestershire against Nottinghamshire.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Nottinghamshire
Nottinghamshire are favoured to win the match against Leicestershire, with Parimatch odds of 1.39. Leicestershire has a lower chance of winning, with odds of 2.85. Nottinghamshire are in a must-win situation, as they lost their previous match against Warwickshire. A win against Leicestershire would put them in a strong position to qualify for the quarterfinals. Nottinghamshire have a good record against Leicestershire this season, having already beaten them by 22 runs earlier in the campaign. We believe that Nottinghamshire will be able to repeat their victory and finish in the top four of the North Group.
- Nottinghamshire to win the match @ 1.39 (Parimatch)
- Leicestershire to win the match @ 2.85 (Parimatch)