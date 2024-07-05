Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction NOT 58 % Chance of Winning LEI 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.735 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire are going to take on each other in the Vitality Blast on July 5, 2024. Meeting at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, the sides will clash at 11:00 P.M IST.

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire prevented themselves from slipping to last place as they beat Derbyshire in their last encounter. Batting first, Nottinghamshire set up a total of 173 runs owing to Joe Clarke’s 47 and scattered contributions from the rest. Derbyshire came awfully close during the chase but because they lost several early wickets, Nottinghamshire’s bowlers were able to keep their opposition in check. Derbyshire scored 165 runs but the home team’s bowlers did not let them progress beyond that before they ran out of time. This led to a nail-biting finish in an eight-run win for Nottinghamshire.

Leicestershire’s stalemate against Northamptonshire in their previous outing was unfortunate since it did not allow them to make any gains in their standing. Northamptonshire hit the ground running while batting first and managed to task Leicestershire with chasing 208 runs. Leicestershire’s opener Rishi Patel knocked it out of the park with a sensational century, having scored 104 runs. Skipper Peter Handscomb was next in line with 43 runs while the rest added scant totals to the tally. They ended up having to draw with Northamptonshire as they reached 208 runs but did not surpass the score.

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 58%

Leicestershire chance of winning - 42%

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Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Betting Tips

Nottinghamshire to score low before first dismissal

Joe Clarke and Alex Hales have not done justice to Nottinghamshire with low opening totals and their impact has been almost negligible. Benjamin Martindale replaced the latter in the last match which gives them a ray of hope but whether or not they can sustain decent partnerships remains to be seen. In the previous five matches, the team has posted opening stands of 38, 30, 2, 0 and 11 runs. This leaves more to be desired from the openers and it is unlikely that they will survive Leicestershire’s bowling attack at this juncture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Leicestershire Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Leicestershire 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction

Trent Bridge has accommodated five matches so far out of which four were played to fruition. In three out of the four completed games, the toss winners elected to bat first and the record between teams batting first and fielding first is equal with two wins each. However, the pitch assists big totals and the toss winning side will want to give themselves a head start by batting first.

Weather Report

Rain is not expected to threaten Nottingham at all even though overcast conditions are predicted. The temperature is expected to touch 21 degrees Celsius.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Joe Clarke (c), Haseeb Hameed, Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Calvin Harrison, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Fazalhaq Farooqi, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten.

Predicted Playing XI

Benjamin Martindale All-rounder Joe Clarke (C) Batter Alex Hales Batter Jack Haynes Batter Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Matthew Montgomery All-rounder Lyndon James All-rounder Liam Patterson-White All-rounder Calvin Harrison Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Benjamin Lister Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire’s victory over Derbyshire was quite impressive and marks a shift in momentum for the side. The batters, especially, were on the money.

Leicestershire Player List

Peter Handscomb (c), Lewis Hill, Marcus Harris, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Ben Green, Ben Mike, Ian Holland, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Chris Wright, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker, Sam Wood, Scott Currie, Lewis Goldsworthy.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Sol Budinger Batter Peter Handscomb (C) Batter Louis Kimber Batter Wiaan Mulder Batter Ben Mike Bowler Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Ian Holland All-rounder Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder Scott Currie Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire are a tad inconsistent in their displays and that makes it difficult to gauge their true form. They are on the backfoot against Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head

Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire are tied with 17 wins apiece in their head-to-head tally. However, Nottinghamshire have a slight edge with three victories in the last five games.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 42

Nottinghamshire - 17

Leicestershire - 17

No Result/Abandoned - 7

Tie - 1

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Alex Hales opened alongside Joe Clarke for Nottinghamshire for a majority of the season but he was demoted to one-down in favor of Benjamin Martindale in the last match. It did not make a significant difference to their performance, seeing as the team’s opening scores in the last three matches have been 38, 30 and 2 runs. Leicestershire have also experimented with their opening order as they replaced Harry Swindells with Sol Budinger in the previous match while Rishi Patel remains their mainstay. In the previous three matches, Leicestershire has posted first wicket totals of 61, 42 and 15 runs. The bookmakers believe that Leicestershire’s lead-off players have the edge going into this fixture.

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire T20 Trent Bridge, null Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.108 Bet Now!

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Best Batters

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Joe Clarke has been Nottinghamshire’s best batter across T20 and County formats and has a total of 158 runs in seven innings this season, making him the team’s leading run scorer. He fell just short of his first half-century of the season against Derbyshire where he departed for 47. He remains the leading choice for the next match, too.

Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Rishi Patel came into his own against Nottinghamshire in the previous outing where he achieved his first ton of the season, having amassed 104 runs while striking at 231.11. He furthered his lead on the run charts with 385 runs in eight innings and an average of 48.12. He is, undoubtedly, the top choice to be their standout batter.

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Best Bowlers

Olly Stone to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Olly Stone leads Nottinghamshire’s bowling attack with 12 wickets in eight innings so far. He also has an average of 22.08 and emerged as the joint highest wicket-taker for the team in their previous outing against Derbyshire, having captured two wickets in four overs. His consistency makes him a lucrative player to bet on.

Scott Currie to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Scott Currie is the leading wicket-taker for Leicestershire with 14 wickets in eight innings and an average of 16.64. He managed to take a single wicket against Nottinghamshire last time around but is anticipated to turn things around in the next match and emerge as their premier bowler.