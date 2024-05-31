Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction NOT 62 % Chance of Winning NOR 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.567 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Nottinghamshire and Northamptonshire will lock horns in the Vitality Blast on May 31, 2024. The sides are going to clash at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, with their encounter scheduled to commence at 11:00 P.M IST.

Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire’s efforts were rewarded with a spot in the quarter finals last season only to be sent packing by title-winners Somerset who restricted the former to a 157-run total in the first innings. Matthew Montgomery was Nottinghamshire’s only batter who left a mark with 51 runs on the board but scant contributions from the rest left the bowlers to put their hands on the plough. In any case, the total was far too low to defend and they could not do much to keep Somerset at bay who advanced and left Nottinghamshire behind by five wickets.

Northamptonshire’s performance in their last game of the 2023 season against Lancashire was just as mediocre as the rest of their campaign. With what seemed like great difficulty, Northamptonshire piled on 138 runs on the board and lost seven wickets along the way which gifted the victory to Lancashire before the second innings was played to fruition. The latter took their time but chased down the target effectively which led to a six-wicket victory.

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 62%

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 38%

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Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Northamptonshire to score high before first dismissal

Ricardo Vasconcelos and Emilio Gay deserve much of the credit for Northamptonshire’s success since their opening partnerships tend to dictate the pace of the game. They are also a difficult pair to go up against and bowlers will have to be on their toes to find a way to break up their partnership. The last five County fixtures witnessed the pair score 99, 90, 12, 31, 80, 20 and 1. Their steady upswing in momentum is incredibly promising and makes them very likely to notch up a competitive opening stand.

Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

Trent Bridge was host to seven games in the previous season of the tournament where the teams batting first came out on top four times with an average first innings total of 179 throughout the season. Historically, the pitch has been better suited to the batting side who have won 34 out of 57 games in the tournament as against the fielding side’s 22 victories. The toss winner would not think twice before electing to bat first.

Weather Report

A negligible 10% chance of precipitation looms over the venue with the temperature reaching 17 degrees Celsius. Cloudy skies are also anticipated on match day.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Calvin Harrison, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Fazalhaq Farooqi, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten.

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Clarke Batter Alex Hales Batter Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Matthew Montgomery All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Steven Mullaney All-rounder Jack Haynes Batter Calvin Harrison Bowler Luke Fletcher Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire made an abhorrent start to their County Championship campaign but they preserved their chances by securing a victory. Nonetheless, their position remains precarious with two defeats against their name in seven matches.

Northamptonshire Player List

Luke Procter (c), Emilio Gay, George Bartlett, James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Saif Zaib, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Sikandar Raza, Lewis McManus, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, David Willey, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, George Weldon, Jack White, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, Siddarth Kaul.

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Emilio Gay Batter Luke Procter (C) All-rounder David Willey Batter Saif Zaib Batter Justin Broad All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Rob Keogh All-rounder Liam Patterson-White Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Freddie Heldreich Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have failed to emerge victorious in any of their matches during the County Championship but they did find themselves on the losing side on one occasion.

Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head

Nottinghamshire have a hefty lead over Northamptonshire with nine wins against the latter’s two in 15 head-to-head meetings.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 15

Nottinghamshire - 9

Northamptonshire - 2

Tie - 2

No result/Abandoned - 2

Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire’s opening order has been their Achilles heel despite having tried out several combinations and they were rather underwhelming in the County Championship, having scored 0, 0, 18, 44, 16 and 12 runs in the last three matches. Their poor form was also glaringly obvious in the 2023 T20 Blast where the openers added 1, 14 and 18 runs to the scoreboard. For Northamptonshire, the openers have done the bulk of their scoring and it is evident with their performances of 99, 90, 12, 31 and 80 runs in the previous three County games. They are also suited to shorter formats considering they scored 17, 56 and 4 runs in the final three 2023 T20 Blast matches. Northamptonshire are, at the moment, miles clear of Nottinghamshire on the opening front.

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Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire Best Batters

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

The opener has consistently been at the top of Nottinghamshire’s run charts, having scored 629 runs in the County Championship and 432 runs in the 2023 T20 Blast. Clarke has been a linchpin for the team and his performances with the bat are mighty impressive. With an average of 69.88 in the County this season, he will be expected to kick off the new tournament with a big knock.

Emilio Gay to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Emilio Gay had a mediocre season in the 2023 T20 Blast where he ended his run with 223 runs in nine innings. However, he was nothing short of sensational in the County Championship, having emerged as the team’s leading batter with 695 runs in 11 innings. With an incredible average of 69.50, the opener is expected to be their standout batter.

Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire Best Bowlers

Dillon Pennington to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Dillon Pennington led Nottinghamshire’s bowling attack in the County Championship and was absolutely phenomenal as he picked a whopping 24 wickets in nine innings. He also maintained a rather remarkable average of 23.83 and an overall economy rate of 3.24. His form makes him the top pick for the upcoming game.

Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Sanderson was among the leading wicket-takers for the team last season where he captured 14 wickets in nine innings. In the County Championship this season, he turned things around and came out on top with 24 wickets in 11 innings. He also achieved an overall economy rate of 3.05 which makes him the top choice for the next match.