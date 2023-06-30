Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction NOT 55 % Chance of Winning WAR 45 % Bet Now! On June 30, Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire are set to lock horns for the second time this season at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The match is scheduled to commence at 11:00 PM IST, and both teams will fiercely compete to improve their standing in the tournament.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Despite having a strong season overall, Nottinghamshire has encountered a setback in their recent matches, suffering two losses out of their last three games. Their batting performance against Worcestershire was underwhelming, as they could only muster a total of 139 runs while batting first. The defeat inflicted by Northamptonshire was even more damaging, with Nottinghamshire enduring a decisive 78-run loss that dented their otherwise impressive campaign.

In contrast, Warwickshire has been enjoying a remarkable run with five consecutive victories, accumulating a commendable 18 points. This upcoming match holds significant importance for Warwickshire, as a positive outcome would greatly contribute to their playoff aspirations and solidify their position at the top of the standings.

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 55%

Warwickshire chance of winning - 45%

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Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Joe Clarke has emerged as the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshire, tallying 397 runs in 12 matches. He has been a consistent contributor in their last three matches and is expected to continue his impactful performances in the upcoming fixture. Clarke scored 19 runs from 18 deliveries against Worcestershire, performed an impressive knock of 72 runs from 41 deliveries against Leicestershire, and contributed 23 runs from 15 deliveries against Northamptonshire.

Meanwhile, Rob Yates has been in exceptional form for Warwickshire this season, accumulating a total of 329 runs in nine matches. He showcased his batting prowess as the highest scorer in the match against Worcestershire, accumulating 59 runs off 39 deliveries. Yates also stood out as the top scorer against Yorkshire, smashing 66 runs from 51 balls. With his recent unstoppable form, Yates can be anticipated to deliver an equally remarkable performance in the upcoming fixture.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

Trent Bridge in Nottingham has witnessed five T20 matches this season, with three won by teams batting first and two by teams batting second. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 171. The last match played here was between Nottinghamshire and Durham, where Durham elected to field first and lost the match. Previously, 57 domestic T20 matches were held here and the teams batting first won 34 times while teams batting second won 22 times. Given the trend of teams winning after batting first, it is likely that toss winners will opt to do the same.

Weather Report

The weather conditions in Nottingham on the day of the match are expected to be favorable for cricket. The temperature is projected to be around 21 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a minimal 10% chance of rainfall.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Colin Munro, Dane Schadendorf, Haseeb Hameed, Tom Loten, Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (c), Ben Duckett (Wk), Joe Clarke (Wk), Tom Moores (Wk), Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dane Paterson, Fateh Singh, Jack Brooks, Jake Ball, James Hayes, Liam Patterson-White, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Matthew Montgomery, Olly Stone, Sam King, Shaheen Afridi, Stuart Broad, Toby Pettman

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Clarke Batter Alex Hales Batter Lyndon James All-rounder Matthew Montgomery Batter Haseeb Hameed Batter Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Steven Mullaney (C) Bowler Calvin Harrison Bowler Matthew Carter Bowler Jake Ball Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire's season has been marked by fluctuations and a mixed bag of results. Although they have suffered two losses in their last three matches, it is worth noting that they previously enjoyed a four-match winning streak, which included a victory against Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Player List

Amir Khan, Dan Mousley, Hamza Shaikh, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Chris Woakes, Ethan Brookes, Glenn Maxwell, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali (c),Paul Stirling, Will Rhodes, Alex Davies (Wk), Chris Benjamin (Wk), Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ed Barnard, George Garrett, Hasan Ali, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Oliver Hannon-Dalby

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Alex Davies (C) Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Dan Mousley All-rounder Chris Benjamin All-rounder Jacob Bethell Batter Chris Woakes Bowler Ed Barnard Batter Danny Briggs Bowler Hasan Ali Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire has enjoyed a relatively smooth season, stringing together an impressive run of five consecutive wins. While they did face a slight slump in form with four defeats sandwiched in the middle of their campaign, they made a strong start, securing victories in their first four matches.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

In the T20 Blast, Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire have clashed in 23 matches thus far. Nottinghamshire holds a slight advantage with 13 victories, including their most recent encounter this season where they emerged victorious by 11 runs. On the other hand, Warwickshire has secured ten wins against their upcoming opponents.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Nottinghamshire - 13

Warwickshire - 10

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire

In their previous match against Warwickshire, Nottinghamshire enjoyed a strong opening partnership of 90 runs courtesy of Joe Clarke and Alex Hales. Conversely, Warwickshire had a comparatively slower start with an opening partnership of 29 runs between Moeen Ali and Alex Davies. Nottinghamshire is likely to get off the line quickly against Warwickshire. It is anticipated that Nottinghamshire will make a rapid start against Warwickshire in their upcoming encounter.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Joe Clarke to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

In the tournament thus far, Clarke has accumulated 397 runs in 12 matches with an impressive strike rate of 166.80. In their previous encounter against Warwickshire, he showcased his prowess by scoring 89 runs off 53 deliveries. While there was a slight dip in his performance during the last match against Worcestershire, where he scored 19 runs off 18 deliveries, he performed magnificently against Leicestershire, scoring 72 runs off just 41 deliveries. Given his consistent track record, Clarke can be trusted to emerge as the top-performing batter once again.

Rob Yates to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Yates emerged as the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshire in their recent match against Worcestershire, showcasing his skills with a solid knock of 59 runs from 39 deliveries. With a total of 329 runs in the nine matches he has played, Yates maintains a strike rate of 134.83. His consistent form and impressive performance make him a strong contender to be the standout batter in the upcoming match.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Steven Mullaney to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

The captain of Nottinghamshire has been one of their prominent wicket-takers, securing 12 wickets in 12 matches. In the recent match against Worcestershire, he displayed great economy, taking a wicket and conceding only 18 runs in four overs. His performance was even more remarkable against Leicestershire, where he claimed three wickets and conceded a mere 18 runs. It is highly likely that he will continue to excel as their top bowler in the upcoming match.

Dan Mousley to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Mousley has been the standout all-rounder for Warwickshire throughout the season, showcasing his skills with an impressive tally of 18 wickets in 12 matches, making him their leading wicket-taker. In their recent clash against Worcestershire, he delivered a stellar performance by claiming four wickets while conceding 41 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 10.25. Based on his consistent form and exceptional bowling abilities, Mousley can be trusted to shine once again as the top performer in Warwickshire's bowling department.