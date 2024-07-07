Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction NOT 40 % Chance of Winning WAR 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.575 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Nottinghamshire will take on Warwickshire in the North Group match of the T20 Blast 2024 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Sunday, June 7. The match is scheduled to start from 7:00 PM IST.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Chance of Winning

Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire are having two contrasting campaigns in the T20 Blast 2024. Warwickshire are the North Group table-toppers, and have lost just two of their nine games so far. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire have managed to win just two of their nine matches.

The kind of form Warwickshire has shown, it will be really difficult for Nottinghamshire to beat them. Warwickshire have won each of their last five matches. Despite the absence of a big T20 star, Warwickshire has got the job done with a lot of consistency.

Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire met earlier this season on June 1. Warwickshire defended a150-run target by 22 runs. The exceptional bowling performance helped Warwickshire choke Nottinghamshire, who have the likes of Alex Hales and Will Young in their squad.

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 40 %

Warwickshire chance of winning - 60 %

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Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Warwickshire captain Alex Davies scored 43 runs off 26 balls in his last outing against Yorkshire. The innings consisted of four boundaries and three sixes. His strike rate in the T20 Blast 2024 is a solid 144.61.

Nottinghamshire star Alex Hales is getting starts but failing to convert them into big scores. In his last outing against Derbyshire, he scored 26 runs off 23 balls. A big innings from Hales is very well round the corner.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

Leicestershire won the toss and elected to field first in the last match in Nottingham. Nottinghamshire were batting on 177/5 before rain interrupted the match. In the match prior to it, Nottinghamshire elected to bat first and win the match by 8 runs. In the rain-marred third last match, Nottinghamshire elected to field first.

Weather Report

50 percent chances of rain in Nottingham on Sunday. With a humidity level of 65 percent the temperature will hover around 18 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 16 km/h.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Joe Clarke (c), Haseeb Hameed, Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Calvin Harrison, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Fazalhaq Farooqi, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten.

Nottinghamshire Playing XI

Joe Clarke (Cap) Wicketkeeper-batter Benjamin Martindale All-rounder Alex Hales Batter Tom Moores (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Jack Haynes Batter Matthew Montgomery Batter Lyndon James All-rounder Patterson-White Bowler Calvin Harrison Bowler Olly Stone Bowler J Lintott Bowler

Nottinghamshire Recent Form

Nottinghamshire lost their first five matches of T20 Blast 2024 before beating Worcestershire by one run (DLS method). They also managed to beat Derbyshire by eight runs on June 21.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson.



Warwickshire Predicted Playing XI

Alex Davies (C and WK) All-rounder Ed Bernard Batter Dan Mousley All-rounder Sam Hain Batter Jacob Bethell All-rounder George Garton All-rounder Chris Benjamin Wicketkeeper-batter Zakary Foulkes Bowler Craig Miles Bowler J Lintott Bowler D Briggs Bowler

Warwickshire Recent Form

Warwickshire are on a five-match unbeaten run at the moment. They defeated Yorkshire by four runs in their last match.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head Record

A total of 24 matches have been played between Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire. Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire have won 12 matches each.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire opening partnership to be over 19.5

Warwickshire lost their first wicket without any score on board in their last match against Yorkshire. The opening pair of Alex Davies and Ed Bernard could score only one run in the match prior to it. However, in the third-last match, the pair partnered for 80 runs off just 53 balls. Davies had opened with Robert Yates and partnered for 12 runs against Nottinghamshire on June 1. The pair of captain Davies and Bernard is very likely going to score at least 20 runs together this time. They have failed to form a partnership in the last two games, and chances of a strong start by them are high this time.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire T20 Trent Bridge, null Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.02 Bet Now! Warwickshire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.575 Bet Now!

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Top Batters

Joe Clarke to be the top batter for Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke is the leading run-scorer for his team at the moment. He has scored 237 runs in nine matches at an average of 163.44 and a strike rate of 29.62. The 29-year-old scored 79 in his last outing against Leicestershire.

Sam Hain to be the top batter for Warwickshire

Sam Hain is the leading run-scorer of T20 Blast 2024 at the moment. He has scored 395 runs in nine matches at an average of 65.83 and a strike rate of 135.27. The 28-year-old right-hander scored 98 unbeaten runs in his last match against Yorkshire.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Top Bowlers

Ollie Stone to be the top bowler for Nottinghamshire

The pacer is the leading wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire. He has picked 12 wickets in nine matches at an average of 22.08 and an economy rate of 9.46. The England international picked two wickets for 35 runs in his last outing against Derbyshire.

Danny Briggs to be the top bowler for Warwickshire

Warwickshire's two-leading wicket-takers are spinners. Danny Briggs has picked the highest wicket for them. The left-arm spinner has picked 16 wickets in nine matches at an average of 13.56 and a strike rate of 6.20. In his last outing against Yorkshire, he registered figures of 3/35.