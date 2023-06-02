Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction
NOT
62%
Chance of Winning
WOR
38%
T20
Trent Bridge
Nottinghamshire finished fifth in the points table with seven wins in 14 matches last year while Worcestershire were the bottom ranked-team after just two wins in 14 league matches.
Facts
- Worcestershire have won each of their three matches of the T20 Blast 2023.
- The first three matches for Nottinghamshire have seen Shaheen Afridi pick four wickets.
- Pat Brown and Brett D'Oliveira have picked seven wickets each in three matches for Worcestershire.
Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning
Worcestershire might have won each of their opening three matches but they are set to face a tough challenge from Nottinghamshire. Worcestershire are placed second in the North Group table while Nottinghamshire have won two and lost two matches and are placed fifth.
The reason why we are backing Nottinghamshire against unbeaten Worcestershire is because of the players they have in their ranks. Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Samit Patel and Shaheen Afridi are part of the squad. Their international experiences are set to come very handy against Worcestershire who don't have a big international name apart from Michael Bracewell in their side.
Nottinghamshire chances of winning - 62%
Worcestershire chances of winning - 38%
Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Shaheen Shah Afridi is a force to reckon with and T20 Blast is definitely lucky to have him. The gun left-arm pacer has picked four wickets at an economy rate of 8.50 in four matches so far. However, he is expected to do a lot better. Once he gets in his zone Nottinghamshire will enter each of their matches with an added advantage. They will always have the advantage of 10-15 runs over the opposition.
Michael Bracewell is fresh from his RCB stint and will play a crucial role in Worcestershire's journey in the T20 Blast 2023. The experience of playing alongside Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell is expected to help him and Worcestershire big time. Overall, Bracewell has played 125 T20 matches and scored 2355 runs at an average of 29.81 and a strike rate of 132.67. He has also picked 49 wickets at an economy rate of 6.76 with his off-spin bowling.
Match Toss Prediction
In the first match at the venue this season, Derbyshire opted to bat first but lost the match by four wickets. In the second match Yorkshire opted to bat and won by eight runs. The trend of winning tosses and opting to bat first is expected to continue for now at the venue.
Weather Report
It's expected to be partly sunny in Nottingham on June 2, Friday. The maximum temperature will go up to 18 degree celsius and there will be no run. The humidity level will be somewhere around 51 percent.
Nottinghamshire Player List
Nottinghamshire Squad
Stephen Mullaney (c), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan), Jake Ball, Stuart Broad, Matthew Carter, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Luke Fletcher, Alex Hales, Haseeb Hameed, Calvin Harrison, James Hayes, Brett Hutton, Lyndon James, Sammy King, Tom Loten, Ben Martindale, Matt Montgomery, Tom Moores, Colin Munro (New Zealand), Samit Patel, Dane Paterson (South Africa), Liam Patterson-White, Toby Pettman, Dane Schadendorf, Fateh Singh, Ben Slater, Olly Stone
Nottinghamshire Predicted XI
|
Joe Clarke
|
Batter
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Matthew Montgomery
|
Batter
|
Tom Moores (wk)
|
Wicketkeeper-Batter
|
Lydon James
|
All-rounder
|
Steve Mullaney (cap)
|
All-rounder
|
Samit Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Carter
|
Bowler
|
Jack Brooks
|
Bowler
Nottinghamshire Team Form
Nottinghamshire have won three of their last five matches in the T20 Blast. In their last match, they lost against a strong Yorkshire squad by eight runs.
Worcestershire Player List
Worcestershire Squad
Brett D'Oliveira (c), Azhar Ali (Pakistan), Kashif Ali, Josh Baker, Michael Bracewell (New Zealand), Pat Brown, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox, Oliver Cox, Henry Cullen, Rehaan Edavalath, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Jack Haynes, Adam Hose, Joe Leach, Jake Libby, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Pollock, Gareth Roderick, Mitchell Santner (New Zealand), Mitchell Stanley, Josh Tongue, Matthew Waite
Worcestershire Predicted XI
|
Michael Bracewell
|
All-rounder
|
Brett DOliveira
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Haynes
|
Batter
|
Adam Hose
|
Batter
|
Kashif Ali
|
Batter
|
Ben Cox (wk)
|
Wicketkeeper-Batter
|
Ed Pollock
|
batter
|
Usma Mir
|
Bowler
|
Adam Finch
|
Bowler
|
Patrick Brown
|
Bowler
|
Dillon Pennington
|
Bowler
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire are unbeaten in the season so far after three matches. They have won four of their last five matches. Interestingly, their last last defeat came against Nottinghamshire in their last match of the 2022 season.
Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Head to Head
Matches: 21
Nottinghamshire won: 12
Worcestershire won: 7
Abandoned: 2
Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds
Nottinghamshire opening partnership to be under 22.5
The opening pair of Joe Clarke and Alex Hales has scored 15, 29, 1 and 58 runs together. Clarke scored 68 runs in his first outing before getting out for 2, 20 and 8. Worcestershire bowlers have done a tremendous job. The last two matches have seen them pick their wicket at opposition scores of 24 and 1 respectively. Their in-form bowlers would be aiming to break Nottinghamshire's opening partnership early. Clarke's wicket is they one they could be aiming for straight up.
Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Top Team Batsmen
Alex Hales to be Nottinghamshire's top batter
Star opener Alex Hales has scored 130 runs in four matches at an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of 139.78. He has smashed a fifty each in his last two matches. He would be aiming to score high once again. Overall, he has scored 11046 runs at an average of 30.68 and a strike rate of 147.10.
Adam Hose to be Worcestershire's Top Batter
Adam Hose is the in-form batter for Worcestershire. He has scored 118 runs in three matches at an average of 39.33 and a strike rate of 147.50. Overall, he has scored 2865 runs in 110 T20 matches at a strike rate of 144.11 and an average of 30.80.
Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Top Team Bowlers
Steven Mullaney to be Nottinghamshire's top bowler
The pacer is the leading wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire at the moment. The first four matches have seen him pick five wickets at an average of 23.20 at an economy rate of 8.92. Overall, he has picked 126 wickets in 176 T20 matches at an average of 28.16 and an economy rate of 7.93.
Brett D'Oliveira to be Worcestershire's top bowler
Brett D'Oliveira has taken two wickets at least in each of the three matches he has played this season. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker for Worcestershire in the season so far. Overall, he has picked 69 T20 wickets in four matches at an average of 29.81 and an economy rate of 7.65.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Nottinghamshire
Nottinghamshire have four of their batters scoring over 100 runs so far at a very decent average. While Tom Moores has scored 104 runs in two matches at an average of 52, Alex Hales has scored 130 runs at an average of 43.33. Colin Munro and Matthew Montgomery have scored 135 and 126 runs at an average of 33.75 and 31.50 respectively.
In the pace department Shaheen Afridi has picked four wickets, while Steven Mullaney has picked five wickets at an average of 23.20. Other bowlers including Samit Patel (3 wickets) have also chipped in beautifully.
Worcestershire have mainly relied on the batting Adam Hose and Kashif Ali - the only two batters in the team who have scored over 100 runs. Pacers Brett D'Oliveira and Pat Brown have picked seven wickets each. Leg-spinner Usama Mir has also chipped in with five wickets. Worcestershire have been favoured a lot by their bowlers, however, this time around they will be up against some quality batters.
The overall composition of the team puts Nottinghamshire ahead of Worcestershire in their upcoming fixture.
Nottinghamshire to win @ 1.62(Melbet)
Worcestershire to win @ 2.30 (Melbet)Bet Now!