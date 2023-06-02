Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction NOT 62 % Chance of Winning WOR 38 % Bet Now! Nottinghamshire will take on Worcestershire in the 2023 T20 Blast North Group match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Friday, June 2. The action will kick start from 11:00 PM IST. Nottinghamshire finished fifth in the points table with seven wins in 14 matches last year while Worcestershire were the bottom ranked-team after just two wins in 14 league matches.

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning

Worcestershire might have won each of their opening three matches but they are set to face a tough challenge from Nottinghamshire. Worcestershire are placed second in the North Group table while Nottinghamshire have won two and lost two matches and are placed fifth.

The reason why we are backing Nottinghamshire against unbeaten Worcestershire is because of the players they have in their ranks. Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Samit Patel and Shaheen Afridi are part of the squad. Their international experiences are set to come very handy against Worcestershire who don't have a big international name apart from Michael Bracewell in their side.

Nottinghamshire chances of winning - 62%

Worcestershire chances of winning - 38%

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Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi is a force to reckon with and T20 Blast is definitely lucky to have him. The gun left-arm pacer has picked four wickets at an economy rate of 8.50 in four matches so far. However, he is expected to do a lot better. Once he gets in his zone Nottinghamshire will enter each of their matches with an added advantage. They will always have the advantage of 10-15 runs over the opposition.

Michael Bracewell is fresh from his RCB stint and will play a crucial role in Worcestershire's journey in the T20 Blast 2023. The experience of playing alongside Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell is expected to help him and Worcestershire big time. Overall, Bracewell has played 125 T20 matches and scored 2355 runs at an average of 29.81 and a strike rate of 132.67. He has also picked 49 wickets at an economy rate of 6.76 with his off-spin bowling.

Match Toss Prediction

In the first match at the venue this season, Derbyshire opted to bat first but lost the match by four wickets. In the second match Yorkshire opted to bat and won by eight runs. The trend of winning tosses and opting to bat first is expected to continue for now at the venue.

Weather Report

It's expected to be partly sunny in Nottingham on June 2, Friday. The maximum temperature will go up to 18 degree celsius and there will be no run. The humidity level will be somewhere around 51 percent.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Nottinghamshire Squad

Stephen Mullaney (c), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan), Jake Ball, Stuart Broad, Matthew Carter, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Luke Fletcher, Alex Hales, Haseeb Hameed, Calvin Harrison, James Hayes, Brett Hutton, Lyndon James, Sammy King, Tom Loten, Ben Martindale, Matt Montgomery, Tom Moores, Colin Munro (New Zealand), Samit Patel, Dane Paterson (South Africa), Liam Patterson-White, Toby Pettman, Dane Schadendorf, Fateh Singh, Ben Slater, Olly Stone

Nottinghamshire Predicted XI

Joe Clarke Batter Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Matthew Montgomery Batter Tom Moores (wk) Wicketkeeper-Batter Lydon James All-rounder Steve Mullaney (cap) All-rounder Samit Patel All-rounder Shaheen Afridi Bowler Matthew Carter Bowler Jack Brooks Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire have won three of their last five matches in the T20 Blast. In their last match, they lost against a strong Yorkshire squad by eight runs.

Worcestershire Player List

Worcestershire Squad

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Azhar Ali (Pakistan), Kashif Ali, Josh Baker, Michael Bracewell (New Zealand), Pat Brown, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox, Oliver Cox, Henry Cullen, Rehaan Edavalath, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Jack Haynes, Adam Hose, Joe Leach, Jake Libby, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Pollock, Gareth Roderick, Mitchell Santner (New Zealand), Mitchell Stanley, Josh Tongue, Matthew Waite

Worcestershire Predicted XI

Michael Bracewell All-rounder Brett DOliveira All-rounder Jack Haynes Batter Adam Hose Batter Kashif Ali Batter Ben Cox (wk) Wicketkeeper-Batter Ed Pollock batter Usma Mir Bowler Adam Finch Bowler Patrick Brown Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire are unbeaten in the season so far after three matches. They have won four of their last five matches. Interestingly, their last last defeat came against Nottinghamshire in their last match of the 2022 season.

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Head to Head

Matches: 21

Nottinghamshire won: 12

Worcestershire won: 7

Abandoned: 2

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire opening partnership to be under 22.5

The opening pair of Joe Clarke and Alex Hales has scored 15, 29, 1 and 58 runs together. Clarke scored 68 runs in his first outing before getting out for 2, 20 and 8. Worcestershire bowlers have done a tremendous job. The last two matches have seen them pick their wicket at opposition scores of 24 and 1 respectively. Their in-form bowlers would be aiming to break Nottinghamshire's opening partnership early. Clarke's wicket is they one they could be aiming for straight up.

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Top Team Batsmen

Alex Hales to be Nottinghamshire's top batter

Star opener Alex Hales has scored 130 runs in four matches at an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of 139.78. He has smashed a fifty each in his last two matches. He would be aiming to score high once again. Overall, he has scored 11046 runs at an average of 30.68 and a strike rate of 147.10.

Adam Hose to be Worcestershire's Top Batter

Adam Hose is the in-form batter for Worcestershire. He has scored 118 runs in three matches at an average of 39.33 and a strike rate of 147.50. Overall, he has scored 2865 runs in 110 T20 matches at a strike rate of 144.11 and an average of 30.80.

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Top Team Bowlers

Steven Mullaney to be Nottinghamshire's top bowler

The pacer is the leading wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire at the moment. The first four matches have seen him pick five wickets at an average of 23.20 at an economy rate of 8.92. Overall, he has picked 126 wickets in 176 T20 matches at an average of 28.16 and an economy rate of 7.93.

Brett D'Oliveira to be Worcestershire's top bowler

Brett D'Oliveira has taken two wickets at least in each of the three matches he has played this season. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker for Worcestershire in the season so far. Overall, he has picked 69 T20 wickets in four matches at an average of 29.81 and an economy rate of 7.65.