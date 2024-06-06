Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction
NOT
62%
Chance of Winning
WOR
38%
T20
Trent Bridge
Facts:
- Nottinghamshire have an edge over Worcestershire in their head-to-head meetings by a scoreline of 12-9.
- Joe Clarke is the top batter for Nottinghamshire with 76 runs in two innings.
- Brett D'Oliveira scored a half-century for Worcestershire in their last match with 61 runs.
Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning
In an uncharacteristic turn of events, Nottinghamshire have been on the losing side for two matches in a row. They did well initially to keep Warwickshire’s total down to an attainable 149 but their otherwise daunting batting lineup failed to get the job done. The openers did just enough for the rest of the batters to build on but single digit contributions from the rest of the batters saw Nottinghamshire retreat after a 22-run defeat.
For Worcestershire, their previous outing against Lancashire was a celebratory one as they registered their first victory of the season. Batting first, the latter posted a total of 169 but a combined effort from Worcestershire’s batters made their chase fruitful. Skipper and opener Brett D'Oliveira deserves much of the credit for their success, owing to his score of 61. The rest of the team took over and ensured that they were able to cross the line to take home a five-wicket victory.
- Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 62%
- Worcestershire chance of winning - 38%
Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips
Nottinghamshire to score high before first dismissal
Alex Hales’ wicket in Nottinghamshire’s first match versus Northamptonshire marked the end of his partnership with Joe Clarke for a lowly nine runs while the latter braved it out for much longer. With a rejuvenated approach in the next game, there was a balance between the pair who each added 28 and 32 runs, respectively, to the first wicket and managed to post a 54-run partnership before they reached the six-over mark. The unison in which they worked inspires confidence in them to do it all over again in the forthcoming game as well.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership Over 23.5
Worcestershire Opening Partnership Over 17.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Nottinghamshire
Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction
The teams batting first and fielding first at Trent Bridge held a nearly equal record in the previous season but those batting first edged out with four wins out of seven fixtures. The average first innings total in 2023 stood at 179 at this venue. The last game played here between the home side and Northamptonshire in the ongoing season saw the latter clinch victory after electing to field first, making it likely that the toss winning skipper will follow in the footsteps of the previous winner.
Weather Report
A negligible 10% chance of precipitation can be written off as a factor in the outcome of the game with the temperature touching 16 degrees Celsius.
Nottinghamshire Player List
Joe Clarke (c), Haseeb Hameed, Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Calvin Harrison, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Fazalhaq Farooqi, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Joe Clarke (C)
|
Batter
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Jack Haynes
|
Batter
|
Will Young
|
Batter
|
Matthew Montgomery
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Moores
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lyndon James
|
All-rounder
|
Calvin Harrison
|
Bowler
|
Olly Stone
|
Bowler
|
Luke Fletcher
|
Bowler
|
Benjamin Lister
|
Bowler
Nottinghamshire Team Form
Nottinghamshire will have to dig themselves out of the pit they have created and their squad certainly has the potential to turn things around and return to winning ways.
Worcestershire Player List
Brett D'Oliveira (c), Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Hayden Walsh, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brett D'Oliveira (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Waite
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Cobb
|
Batter
|
Adam Hose
|
Batter
|
Ethan Brookes
|
All-rounder
|
Ed Pollock
|
Batter
|
Tom Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Smith
|
Bowler
|
Hayden Walsh
|
Bowler
|
Gareth Roderick
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Adam Finch
|
Bowler
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire are, undoubtedly, a difficult team to face but their wavering form makes their chances slim. However, their batting lineup is one to watch out for in the next match.
Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head
Nottinghamshire have outperformed Worcestershire on more occasions in their encounters so far, having won 12 games against the latter’s nine victories.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 23
Nottinghamshire - 12
Worcestershire - 9
Abandoned - 2
Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds
Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire
Both sides’ openers have followed a similar trajectory in the two matches they have played so far, seeing as their respective first matches concluded with single digit opening partnerships. Joe Clarke and Alex Hales amassed nine runs for Nottinghamshire in the first game but found their footing in the following game where they went on to score 54 runs together. Similarly for Worcestershire, Brett D'Oliveira and Matthew Waite had to bid adieu to their partnership after two runs were posted on the board during their first outing but a counterblow in the second match brought their partnership up to 55 runs before the first dismissal. Despite this striking resemblance in performance, Nottinghamshire’s openers are poised to outdo Worcestershire’s opening order.
Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire
T20
Trent Bridge, null
Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Best Batters
Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter
Joe Clarke narrowly missed out on a half-century in the first game as he departed for 48 but did not manage to avenge it in the next game against Warwickshire where he found himself dismissed for 28. As their leading batter with 76 runs in two innings and an average of 38.00, he still has the potential to turn things around in the next match.
Brett D'Oliveira to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter
The skipper took charge after a humiliating game against Yorkshire in their first outing and notched up a half-century against Lancashire, having scored 61 runs. He was out on a duck in the first game but showed up for the team where it mattered and, coupled with an average of 30.50, he is the leading choice for the upcoming game, too.
Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers
Olly Stone to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler
Olly Stone delivered an exceptional spell against Warwickshire which earned him the spot as the top bowler. In four overs, he conceded 30 runs and bagged three wickets which gave him an economy rate of 7.50. As the leading wicket-taker for the team with three wickets in two innings, he will be expected to come out on top yet again.
Nathan Smith to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler
Nathan Smith was the leading wicket-taker for the team in the County Championship where he captured 19 wickets in ten innings. He stands as the joint top wicket-taker for Worcestershire so far in the tournament with two wickets in two innings, both of which were taken against Lancashire in the last match. He also delivered a maiden during his spell and will be expected to do something similar against Nottinghamshire as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Nottinghamshire
- Nottinghamshire to win @ 1.60 (Parimatch)
- Worcestershire to win @ 2.34 (Parimatch)
Parimatch