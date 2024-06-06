Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction NOT 62 % Chance of Winning WOR 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.558 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire will meet in the Vitality Blast on June 6, 2024. The teams are going to clash at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, with their match scheduled to commence at 11:00 P.M IST.

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

In an uncharacteristic turn of events, Nottinghamshire have been on the losing side for two matches in a row. They did well initially to keep Warwickshire’s total down to an attainable 149 but their otherwise daunting batting lineup failed to get the job done. The openers did just enough for the rest of the batters to build on but single digit contributions from the rest of the batters saw Nottinghamshire retreat after a 22-run defeat.

For Worcestershire, their previous outing against Lancashire was a celebratory one as they registered their first victory of the season. Batting first, the latter posted a total of 169 but a combined effort from Worcestershire’s batters made their chase fruitful. Skipper and opener Brett D'Oliveira deserves much of the credit for their success, owing to his score of 61. The rest of the team took over and ensured that they were able to cross the line to take home a five-wicket victory.

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 62%

Worcestershire chance of winning - 38%

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Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Nottinghamshire to score high before first dismissal

Alex Hales’ wicket in Nottinghamshire’s first match versus Northamptonshire marked the end of his partnership with Joe Clarke for a lowly nine runs while the latter braved it out for much longer. With a rejuvenated approach in the next game, there was a balance between the pair who each added 28 and 32 runs, respectively, to the first wicket and managed to post a 54-run partnership before they reached the six-over mark. The unison in which they worked inspires confidence in them to do it all over again in the forthcoming game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Worcestershire Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Nottinghamshire 1.64 Bet on Parimatch

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

The teams batting first and fielding first at Trent Bridge held a nearly equal record in the previous season but those batting first edged out with four wins out of seven fixtures. The average first innings total in 2023 stood at 179 at this venue. The last game played here between the home side and Northamptonshire in the ongoing season saw the latter clinch victory after electing to field first, making it likely that the toss winning skipper will follow in the footsteps of the previous winner.

Weather Report

A negligible 10% chance of precipitation can be written off as a factor in the outcome of the game with the temperature touching 16 degrees Celsius.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Joe Clarke (c), Haseeb Hameed, Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Calvin Harrison, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Fazalhaq Farooqi, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten.

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Clarke (C) Batter Alex Hales Batter Jack Haynes Batter Will Young Batter Matthew Montgomery All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Lyndon James All-rounder Calvin Harrison Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Luke Fletcher Bowler Benjamin Lister Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire will have to dig themselves out of the pit they have created and their squad certainly has the potential to turn things around and return to winning ways.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Hayden Walsh, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Matthew Waite All-rounder Josh Cobb Batter Adam Hose Batter Ethan Brookes All-rounder Ed Pollock Batter Tom Taylor Bowler Nathan Smith Bowler Hayden Walsh Bowler Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Adam Finch Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire are, undoubtedly, a difficult team to face but their wavering form makes their chances slim. However, their batting lineup is one to watch out for in the next match.

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head

Nottinghamshire have outperformed Worcestershire on more occasions in their encounters so far, having won 12 games against the latter’s nine victories.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 23

Nottinghamshire - 12

Worcestershire - 9

Abandoned - 2

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Both sides’ openers have followed a similar trajectory in the two matches they have played so far, seeing as their respective first matches concluded with single digit opening partnerships. Joe Clarke and Alex Hales amassed nine runs for Nottinghamshire in the first game but found their footing in the following game where they went on to score 54 runs together. Similarly for Worcestershire, Brett D'Oliveira and Matthew Waite had to bid adieu to their partnership after two runs were posted on the board during their first outing but a counterblow in the second match brought their partnership up to 55 runs before the first dismissal. Despite this striking resemblance in performance, Nottinghamshire’s openers are poised to outdo Worcestershire’s opening order.

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire T20 Trent Bridge, null Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.62 Bet Now! Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.441 Bet Now!

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Best Batters

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Joe Clarke narrowly missed out on a half-century in the first game as he departed for 48 but did not manage to avenge it in the next game against Warwickshire where he found himself dismissed for 28. As their leading batter with 76 runs in two innings and an average of 38.00, he still has the potential to turn things around in the next match.

Brett D'Oliveira to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

The skipper took charge after a humiliating game against Yorkshire in their first outing and notched up a half-century against Lancashire, having scored 61 runs. He was out on a duck in the first game but showed up for the team where it mattered and, coupled with an average of 30.50, he is the leading choice for the upcoming game, too.

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers

Olly Stone to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Olly Stone delivered an exceptional spell against Warwickshire which earned him the spot as the top bowler. In four overs, he conceded 30 runs and bagged three wickets which gave him an economy rate of 7.50. As the leading wicket-taker for the team with three wickets in two innings, he will be expected to come out on top yet again.

Nathan Smith to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Nathan Smith was the leading wicket-taker for the team in the County Championship where he captured 19 wickets in ten innings. He stands as the joint top wicket-taker for Worcestershire so far in the tournament with two wickets in two innings, both of which were taken against Lancashire in the last match. He also delivered a maiden during his spell and will be expected to do something similar against Nottinghamshire as well.