Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction NOT 62 % Chance of Winning YOR 38 % Bet Now! Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire lock horns in Match 27 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. The highly anticipated North Group clash is set to take place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Tuesday, 30th May, with a scheduled start time of 11:00 pm IST.

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Chance of Winning

Nottinghamshire are off to a decent start to the tournament. They started the season with a win over Derbyshire and lost their second match to Lancshire by 22 runs. They got back to winning ways against Durban though as a 46 ball 65 by Alex Hales sealed the five wicket win.

Yorkshire are on a three-match losing streak, probably the start they would have not anticipated to begin their season, nevertheless they have an exciting match coming up against Nottinghamshire. Yorkshire lost their last match to Durham as they conceded 217 runs and failed to chase down the target falling short by 28 runs. In their first two matches, they lost to Worcestershire by 2 wickets and Warwickshire by 34 runs. Their recent form against Nottinghamshire doesn't go in their favour as they lost two of their last three matches against Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 62%

Yorkshire chance of winning - 38%

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Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

Adam Lyth holds a very good record against Nottinghamshire. We back Lyth to score over 30 runs against Nottinghamshire. Colin Munro scored a quickfire fifty in his last outing and he looks in great form. We back Munro to score over 25 runs against Yorkshire. Samit Patel holds a very good record against Yorkshire. He has picked up 13 wickets in the last 10 matches. We back Samit Patel to pick a minimum of two wickets against Yorkshire.

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

The team winning the toss usually prefers to bat first at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Out of 58 T20 matches played there, the team batting first emerged victorious in 34 matches, whereas the team batting second won 23 matches. The average 1st innings score recorded at this venue is 171 runs.

Weather Report

The temperature at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Tuesday is expected to be around 18 degree Celsius and 65% humidity, 20% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 21 km/h during the match time it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Nottinghamshire Players List

Alex Hales, Haseeb Hameed, Matthew Montgomery, Colin Munro, Lyndon James, Steven Mullaney (C). Samit Patel, Matthew Carter, Joe Clarke, Tom Moores (wk), Shaheen Afridi, Jack Brooks, Conor McKerr, Calvin Harrison, Stuart Broad, Ben Duckett, Imad Wasim, James Haynes, Brett Hutson, Tom Keast, Tom Loten, Liam Patterson White, Ben Slater, Olly Stone

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Joe Clarke Batsman Alex Hales Batsman Colin Munro Batsman Matthew Montgomery Batsman Tom Moores Wicket Keeper Steven Mullaney All-rounder Lyndon James All-rounder Samit Patel All-rounder Matthew Carter Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler Conor McKerr Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire won four matches and lost one match in their last five encounters in the Vitality T20 Blast competition. In their last match, Nottinghamshire beat Durban by five wickets to go level on points with their opponents.

Recent Form (Last 5 matches) :W,L, W, W, W

Yorkshire Players List

Will Fraine, Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Shan Masood ©, Matthew Revis, Jafer Chohan, George Hill, David Wiese, Jordan Thompson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Dominic Leech, Dominic Bess, Ben Mike, Matthew Fisher, Saud Shakeel, Jack Shutt, Neil Wagner, James Wharton, Adil Rashid, William Luxton, Shai Hope Harry Duke, Ben Coad, Harry Brook

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Adam Lyth Batsman Dawid Malan Batsman Shan Masood © Batsman Jonathan Tattersall Wicket Keeper Matthew Revis All-rounder Jordan Thompson All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Dominic Bess Bowler Ben Mike Bowler Jafer Chohan Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire are off to a disappointing start to their campaign. They lost all three matches played in the competition so far. They lost two matches batting 2nd and one match batting first. In two out of the three matches, Yorkshire bowlers conceded over 200 runs. The bowling form of Yorkshire is a major concern that they will have to address before an all-important clash against Nottinghamshire. The top-order trio of Dawid Malan, Adam Lyth and Shan Masood are not at their usual best which has resulted in the team's downfall.

Yorkshire won one match and lost four of their last five encounters in the Vitality T20 Blast competition.

Recent Form (Last 5 matches):L, L, L, L, W

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head Record

Both Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire clashed in 35 T20 matches. Nottinghamshire holds a record of 21-11 against Yorkshire. Out of the 21 wins against Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire won eight matches batting first and 13 matches batting 2nd, While Yorkshire won four matches batting first and seven matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Nottinghamshire won three matches, while Yorkshire won one.

Total Matches Played: 35 matches

Nottinghamshire Won: 21 matches

Yorkshire Won:11 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 3 matches

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Top Batters

Joe Clarke to be the top batter for Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke is off to a good start to the tournament scoring a match-winning half-century against Derbyshire in his first game of the season and has amassed 90 runs in three matches in the T20 Blast so far this season. Clarke has a high score of 136 against Yorkshire. We predict Clarke to produce a scintillating knock against Yorkshire.

Adam Lyth to be the top batter for Yorkshire

Adam Lyth is off to a bad start to the season. In 3 matches Lyth has scored 29 runs, he is due for a big innings and he will be up against an opponent that he has scored a lot of runs over the years. Lyth has scored 147 runs in his last four matches against Nottinghamshire. We back Lyth to get back to his usual form and score match winning innings against Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Top Bowlers

Samit Patel to be the top bowler for Nottinghamshire

Samit Patel is one of the most economical bowlers for Nottinghamshire. He is off to a positive start to the season, he has picked up two wickets in two matches. Samit Patel has picked up 29 wickets against Yorkshire. He would love to continue his good run of form against Yorkshire and produce another impactful bowling spell.

Jordan Thompson to be the top bowler for Yorkshire

Jordan Thompson has struggled to find his rhythm in the three matches he played. He was one of the top bowlers last season and is a consistent wicket-taker. Thompson would like to get back to his usual wicket-taking form and the match against Nottinghamshire might be the perfect game. Thompson has picked up three wickets in three matches but his economy has been on the higher side. We back Thompson to come good against Nottinghamshire.